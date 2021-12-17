Scotty gets an A from the Tele
According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’s Canberra experts rate our federal politicians‘, Scott Morrison scored an A for an outstanding year leading the nation.
“It has been a rollercoaster year for the PM that saw a number of mid-year struggles (Brittany Higgins, vaccine rollout) neutralised or turned into net positives,” the article reads.
“Yet big wins – including the UK free-trade deal, world-leading vaccination rates, and a seemingly resilient economy – all go in his favour.
“Morrison ends the year on a high, but needs to re-establish his leadership after being dragged down by less able students in the national cabinet group project.”
I’m a living breathing human being who had to fight tooth and nail to make it through the past 10 months.
In the wake of the findings of the Jenkins Review and the innumerable stories of abuse in Parliament House – to call this issue ‘neutralised’ is beyond insulting. https://t.co/8QLg4LwqAw
— Brittany Higgins (@BrittHiggins_) December 17, 2021
Their standards must be very, very , low! I am reminded of the school policy, once popular and disastrous , of ” nobody is allowed to fail.” Imagine if this continued through higher education, with safety of bridges, high rise buildings, medical treatment a concern! If this is ‘ A ‘ grade governing ,what does ‘D’ look like?
D is for Dutton
Thank dog I’d swallowed my mouthful of coffee before I saw that first sentence of your piece Kaye Lee. Need I say anything more? Nope.
Appalling commentary. Maybe the Murdoch ‘brains’ trust has decided that Morrison is a better bet than Dutton.
D is for disaster.
Or dreadful.
Or dangerous.
Dimwit.
Dork.
Dumbbell.
Dunce.
Dolt.
Dullard.
Ding-dong.
Dope.
The list could go and on…
Speak for yourself, GL. I hadn’t swallowed my coffee. ☹️
D for Drambuie. I need one.
Not to mention Depressing!
Thanks, Kaye. There’s so much important stuff we would miss if it weren’t for your eagle eye and your devotion to the cause of a Much Better Australia.
How horribly disgusting is this news corpse piece, the place where truth goes to die. Another reflection of what we become, what we lose as humans. Of course, to each their own, for me I choose love over hate, honesty over self serving lies, I choose to be a man whose word can be trusted, I choose to be a man that respects the other, I choose to revile this revolting behaviour by the typists of MSM, by the politicians, by the unthinking, braindead masses.
My Christmas wishes for you, you morally bankrupt, rotten to the core pond scum — may all your dreams turn to ash, may you never know peace or contentment, may you never know the feeling of a caress from one that truly loves you.
Fucking hard job being a woman, that those fuckers could say what was said fucking well infuriates me, saddens me, hurts me.
Sadly, my daughter reads The Australian and thinks I am an alarmist. Politics is a no go area in our communications!
Incredible, blinkers on MAINSTREAM MEDIA
Rosemary,
My husband reads the Telegraph. Even HE laughed at this article. Full report card:
Barnaby B+
Frydenberg A-
Dutton A-
Wyatt B-
Littleproud B+
Fletcher C
McKenzie B+
Birmingham B+
Payne B+
Tehan B
Cash B+
Ruston B+
Andrews B+
Taylor B-
Robert B
Hawke B
Pitt B
Reynolds D
Ley Not “in danger”
Tudge Incomplete
Price MIA
And Greg Hunt Dux
The Daily Bellycrap is a protofascist fraudraggy fantasy sheet, large sorbent, staffed by dunces, duds, dills and drongos, all rented for fellatio friendly Merde Dog mischief and misery. The old foreskinfaced fool is a foreigner, a selfindoctrinated dickskulled deviant of dismal delusion, a totally uncivilised selfish bowelful of beastliness. If a turd like Morrison can get the A for Amazing Anus Award, what would a human get? This P M, a Porcine Misfit, the filthiest lazy liar in the land, is well below D, for Dill, Deviate, Dirty Deluded Drip, a dolichocephallic dildo of destitute deviance. Murdoch’s mangy and maggoty media misfittery remains totally mucilaginous
This is why Joyce earned a B+:…..
Second time lucky,Joyce rose from the ashes of the backbench to once again assume the Nationals leadership, Deputy Prime Minister and a seat at the Cabinet table.
The Coalition agreement remains intact post net-zero emissions deal, and Joyce.
So he gets a B plus for knifing his leader and not blowing up another climate ambition or the government more broadly. Give him time….
Well done Bananababy! The country is proud of you.
Bizzaro World!!!
The bleeding obvious..
D FOR DICKHEAD.
Take a bow Scummo, you’ve achieved immortality. as the most continuous obnoxious knob in Australian history.
Oh geeze…..I should never have started reading this….
“Dutton is a huge asset for the Coalition and a strong voice on national security – even moreso now having finally landed the Defence portfolio he coveted for so long. He’s already had numerous wins – overturning a decision to strip a Meritorious Unit Citation from ADF personnel who served in Afghanistan, dumping the troubled fleet of European-made MRH90 Taipan helicopters and not-fit-for-purpose French submarines.”
Dutton and Marise Payne further hurt our relationship with China every time they open their mouths. They don’t make me feel at all secure. As for his wins, ignoring war crimes, breaking contracts, and locking us into hundreds of billions more promised to US arms manufacturers – Go Peter, Go Peter, it’s your birthday, it’s your birthday (said with American accent and cheerleader moves).
If, and that’s a big if, the LNP manages to lose the election Rupert of the Scum will be trying his damndest to suck up to Labor and if they rebuff (here’s hoping) he’ll turn on them as fast the Beetroot can swallow a beer. In other word, business as usual for the vile bastard.
