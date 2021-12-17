Scotty gets an A from the Tele

According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’s Canberra experts rate our federal politicians‘, Scott Morrison scored an A for an outstanding year leading the nation.

“It has been a rollercoaster year for the PM that saw a number of mid-year struggles (Brittany Higgins, vaccine rollout) neutralised or turned into net positives,” the article reads.

“Yet big wins – including the UK free-trade deal, world-leading vaccination rates, and a seemingly resilient economy – all go in his favour.

“Morrison ends the year on a high, but needs to re-establish his leadership after being dragged down by less able students in the national cabinet group project.”

I’m a living breathing human being who had to fight tooth and nail to make it through the past 10 months. In the wake of the findings of the Jenkins Review and the innumerable stories of abuse in Parliament House – to call this issue ‘neutralised’ is beyond insulting. https://t.co/8QLg4LwqAw — Brittany Higgins (@BrittHiggins_) December 17, 2021

