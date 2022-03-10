Scott Morrison is the gift that keeps on giving
By Kerri
He says people shouldn’t expect help after flooding and the army is not waiting just around the corner to help them.
It’s like he doesn’t want to be PM anymore?
He seems bent on pissing off every sector of the Australian populace.
He is a do-nothing leader!
He cannot lead because he is not a leader.
Perhaps he wanted the job so he could swan about with world leaders and travel the world at the taxpayer’s expense.
He and his wife refer to The Lodge and Kirribilli as “their home”.
He claims people want less government or small government and he does so at a time when nature, climate inaction and science are all proving that what every country needs is a big government that takes effective charge and acts on behalf of all citizens and at scale so no one is left behind.
He is simply not up to the job!
He has no idea what to do and zero experience and no plan to deal with real problems. He just “wears out the carpet” hoping someone else will make the problems “go away”!
He has abandoned the elderly, the homeless, disabled, LGBTIQ, women, non-religious, teachers, child carers, Indigenous Australians, the unemployed, the hospitality and medical sectors, the creative arts industries and so forth and so forth and so forth.
Listing his inadequacies is exhausting!
He is even managing to turn Australians against our own military by restricting their support when they could easily be deployed and any reasonable person would expect their help.
He avoids action and, quoting Albo, waits until “a problem becomes a crisis” before even moving his lazy arse!
Australians are anxious about the lack of capacity and certainty around boosters, testing, tracing and rapid antigen tests – the Morrison Govt failure to plan means it is planning to fail – it is defined by always waiting until a problem becomes a crisis before it acts pic.twitter.com/CAZxtdKwom
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 29, 2021
He has been named, by many commentators, as the most incompetent prime minister Australia has ever suffered.
And then there is the last two years of Covid.
He failed to provide PPE.
He failed to provide vaccinations.
He failed to provide Rapid Antigen Tests.
These are all items provided for free by many countries and needed at mass scale and therefore in need of the power of buying in bulk and, I repeat, so no one is left behind!
And as a bit of prediction, if the Australian sheep are stupid enough to believe the right-wing media and give him another term, he will fail to provide medical care for sufferers of long Covid or mental health issues that evolve from working on the front line as a nurse or doctor or cleaner or orderly or receptionist or aged care worker or child care worker or small business owner or any other Covid effected employee/er!
Governments are best suited to arrange medical needs on a country-wide scale.
Governments are best suited to provide roads, power, communications, medical support, emergency support as in fire control and ambulance provision, care for the disabled, care for the elderly, care for our Indigenous citizens. He won’t even recognise these people exist!
And so many more!
Disabled people have actually been asked when do they expect to recover from their disability?
Whoever would vote for this useless waste of DNA and his equally useless governmental appointees clearly is capable of providing everything they need for themselves and is selfish enough to believe that others do not deserve the same care, let alone their support. And I think you all know who I am talking about!
He is the D.I.Y. PM.
Need something?
Do it yourself or let some million/billionaire charge you for it.
He chides us claiming we need to be responsible for our own actions!
And yet he greedily takes a whopping salary (he was in the top 5 highest paid world “leaders” in 2020) with zero sense of irony and zero performance to warrant his eye-watering salary!
He clearly has made enough big business bequests to provide him an adequate retirement (including generous tithes to the eagle) and a comfortable taxpayer-funded pension.
And I haven’t even touched on the corruption!
For the love of Gough and the promise he allowed so many of us to benefit from…
Maintain your rage!
And insist others do as well.
Especially those who bleat “I’m not interested in politics!”
Ask them what Russians might think of their abdication of responsibility when it comes to politics?
Ask them are they comfortable with paying people to commit crimes against humanity?
The election cannot come soon enough!
Thus endeth the rant!
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
13 commentsLogin here Register here
He chides us claiming we need to be responsible for our own actions!If that’s the case what do we need Morrison and his Hench men for,i read some of his history,apparently when he was born,the Doctor slapped his mother
@ Kerri: Thank you for listing moist of the too many deficiencies of the incumbent Liarbral Nazional$ COALition misgovernment. There have been so many that it is too easy to overlook the complete disregard for Australian voters and their needs for services and public infra-structure, especially in regional & remote locations.
The solution is in our own hands!! At every election:
.
vote Anyone but Liarbrals in city electorates; &
.
vote credible Iocal Independent or SFF in country electorates and
.
we may just save Australian democracy for our grandkids.
