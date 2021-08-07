Seeking the Post-COVID Sunshine: Time for Citizen Joe to Bloom Again

By Denis Bright

Good fortune his given him a change to bloom again. His administration has a chance to revisit an older style of Democratic Party idealism. This has not been trialed in more recent Democratic Party administrations with their quest for celebrity status that is more akin to Hollywood movies than the needs grassroots politics.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the US superpower should have logically ushered in a more peaceful order in the traditions of that Age of Aquarius as promoted by the musical, Hair while GIs were dying in the Vietnam war. Years later. Renewed globalization after 1989 failed to bring the promised land to dated manufacturing districts across the Appalachians and the US Mid-West.

Surprisingly, our future is in the hands of a US President who will become an octogenarian in the same month as the next mid-term election on 8 November 2022.

To his credit, Joe Biden has weathered 26 continuous years as Democratic Senator from Delaware. He was chosen as running-mate to President Obama Joe Biden with two terms as Vice-President until 2018. The CNBC series, Make It (26 March 2021) summarizes his credentials:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has some great insights on this question. In his memoir, A Promised Land, he details the qualities that led him to choose current President Joe Biden as his running mate in his 2008 campaign. They were both Democratic senators, but other than that, Obama writes, “we couldn’t have been more different.” Obama was born in Hawaii and had lived in Indonesia. Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and spent most of his life in Delaware. Obama was cerebral and reserved, later nicknamed “No-Drama Obama.” Biden was “all warmth” and talkative. Obama was running as a newcomer to politics; Biden had been in the Senate for 35 years. Obama is supremely disciplined in all his public communications, whereas Biden, Obama observes, is a “man without inhibitions, happy to share whatever popped into his head.”

Joe’s triumph over personal misfortune is legendary as captured by Katherine Igoe (4 May 2020) for Marie Claire:

Biden lost his wife and daughter to a tragic car accident in 1972. He was sworn into the Senate at his sons’ bedsides – they had been critically injured in the crash but subsequently recovered. Biden apparently traveled over 2 million miles, the equivalent of four years of his life, on Amtrak. He’s a huge advocate for rail travel, facilitating over $2 billion loan in 2016 to help them update trains and stations.

The political values of the Biden administration are now embedded in the latest media releases from the White House. I would recommend them to readers without the use of inappropriate paraphrases.

The COVID-19 priorities from the Biden-Harris team on the White House web site stand in contrast to the shrill rhetoric of the Trump era:

“THIS ISN’T ABOUT POLITICS. IT’S ABOUT SAVING LIVES.” PRESIDENT BIDEN, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020.

Like JFK’s presidential victory in 1960, sheer luck brought Joe Biden to the White House after the difficult contest on 3 November 2020. Trump performed surprisingly well in mid-western states afflicted by investment fatigue as jobs had been exported to low cost countries for the previous 40 years or more.

Provided the divisive issues of strategic deployments, illegal immigration and domestic crime can be kept out of the headline news in 2022, Joe Biden may be able to generate enthusiasm for a homespun style of domestic politics with a focus on support for family, infrastructure initiatives and management of the new challenges from COVID’s Delta strain.

Joe Biden’s forte is years of cross the aisle consensus-building which is likely to be popular with voters in difficult times associated with an upsurge in COVID-related public health problems at a time of economic uncertainty which is forcing many moderate Republicans to support an Infrastructure Bill that has been revised through negotiations across the congressional aisles (The Hill, 5 August 2021):

Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to pass in the fall a $3.5 trillion package packed with elements of President Biden’s agenda left out of the pending infrastructure bill. Other conservatives have warned GOP colleagues that voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a political mistake because it gives Biden a big win and advances his larger agenda. “My own view is that this is Republicans supporting the Joe Biden agenda and it’s a very woke, leftist agenda,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “He’s keeping his promise, but that’s not an agenda I support and certainly Republican voters don’t support it. I think it’s going to be hard to explain to them why you were part of helping this get through.”

Care for racial minorities can be an integral part of Biden’s domestic agendas. The less than radical business think tank at the McKinsey Global Institute released a paper in June 2021 on the occupational and income divide which afflicts Black workers (17 June 2021):

Republican loyalists of course hunger for a return of the old politics of American greatness as a holy imperative. The US electorate was temporarily exasperated with the antics of Donald Trump on 3 November 2020. It gave the Democratic Party an unexpected senate majority with the casting vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris. However, the Republican result improved in House of Representative’s seat as show by the mosaic of congressional seats. All these seats will be contested again on 8 November 2021.

The Contemporary Political Mosaic of US Congressional Districts

The bright blue hues of Democratic gains from the high-water benchmark of the 2018 Congressional elections are few and far between. There was just one net gain in Georgia and two in North Carolina. The three net Democratic gains in congressional districts were all female representatives who stood in districts where Trump stalwarts decided not to recontest their existing or modified districts.

There are no national standards for voting and enrolment procedures or for corporate influences on the funding of local national election campaigns. Overcoming resistance to progressive change is embedded in the parochialism of local congressional districts in the name of personal and property rights.

In Florida, the Republicans gained two additional congressional districts on 3 November 2020. Governor Ron DeSantis persists with opposition to mask-wearing even as COVID-19 Delta cases surge (PBS News, 3 August 2021):

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to back down from his stance against mask mandates on Tuesday, even as the state broke its record again for COVID-19 hospitalizations. With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June. About 2,400 patients are now in intensive care. DeSantis said he expects hospitalizations to drop in the next couple weeks, asserting that the spike is seasonal as Floridians spend more time together indoors to escape the summer heat and humidity.

Marginal Democratic congressional districts are easily unsettled by jingoistic rhetoric from Republican contenders who are eyeing-off opportunities at next year’s mid-term elections. Biden should be able to off-set these challenges if a focus on domestic policy issues is maintained.

Trump loyalists at state and local government levels are finding every excuse possible to delay the delivery of funds for vital social recovery projects to state and local government agencies (PBS News, 3 August 2021):

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats Tuesday on the administration’s efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed, but lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol said more needs to be done, intensifying pressure on President Joe Biden to act. Yellen told Democrats on a private call about the work underway to ensure some $47 billion in federal housing aid approved during the COVID-19 crisis makes it to renters and landlords. The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly after the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.

Such national issues also interact with local loyalties. The Congressional Districts 26 and 27 in Florida with their large constituents of Cuban American loyalists were regained by the Republican Party on 3 November 2020. Such local issues might over-ride the positive spin from tentative US economic recovery and advances in the managements of the COVID-19 Delta strain.

From the balmy precincts of Congressional District 26 from the outskirts of Miami to the Florida Keys and Key West, newly elected Republican Carlos Gimenez claims to be representing articulate common sense values with his opposition to the green credentials of the Biden administration, commitments to quarantine diplomacy by Taiwan for the benefit of Caribbean countries, support for lower taxes on the middle classes and small business, action on youth crime and a commitment to infrastructure programmes which benefit South Florida communities. Carlos Gimenez was one of the 147 Republican house members who failed to endorse the presidential election results which transferred power to Joe Biden through the decision of the Electoral College.

Just less than seven months after Inaugural Day on 21 January 2021, the Biden administration is charting a low-key domestic agenda like no other in Democratic traditions. While not deviating too much from the practices of the Trump era in containing China’s emergence as a global superpower, I am more convinced that the focus on domestic concerns is a canny way of side-stepping the immediate problem which obsessed the Trump administration and the current secretary of state, Anthony Blinken as noted by AP News (12 July 2021):

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty. The stern message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in a statement released ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals. China rejects the ruling.

Sleep well tonight while Citizen Joe has a calming role over US politics while it focuses on new domestic challenges. For the newly Republican congressman from District 26 in Florida, there is always the option of a chat with President Biden about the value of a restored ferry service from Key West to Havana and an Amtrak Bus connection to Miami to replace the train connection lost in the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935. Talking up another Cuba crisis to inspire the voters of District 26 is simply 60 years too late. Carlos Gimenez has not ruled out the use of military force to resolve the Cuban problem but better domestic options are now available in a Biden era.

Denis Bright (pictured) is a financial member of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA). Denis is committed to consensus-building in these difficult times.