We’ll soon have a new prime minister. We can all rejoice.
Coming to a letter box near you:
GL,
I’m not sure that articles like this one from James Morrow and Clare Armstrong actually help Scott’s cause. Messing with Brittany is not reading the room.
Michael,
The Yellow and Black is on the front page of the Telegraph under the banner FREEDOM FREEDOM. I wonder if any UAP candidates or supporters actually know how a PM gets the job. Jacquie Lambie admitted that she didn’t even know there were two houses of parliament when she was first elected with Clive.
The standard we walk past is the standard we accept ,rise up people make your voices heard
I get the feeling that Peterito Duttonolini is just itching for something to happen so he can push for martial law.
Kaye, I realised Kelly is stupid but I never grasped the depth of it.
How can a member of parliament not possibly know how a person becomes prime minister?
He certainly is special.
Michael,
Herr Professor Doctor Chief Scientist Immunologist and multiple winner of the Wile E. Coyote Award for Geniuseness Kelly struggles to put together a coherent thought so I’m not surprised that he doesn’t know how to become a PM. He most likely hasn’t worked his way up to more the comprehensive Elmo Little Book of Being a Leader pop-up edition.
GL, there are more idiots in federal and state parliaments than I can count.
And don’t even get me started on the Victorian opposition. 🤦🏻♂️
Oh please DT. Meanwhile in the real world…
Such words from kaye, michael, sent me to the fridge for a 2nd nip of drambuie( $58 last friday and $68 today). But laughing at the ratings that no journalist would freely write without a gun at their heads made me hesitate then the greg hunt dux made me pour it back into the bottle.
ps
Kaye, I tried to see how the extremist parties went but couldn’t find it. Wonder if your old man could pen an addendum to your next causerie??? Might be a telegraph assessment worth reading??
”Never disturb your enemy while they are making mistakes” Napoleon Bonaparte.
@Kaye Lee: Funny how geographic distance from Beetrooter make him a playful figure when close up in New England he stands for all that is rotten in conservative politics. But that is how Tamworth women supporting adultery prefer it, pleasure without principle.
NEC,
I don’t find the Red Octopus a playful figure. I am humiliated that he is representing us anywhere. He is a talentless man with absolutely no self-discipline and not the patience, capacity or the interest to ever inform himself about anything. He thinks he is amusing, I think he’s a dissolute buffoon.
In the mid-year fiscal update you will all have noted that the feasibilty study announced in September, at a cost of $10 million, at Barnaby’s insistence to extend the inland rail from Toowoomba on the Darling Downs to the Port of Gladstone has miraculously turned up trumps.
Frydenberg announced that it will be built with public money of $2.3 Billion to allow for new coalmines to be opened up in the Darling Downs and for Queensland coal to be carried to port .
The marginal coal seats in Queensland are now secured as demanded by Joyce and Pitt.
These guys are too good for Labor !
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/16/coalition-splashes-23bn-on-marginal-seat-projects-including-queensland-inland-rail
Good one waltz of the cuckoo, any idea who gained votes from the queensland ‘coalscare’ and from where scummo’s cash originated?
ps Kaye, how is joyce an octopus, one of the smartest creatures in the sea?
“This animal is still poorly understood, but scientists are constantly discovering new and impressive abilities. Octopuses play, solve problems, navigate through mazes and have respectable short-term memories”
But I suspect he was another A-student?
Morrison now has a new slogan : JABS & JOBS
This at a time when the federal government has decided to let COVID variant Omicron to rip, a decision that has been called heroic by world health leaders who are trying to shut down the spread of this insidious variant.
Unemployment percentages nowadays are a pea & thimble trick and the 4.6 per cent unemployment rate means very little in the real world : certainly there appears to be a shortage of baristas and wait staff in our inner city cafes but this has more to do with TAFE having been gutted over recent years than any other factor. Underemployment is also a major consideration driving real unemployment up to a more realistic 13% – official figures mean nothing.
Oh and just one more thing before I take the dog out !
The Tele reports that Mark Latham had this to say :
This from a man who has yet to be weaned off the public teat and who now leads the appalling Pauline Hansons One Nation party in NSW !
My dog, whilst he has no experience in droving, has indicated that he may stand for a senate seat – go for it “Fido” (not his real name).
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear…
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-18/data-breach-finite-recruitment-hits-defence-coles-westpac-amp/100709232
Terence, I would like my hound to join your hound in this coming election. She is French mountain dog, much experience with herding, extremely intelligent and knows shit from custard, recognise dangerous arseholes easily and leaves no doubt in their minds to leave her presence quickly. She very calm and trustworthy, no danger to children, I feel she would make the ideal deputy pm or fellow senator.
Not sure about that Vikingduk : my boy is part Labrador, somewhat overweight, farts without attribution, and has a penchant for roadkill and dried cane toad carcasses.
He will inevitably stand as an independent and would probably cross the floor on a regular basis, mainly to cock his leg on the opposition.
Your dog sounds far too nice for politics !
Barnaby is a bit like Joe Hockey.
Joe always thought we were laughing with him, but no, we were laughing at him.
And that’s how it is with Barnaby.
Speaking of Joe, he was my minister prior to the 2007 election. The closer we got to the election, the harder Joe was to find. We had it on good advice that Howard ordered him to stay away from the press because if anybody was going to say something stupid, it was Joe. Basically, he was gagged.
A for arsehole.
A lying arsehole at that.