See Scotty Run, Run Scotty Run!

This is Scotty:

He doesn’t hold a hose. What does Scotty do?

Scotty does a lot of standing.

Stand Scotty, Stand.

Scotty shakes hands,

Shake, Scotty, Shake.

Sometimes people don’t want to shake Scotty’s hand.

But Scotty doesn’t care. He shakes them anyway,

Scotty makes announcements.

And if one announcement doesn’t stop people from saying Scotty Does Nothing, Scotty shows them by making another announcement. Announce, Scotty, announce.

Scotty is also good at passing the buck.

This is Bridget. She got thrown under the bus.

This is the bus that Bridget thrown under.

This is Linda. Watch out, Linda, there’s a bus nearby.

Oh no, Linda. You didn’t look both ways…

Women have caused Scotty problems this week, but he forgives them and takes Jen, a woman, the kids, future women, and his personal photographer, not a woman, to the beach but we’re not showing the photographs because surely his family have a right to privacy even if Scotty thinks that they’re just a prop for photo opportunities.

Stay tuned for further adventures with Scotty including “Scotty Tells Us There’s Nothing To See In The Report”, “Scotty Yells Because He’s Angry At Those Naughty Labor People Who Don’t Stop Asking Him Questions” and “Scotty Turns His Back On The Opposition Because He Doesn’t Want To Turn His Back To His Front Bench.”

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



