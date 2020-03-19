Selectively raging about greed
Hoarding for the apocalypse
I’m not going to join in the chorus of contempt for those hoarding for the COVID-19 apocalypse. While it certainly causes problems and doesn’t show a lot of rationality, should we really hate people for their stupidity?
Yes, Australians are easily scared and when they are scared they can act stupidly. That was demonstrated very clearly at the last federal election so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. I don’t know what else to tell you. It makes me angry too, but I have to remember no one sets out to be deliberately selfish or stupid. Moreover, in our embrace of neoliberalism and trickledown economics, this country often lionises greed. It seems odd for a PM who uses ‘socialism’ as a derogatory term to suddenly ask people to show a socialist attitude towards their groceries.
So before we rant and publicly shame these people for their ‘unAustralian behaviour,’ and lack of empathy for others, perhaps we owe them some empathy ourselves. I’m sure most people know what fear and stress feel like to some degree, but not everyone experiences these emotions in the same way. Consider someone easily anxious, further spooked by alarmist news reporting (which I would argue actually contributes to the problem) and inaccurate word of mouth. Consider their quite justifiable lack of faith in a government that has failed repeatedly- most recently during the bushfire disasters– to act effectively or speak truthfully in the face of disaster.
Now consider their reaction when they are repeatedly shamed and turned into memes on social media. As social distancing is encouraged, a lot of us will probably spend more time online, but people who feel personally attacked every time they log on may not feel they have that luxury and end up feeling truly isolated.
I don’t see how that is a good outcome.
Can we also accept that aside from this point, it is also ridiculous that we are suddenly speaking about food hoarding like it is the worst form of greed we see in Australia?
If I had opened this article by stating that, “Many Australians can’t feed their families or put a roof over their heads because a greedy minority is hoarding more wealth than they could ever need,” a lot of people would call me something along the lines of a bleeding heart, lefty SJW or suggest I move to communist China. Most of the rest would shrug indifferently and say something about rich people creating jobs. Yet switch just a few words and make a similar point about people having more toilet paper than they need and a lot of people lose their sh*t (see what I did there?)
If people temporarily not being able to get necessities like toilet paper makes you more angry than people living in permanent poverty, you might like to reflect about why.
The importance of staying calm in a crisis doesn’t just relate to avoiding panic. It also relates to our ability to think rationally about our response, control our frustration and remember our compassion for others. A good friend of mine commented that for most of us, the major impact of COVID-19 will be felt for a few years at most, but the impact of our behaviour at this time could last a lot longer.
Karis
Yes Minister
David Evans
Sean Crawley
Peter F
Phil Pryor
whatever
Indeed. Many people live in mansions while others sleep on the streets. Communism did at least house people cheaply, though locked up dissidents. As capitalism progressively extinguishes liberal democracy I fear we are in a new age of totalitarian capitalism. One example is Bernard Colliery and witness K, another is Assange but there many others.
In my opinion, hoarding of food and consumables is a reflection of the utter contempt Australians have for the political system. Quite frankly, we have no confidence whatever in what the government is telling us. The PM and cabinet ministers have proven they are absolutely clueless and inveterate liars who will say or do anything to prop up their own positions and their grubby cohorts. Who in their right mind would take SCUMMO’s or potatohead’s rants seriously, indeed I venture to say that anyone who believes a single word uttered by those psychopathic scum really does need a reality check.
I personally have absolutely no empathy for seemingly well organized mini bus loads of out of town “shoppers/ hoarders” carrying out their “raids” on rural supermarkets and general stores, emptying shelves….An easy way to prevent this would have been to enact an identity/ location id. check, whereby stores could ask for, and possibly retain a copy of drivers licence, concession card, whatever, to ensure that “locals” have adequate supplies.available to them, by serving LOCAL AREA shoppers only. The staggered opening hours is not working, elderly, disabled etc etc are turning up to shops, some driving for an hour so from their farms etc. only to find empty shelves…. You need to show Id. at pubs, clubs, pokies etc etc, extend that requirement to those stores willing to enforce the i.d. checks. They have no issue with loyalty cards, credit cards etc, and the few I have spoken to would welcome id/ locality rule, they are tired of being abused about item limits and having no stock of everyday items.
“Many Australians can’t feed their families or put a roof over their heads because a greedy minority is hoarding more wealth than they could ever need,” well put Dave Chadwick.
Less than one year ago, Scotty from marketing spruiks: “A fair go for those who have a go.”
Is it any wonder that people are getting up at the crack of dawn to HAVE A GO down at the local supermarket?
And now he wants us QUIET ASPIRATIONALISTS to STOP??
Who are the real hoarders?
We live 30km from the nearest town. As is usual for people who live out of town we by stores for more than 24 hours. We also have a ‘restock point’ where we start making shopping lists for our next trip to the supermarket.
Even though we are aware that there has been panic buying, we were / are taken aback by the bare nature of the shelves in the local supermarkets.This in spite of the fact that the supermarkets are telling us that their problem is their needing time to restore the shelves.
We need leadership, which makes me accept that things will not improve soon.
This government has been a leader in hoarding, stocking up on huge reserves of ignorance, superstition, fantasy, lies, dogma, propaganda, ego fixated foolishness, utter stupidity and all the poses of the narcissistic nutcases they are. Hoarding?? They are expert at it and hate rivalry. Supporters, donors, patrons, godfathers, fellow greedy anuses, all are keen to get to get back to normal control, pillaging, hoarding offshore, hoarding against taxation, stockpiling, egoswelling uncivilised actions and arguments and absurdities.
6 months more of this absurd emergency, thats what Scotty and his crew are reckoning – going by the highest estimate of the duration of previous SARS – type pandemics.
Have you had Bulk-Billing medical centres close down in your area? Recent Medicare changes have abolished subsidies for regional doctors, so many have just closed their practice. The people who hate Medicare the most are in charge of a public medical emergency.
Flu of any given kind causes an average of 3500 deaths and 18000 hospitalizations per year in Australia.
