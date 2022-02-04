The secret lives of bats reveal botanical mysteries

University of South Australia Media Release Many island bats are at risk of…

See, Scott Morrison DOES Hold A Hose!

BREAKING NEWS! In an amazing show of versatility, Scott Morrison demonstrated his…

Special Privileges: Charlotte Bellis, Fortress New Zealand and…

Not wishing to be left out from the brutal closed border system…

Morrison is an "arsehole", just ask his colleagues

It seems whatever he does, Scott Morrison leaves a bevy of disgruntled…

Chalk up another couple for the Government

Election diary No 9. Wednesday, 2 February 2022. 1 All governments make mistakes, but…

Accurate Predictions OR Why Scott Morrison Is Going…

Ok, I want to add that it's not going to be sooner…

That time Twitter harassed the wrong Peter Dutton

By TBS Newsbot   As Twitter stokes the fire of another leadership spill, let’s…

Why the Department of Health has proven tragically…

By Charles Maskell-Knight   The Health Department’s Covid response was filled with missteps due…

«
»
Facebook

See, Scott Morrison DOES Hold A Hose!

BREAKING NEWS! In an amazing show of versatility, Scott Morrison demonstrated his capacity to wash a woman’s hair.

When asked why the Prime Minister was doing this when there is so much that needs attention, a spokesman told us that it was all because of Labor.

”Albanese said a few weeks ago that the PM had two jobs and ever since that day, it’s been incumbent on Mr Morrison to show that he has many, many more than two. That’s why you’ll see him behind the wheel of a truck or cooking up a fish or two or performing life-saving surgery on a koala.”

When asked why Mr Morrison wasn’t doing something about the terrible situation in aged care, the spokesman suggested that this had been dealt with by the announcement that the government would be forming a task force to look at the current situation and wondering whether they’d need to ask Phil Gaetjens to do an investigation into the recent Royal Commission. “We thought that getting recommendations from the Royal Commission would be enough to fix the problems but apparently some further action along the lines of actually implementing some of them may be necessary. We’ll let you know once it’s been decided whether Mr Gaetjens is the best person for the job or whether we need to appoint a special envoy like Barnaby Joyce who was so successful as drought envoy that he’s now the Deputy PM.”

The spokesman then suggested that there had been a bit of an over-reaction to the aged care situation. “Many of these people would have died sometime in the next decade anyway, and all had some form of deteriorating health condition, such as Covid-19.  In every case, they were near the end of their lives just before they died.”

”Now, there’s been a lot of criticism of Aged Care Minister declining to appear before the Senate and going to the cricket instead, but I think a lot of people are forgetting that it was at the cricket where we’re taking wickets with the virus so he was really doing his bit by being there supporting those wickets. Not only that but he was there in his capacity as Sports Minister, so he had to spend three days there in order to complete both jobs.”

As for the identity of the person sharing texts with Gladys, the spokesman said that there was little point in speculating because, unless the person came forward there was no way we could know who it was, and it didn’t matter because the PM announced that it wasn’t a federal minister. When asked how the PM could know this if he didn’t know who the person was, the spokesman replied, “Ah but he knows who it WASN’T. It wasn’t a member of the Cabinet because if any member of the Cabinet says that it was them, then they won’t be, so it’s clearly someone else.”

“It’s definitely not a fore-runner to a leadership spill. We’re not the Labor Party who feel the need to change leaders in order to win elections. We don’t change leaders unless we absolutely have to because someone’s unable to do whatever it is that they need to do in order not to get rolled by the party.”

Once the woman’s hair was washed, Mr Morrison hurried on to his next appointment: an appearance on the Masked Singer. Information about what mask he’ll be wearing has been listed as classified under the official secrets act, but it has been confirmed that he refused the Dick Nixon mask on the grounds that it was ambiguous.

Of course, the election has to be held soon and then we’ll have the Prime Minister doing all those gimmicky things to make himself appear more human and the country will just have to run itself for a while!

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Donate Button

14 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Michael Taylor

    Why do I keep hearing the music from Jaws when I see this photo/video?

