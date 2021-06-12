Scott Morrison: Who’s he trying to impress?

By Kathryn

There are a lot of totally gormless, Murdoch-manipulated, ill-informed intellectual midgets out there who keep voting for the worst, most callously inhumane, ineffective and corrupt regime – the LNP – over and over again! Tragically, it is these unspeakably stupid fools who believe everything they inhale from the twisted, totally biased, lying Murdoch press who keep propping up cruel, totally inept, misogynistic, self-serving, smug and elitist politicians – like Abbott and the current totally inept, smirking dullard, Morrison, who has a long, notorious history of taking credit for the hard work, blood, sweat, toil and good ideas and achievements of other people! Sadly, it is likely to happen again until gormless LNP voters attempt to learn more and research the backgrounds of the notorious types of ruthless psychopaths they put into power. In my experience there are three sorts of people who vote for the LNP:

1) The Top 1% – totally corrupt, self-serving billionaires like the obscene Gina Rinehart, Gerry Harvey, Twiggy Forrest, Clive Palmer and other truly vile billionaires who don’t appear to give a shit about anyone or anything except themselves and the bottom line! Wealthy, selfish, slave-driving employers (like the despicably cruel Gerry Harvey) fit into this category!

2) Sad little people who (falsely) think they are upper-middle-class (eg tradesmen, working-class conservatives) who believe they are better than other people and who (tragically) believe the LNP cater to their needs when, in fact, the LNP only cater to the top 1%. These people are often misogynistic, racist and callously inhumane who target migrants, asylum seekers, women, anyone on welfare or anyone whom, they believe, is a “drain” on taxpayer funds when, in fact, the biggest parasites in the country are the corrupt, self-serving politicians that line the cabinet of the LNP!

3) Totally gormless, uneducated, Murdoch-manipulated fools who know nothing about politics! These serial-conservatives believe everything they foolishly inhale from the biased, right-wing-extremist pages of the Z-rated Murdoch rags! They know nothing about the type of sociopaths they put into power, could barely name more than one or two people in the cabinet of the LNP nor be able to name a single thing or any historical fact, act of corruption or increasing level of environmental vandalism perpetrated by the smug, sneering grubs they keep vote for! Worse than that, is that these morons do not even care how corrupt, how deceptive, how callously inhumane or how destructive the lying, conniving parasites in the LNP are anyway – they would still vote for them because it is what their gormless parents did, what their spouse does or what Murdoch tells them to do!

Tragically, I have met quite a few of the rusted-on slaves to cruel, elitist right-wing ideology – they are out there ready to poison our nation over and over again. Already, Australia has sunk back into oblivion with this government internationally condemned and recognises as one of the worst, most regressive, coal-loving climate-change-denying and corrupt governments in history!

When the Rudd/Gillard government were in power, Australia was held in international esteem as one of the few countries who managed to escape the ravages of the GFC. Now? Now we have sunk lower and lower into disgrace with the strutting, inarticulate misogynist, Abbott, embarrassing our nation on the world stage and, now, Morrison being widely and internationally criticised for his mind-numbing adherence to the filthy, polluting coal industry, the way Morrison goes AWOL at the first sign of a disaster (eg the devastating fires), his totally inept mismanagement of the vaccine roll-out, his unspeakably callous inhumanity (with the very likely chance that he may have blood on his hands if this poor little refugee, from Biloela, ends up dying an excruciatingly painful death from saeptecemia which, if this useless, totally depraved federal government did the right thing weeks ago, would have been absolutely preventable! There is no such thing as an illegal asylum seeker and the despicable, unspeakably inhumane LNP have gone out of their way to cruelly lock up this family (who were living in the Queensland town of Biloela) in terrible conditions in what amounts to an off-shore concentration camp, for more than three years! This is a callous act Morrison regime and can never ever be tolerated by any humane society!

Instead, we have Morrison once again, desperately seeking publicity and totally ignoring the plight of this little girl whose family should have been returned to the town of Biloela where they were welcomed and much-loved!

