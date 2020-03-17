Scott Morrison Quiet – Is He Isolated With Covid-19 Or In Hawaii?
Ok, I apologise for the terrible clickbait but, unlike most clickbait it could be true for all I know.
Anyway, apart from spreading rumours, I have a few pertinent points to make about the nonsense coming from the Federal Government and, more importantly, I had this great idea for countering the influence of Murdoch’s Minions and I wanted to share it far and wide.
I’ll start with the idea which is really quite simple. On the weekend, I purchased “The Saturday Paper” and took it to the coffee shop where I read it while waiting for my wife. As I looked at the people reading Rupert’s rag, I could help but wish that the shop stocked something a bit more radical like the one I’d just read. Then it hit me. Why not leave it behind?
Ok, I don’t expect one edition of a mildlly leftie newspaper will lead to a rousing chorus of “Do You Hear The People Sing?” before the quiet Australians try to storm Parliament but it would at least be read by some people who’d normally only read the propaganda from people like Andrew Bolt. If it just changed a handful of votes in the right electorate, it may not lead to a change of government, but at least it might get them remembered in the next sports rort.
Or, if you can’t afford “The Saturday Paper” why not print out one or two articles from “The Australian Independent Media” and if you go down for a coffee, slip them into the paper on the opinion pages. I mean, it couldn’t do any harm and if it just makes one person think, who knows, that might spread like…
Mm, hard to think of the right simile without sounding insensitive. Wildfire, nah. Coronavirus? Definitely not!
Speaking of Coronavirus, I couldn’t help but find Scottie’s rationale for keeping schools open a little weird. According to our fearful leader, it doesn’t matter if it spreads in schools because it doesn’t affect young people as badly. Teachers apparently are disposable, as are any older people that students come into contact with after school.
However, that wasn’t the strange bit. He went on to tell us that if they closed schools down, then parents who were health workers would have to stay home to look after them and we certainly couldn’t spare health workers at the moment. When you say it quickly, this sounds all right, but stop and consider for a moment. If schools are kept open, sooner of later, the children of those valuable health working parents are going to get ill and potentially affect their parents. Then, instead of them merely needing a babysitter so they could go on working, they need another health worker to look after them.
The other thing that puzzles me is the testing. Apparently you can only get tested if you’ve been overseas or you’ve been in contact with a confirmed case. To illustrate what’s wrong with let’s imagine Basil hasn’t been overseas, nor has he been in contact with a confirmed case. Basil, in spite of showing symptoms can’t get tested. Now, if he has somehow picked up the virus from an unknown source, he can continue to infect people, none of whom can get tested because until one of them gets tested, there are no confirmed cases in this spread.
So, maybe Scottie could go on television, and explain away my concerns. Or maybe he really has been struck down and is being kept in quarantine.
Nah, surely we’d be told.
Harry Lime
New England Cocky
Kerri
Scottie the Pissweak is currently rumoured to be seeking counselling from his mentor Brian the Never was Invited, because the
Lord has gone on a secret holiday and is incommunicado.Probably suffering from an overload of lies.If anyone doubts that the Liar is an outrageous fraud,they should also seek urgent counselling.Ring 13 11 14 ,but don’t be surprised if their funding has been withdrawn and you get elevator music and a message about how much they care.
I agree Rossleigh. I think Scummo is infected with COVID-19 because of the way he looked on television on Sunday night. Then the Bullsh*tting Belgian got back on the air waves ….. no crowd pleasing Scummo?
I also agree that your subversion of News Ltd mastheads with real AIMN news is an excellent idea. While I am a little shy of losing my copy of The Saturday Paper (Her Indoors lies well matured news at least three days old to lessen the shock), surely a good dose of John Lord, Kaye Lee, Michael Taylor or even GG would brighten the day of any thinking Australian voter.
Goddamn Rossleigh! I read TSP on my iPad to save the trees!!
The Saturday Paper is legendary like ALL Schwartz Media publications!
I am immunocompromised and have lung disease.
My rudely healthy older daughter (28) not only works in retail but also teaches dancing as well as attending several dancing classes per week that she participates in. So she is exposed to many, many school kids on a daily basis.
Yesterday I refused to kiss her, bumping elbows instead.
It is sad but necessary to maintain health and peace of mind.
I pray for Scottyfrommarketing.
I pray he gets really ill.
I think it’s the least he deserves.
That selfish act on Friday of declaring “social distancing” and restrictions on large crowds should only happen after he has watched his Sharks and attended the Hillsong Colour Conference was indefensible and transparent.
But it is what we are all used to from this ingrate.