  2. Regional Elder

    Great post Rossleigh, As a self-acknowledged ‘divinely inspired’ Pentecostal entity, Morrison has admitted that he often undertakes on ‘ laying on of the hands’ with people he meets.

    This photo raises a few questions.

    Did Morison secretly baptise this captive woman, a mere accessory to his addiction for photo opportunities, or is he already practising for his post-parliamentary career ?

    Or both ?

    After all, as a self-disclosed ‘transactional’ politician, one can imagine he would have a ‘ bob each way ‘. How good is that !

  3. Canguro

    Terence Mills on the arsehole thread; https://theaimn.com/morrison-is-an-arsehole-just-ask-his-colleagues/#comment-1038207 – pure gold! Thank you for the laugh out loud analysis.

    Seriously, or not, this must be the only instance in history where the actual leader of a country, whether elected or ruling by divine right, has popped into a random hair salon and washed the hair of a random customer. Maybe he’s hoping it may be the start of a trend towards warm & cuddly, and his redemption in the eyes of the Australian women… as in ‘see, I do care’.

    Can’t wait to see what’s next. Shoe polishing at a random train station? Cleaning the toilets at Rooty Hill RSL? Or keeping with today’s theme, a pop in to a barbers to give a buzz cut to man who just wanted the edges cleaned up, or another visit to a lady’s salon to try his hand at the fingernail polish section?

    It seems to me that he’s losing the plot, rapidly; with mental illness now dominating his behaviour.

  4. Michael Taylor

    I think he’s found his niche for after his election loss.

  5. Harry Lime

    Canguro,he’s demonstrating that arseholes CAN multitask,including,but not limited to,lying non stop out of both sides of his mouth, performing multiple back flips,serial avoidance of responsibility and passing the buck.Mainly lots of bucks to wealthy tax evaders.
    What’s not to like? Expect more extreme acts of desperation with the realisation that he’s fucked.

  6. Pete Petrass

    I don’t care if this is his post parliamentary career, I will never let him wash my hair (not that I have any) nor will he ever lay his hands on me.

  7. Henry Rodrigues

    He’s so desperate to appear friends of the female sex, he might, and this is quite a possibility, stop a woman in the street and ask to kiss her toes and then if she wanted, he’d be prepared to kiss her arse, as Adam Taylor takes pictures for the evening news. He might even offer to pay her for her cooperation. And the fornicator with a leacherous grin cheering him on..

  8. Terence Mills

    Ace reporter, Peter Van Onselen has the full story with additional reporting from Peta Credlin AO : as they say at SKY after Dark ” it’s not news unless we make it up “

    A lady entered Coco’s beauty salon for a pedicure. She was wrestled into a chair by some men in dark suits, a mask was placed over her mouth and nose and her head pushed underwater.

    Then a man posing as the official prime ministerial photographer appeared taking photographs and a creepy man came up behind her and started to pull her hair and squirt shampoo in her eyes.

    The woman was deeply traumatised but otherwise uninjured. The matter is being investigated by the AFP who escorted a middle aged man from the premises. He was later described as a known offender and a horrible, horrible person who appeared to have fetishes and psychotic tendencies.

    Coco’s Salon have apologised to the woman and have increased their security. They have told their customers that this was a one-off event and the premises will in future be screened for creepy men hiding out in the toilets.

  9. Max Gross

    Well I won’t be convinced Morrison deserves re election until I see him ride a surf board, milk a cow and do a bungie jump.

  10. Rossleigh

    Max Gross, I presume that you mean at the same time…

  11. Phil Pryor

    Vomitous vision there of a devious dickhead posing to avoid his real duties. Lazy, incompetent, murderous, malicious, backstabbing bastardry in action…

  12. GL

    Max,

    “…do a bungie jump” while juggling Friedeggburger, Duttonuci, Bananababy, and Grhunt at the same time.

  13. margcal

    I first saw this photo on The Shovel and thought it was one of their sick/mockery photoshop efforts.
    Can’t believe it’s real.
    How many ways can Morrison show what a creep he is?

  14. Roswell

    Whether he received permission to wash that suffering lady’s hair or not, I nonetheless consider this inappropriate and a photo op done in poor taste.

    To me this comes across as a power trip: control over a woman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: