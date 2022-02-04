See, Scott Morrison DOES Hold A Hose!
BREAKING NEWS! In an amazing show of versatility, Scott Morrison demonstrated his capacity to wash a woman’s hair.
When asked why the Prime Minister was doing this when there is so much that needs attention, a spokesman told us that it was all because of Labor.
”Albanese said a few weeks ago that the PM had two jobs and ever since that day, it’s been incumbent on Mr Morrison to show that he has many, many more than two. That’s why you’ll see him behind the wheel of a truck or cooking up a fish or two or performing life-saving surgery on a koala.”
When asked why Mr Morrison wasn’t doing something about the terrible situation in aged care, the spokesman suggested that this had been dealt with by the announcement that the government would be forming a task force to look at the current situation and wondering whether they’d need to ask Phil Gaetjens to do an investigation into the recent Royal Commission. “We thought that getting recommendations from the Royal Commission would be enough to fix the problems but apparently some further action along the lines of actually implementing some of them may be necessary. We’ll let you know once it’s been decided whether Mr Gaetjens is the best person for the job or whether we need to appoint a special envoy like Barnaby Joyce who was so successful as drought envoy that he’s now the Deputy PM.”
The spokesman then suggested that there had been a bit of an over-reaction to the aged care situation. “Many of these people would have died sometime in the next decade anyway, and all had some form of deteriorating health condition, such as Covid-19. In every case, they were near the end of their lives just before they died.”
”Now, there’s been a lot of criticism of Aged Care Minister declining to appear before the Senate and going to the cricket instead, but I think a lot of people are forgetting that it was at the cricket where we’re taking wickets with the virus so he was really doing his bit by being there supporting those wickets. Not only that but he was there in his capacity as Sports Minister, so he had to spend three days there in order to complete both jobs.”
As for the identity of the person sharing texts with Gladys, the spokesman said that there was little point in speculating because, unless the person came forward there was no way we could know who it was, and it didn’t matter because the PM announced that it wasn’t a federal minister. When asked how the PM could know this if he didn’t know who the person was, the spokesman replied, “Ah but he knows who it WASN’T. It wasn’t a member of the Cabinet because if any member of the Cabinet says that it was them, then they won’t be, so it’s clearly someone else.”
“It’s definitely not a fore-runner to a leadership spill. We’re not the Labor Party who feel the need to change leaders in order to win elections. We don’t change leaders unless we absolutely have to because someone’s unable to do whatever it is that they need to do in order not to get rolled by the party.”
Once the woman’s hair was washed, Mr Morrison hurried on to his next appointment: an appearance on the Masked Singer. Information about what mask he’ll be wearing has been listed as classified under the official secrets act, but it has been confirmed that he refused the Dick Nixon mask on the grounds that it was ambiguous.
Of course, the election has to be held soon and then we’ll have the Prime Minister doing all those gimmicky things to make himself appear more human and the country will just have to run itself for a while!
Why do I keep hearing the music from Jaws when I see this photo/video?
Great post Rossleigh, As a self-acknowledged ‘divinely inspired’ Pentecostal entity, Morrison has admitted that he often undertakes on ‘ laying on of the hands’ with people he meets.
This photo raises a few questions.
Did Morison secretly baptise this captive woman, a mere accessory to his addiction for photo opportunities, or is he already practising for his post-parliamentary career ?
Or both ?
After all, as a self-disclosed ‘transactional’ politician, one can imagine he would have a ‘ bob each way ‘. How good is that !
Terence Mills on the arsehole thread; https://theaimn.com/morrison-is-an-arsehole-just-ask-his-colleagues/#comment-1038207 – pure gold! Thank you for the laugh out loud analysis.
Seriously, or not, this must be the only instance in history where the actual leader of a country, whether elected or ruling by divine right, has popped into a random hair salon and washed the hair of a random customer. Maybe he’s hoping it may be the start of a trend towards warm & cuddly, and his redemption in the eyes of the Australian women… as in ‘see, I do care’.
Can’t wait to see what’s next. Shoe polishing at a random train station? Cleaning the toilets at Rooty Hill RSL? Or keeping with today’s theme, a pop in to a barbers to give a buzz cut to man who just wanted the edges cleaned up, or another visit to a lady’s salon to try his hand at the fingernail polish section?
It seems to me that he’s losing the plot, rapidly; with mental illness now dominating his behaviour.
I think he’s found his niche for after his election loss.
Canguro,he’s demonstrating that arseholes CAN multitask,including,but not limited to,lying non stop out of both sides of his mouth, performing multiple back flips,serial avoidance of responsibility and passing the buck.Mainly lots of bucks to wealthy tax evaders.
What’s not to like? Expect more extreme acts of desperation with the realisation that he’s fucked.
I don’t care if this is his post parliamentary career, I will never let him wash my hair (not that I have any) nor will he ever lay his hands on me.
He’s so desperate to appear friends of the female sex, he might, and this is quite a possibility, stop a woman in the street and ask to kiss her toes and then if she wanted, he’d be prepared to kiss her arse, as Adam Taylor takes pictures for the evening news. He might even offer to pay her for her cooperation. And the fornicator with a leacherous grin cheering him on..
Ace reporter, Peter Van Onselen has the full story with additional reporting from Peta Credlin AO : as they say at SKY after Dark ” it’s not news unless we make it up “
Well I won’t be convinced Morrison deserves re election until I see him ride a surf board, milk a cow and do a bungie jump.
Max Gross, I presume that you mean at the same time…
Vomitous vision there of a devious dickhead posing to avoid his real duties. Lazy, incompetent, murderous, malicious, backstabbing bastardry in action…
Max,
“…do a bungie jump” while juggling Friedeggburger, Duttonuci, Bananababy, and Grhunt at the same time.
I first saw this photo on The Shovel and thought it was one of their sick/mockery photoshop efforts.
Can’t believe it’s real.
How many ways can Morrison show what a creep he is?
Whether he received permission to wash that suffering lady’s hair or not, I nonetheless consider this inappropriate and a photo op done in poor taste.
To me this comes across as a power trip: control over a woman.