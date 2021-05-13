Scott Morrison’s “promise to Australia”

Scott Morrison’s 2019 election campaign speech:

“To run a stronger economy requires a government that knows how to manage money.

If you can’t manage money, you can’t run the country.

Have you ever noticed this? How those who can’t manage money always end up spending more of it, and never spend it well? What they say, those who can’t manage money, what the costs will be – if they’re game enough to tell you – that’s only just where it begins.

The real cost comes after their big spending programs fall victim to their incompetent administration. We have seen it every time under Labor.

You know, Labor’s appetite for big spending always exceeds their competency to spend it wisely or properly. You know, that’s the bill you really cannot afford.

And as we know, when Labor runs out of money, they always come running after yours soon after. So, today, I’m not getting into a spend-a-thon with Labor. They’re welcome to it. Reckless spending is not a vision, Australians. It’s a burden on current and future generations. So I say to Australians; do not allow Labor’s reckless spending to start. Vote Liberal and Nationals next Saturday.

Our Government has restored our nation’s finances. We have turned that around. We have kept our Triple A credit rating. We have handed down – well done Josh and the entire ERC team – the first Budget surplus in more than a decade, back in the black.

And by staying on this path we will eliminate the debt within a decade, without raising your taxes. We have achieved this by getting spending growth under control, getting Australians off welfare and into work – and treating every dollar provided to us by the taxpayer with respect. It’s what Liberals and Nationals do.”

Other things Liberals and Nationals do…

Robodebt

Cashless welfare card.

JobKeeper gifted to profitable businesses.

Sports rorts et al.

White elephant NBN.

Torture refugees by locking them up indefinitely in unsafe offshore detention.

Subsidies and grants to the fossil fuel industry.

Signing up for 12 submarines whose cost has blown out from $50 billion to $90 billion before they have even fully negotiated the details.

Use fraudulent documents to attack a political opponent and suffer no consequence.

$40 million gifted to Foxtel whilst slashing funding for the ABC.

Almost half a billion dollars to a few businessmen who called themselves the Great Barrier Reef something-or-other.

Another half a billion to a security firm headquartered in a beach shack on Kangaroo Island.

A fortune spent on consultants and government advertising.

Trash our international reputation through inaction on climate change.

Antagonise China through pointless hairy chest-beating.

Huge money paid to donors for water that doesn’t exist and land that was worth a fraction of the price paid.

Run up a trillion dollar debt.

Uncountable jobs for the boys and girls, stacking Boards and tribunals and diplomatic posts…

I could keep going forever… it’s been a long 7 years 8 months and 6 days.