It’s the Jack Howard syndrone, where a scheming nohoper, a dud, gets into politics to rig a race, get ahead, get noticed, pose endlessly, demand to be listened to, never actually hear, never succeed, never have an original thought, backstab, boast and bullshit. Huckingforrible…
He’s the grift that keeps on grabbing.
Clearly, if the callously inhumane, self-promoting ScoMo had any training (whatsoever) in empathy, he failed abysmally! There are stone cold reptiles, starving carnivorous crocodiles and ferocious funnel web spiders out there who have more compassion than the bloodless Morrison who ticks every box as a diabolical, totally devious political sociopath!
Morrison has ONE aim and ONE political agenda only and that is to enrich and empower himself – and his CULT of Hillsong – no matter the cost to anyone. Not only has Morrison been called out for being a recidivist pathological liar, he has a long, disreputable history as being a thoroughly unpopular, treacherously disloyal, backstabber who rose to power on the backs of his duplicitous betrayal against his own colleagues: Malcolm Turnbull and, in particular, Michael Towke (refer full story in link below this paragraph)! If Morrison is capable of showing such a lack of loyalty, integrity and credibility – in his ruthless betrayal of his OWN colleagues in such a fashion – why the hell should ANYONE believe that he would show one iota of compassion, support or loyalty to ANYONE but himself?
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/nasty-saga-you-nearly-missed-20091025-hem5.html
During the catastrophic bushfires that hit NSW at the beginning of the year, Morrison was found “hiding away” on a deckchair in Hawaii bemoaning the fact that “he can’t hold a hose, mate!”. Now that our State, once again, is facing the worst flooding in living memory, the bone-idle coward, Sloth Morrison, has been seen – once again – running away from any level of his responsibility as a PM incapable of leading and giving zero support (neither financial nor emotional) to the thousands of families affected by the floods throughout NSW and Queensland! Morrison’s heartlessness – his cold-blooded “disconnection” from the misfortune of others – has been a long-standing trait that cannot fail to hide the fact that Morrison is totally incapable of any level of empathy or compassion towards ANYONE.
Despite the fact that the LNP are sitting on literally MILLIONS of dollars of relief funding for the flood, they are NOT spending it to benefit the victims but, instead, greedily sitting back and watching it amass interest! This brutal disregard for the welfare of others shows a level of callousness that can be described as sociopathic! Morrison shows a level of reluctance to hand over the millions in flood-relief funding that was NOT EVIDENT on the occasion when he quickly handed over more than $42 MILLION of hard-earned taxpayer funds (as a dodgy “donation”) to the CULT of Hillsong to which he is a signed-up member (see article below)! Morrison did this in rapid time and without any consultation with the rest of his party! WOW! It seems that the notorious CULT of Hillsong is a “protected species” with Morrison WHEREAS ordinary Australians (the ones funding the overpayment of Morrison’s undeserved salary), can “put up and shut up”, eh?
Morrison has proven himself to be a cruel, thoroughly malignant, bible-thumping hypocrite whose appalling maltreatment of desperate asylum seekers, his contemptuous sneering derision of people who are unemployed, homeless or poor; his self-serving corruption; the disgraceful and regressive level of misogyny that he and his disreputable cabinet display with their relentless condescending paternalistic views typecasting women as nothing more than child-bearing housewives; his smug, smirking arrogance and his inability to tell truth from fiction with his non-stop lies shows an appalling level of corrupt, misogynistic and callous disregard for ordinary Australian men and women that is beyond depraved! Morrison has ZERO insight; not one iota of integrity; zero credibility and has been proven to be a diabolical, pathological LIAR totally incapable of recognising the truth through the layers of disingenuous political “spin” and non-stop character-assassinating slander that he and his repugnant cabinet keep spewing out against Labor, the Greens and/or ANYONE who chooses to expose the LNP’s rising corruption and malicious deviousness!
Tragically, the LNP have failed to achieve ONE SINGLE THING to benefit ANYONE (but themselves) in nearly 9 years of self-serving, totally corrupt, autocratic misguidance – a government that has FAILED Australians on every level; who have enriched and empowered themselves and the LNP’s “protected species” in the IPA, who couldn’t tell the truth if their shallow lives depended upon it! The reason why so many short-sighted Australians keep voting for the unspeakably depraved, callously inhumane elitists in the LNP, is that they believe all the lies, the diabolical “spin” spewed out in the Murdoch press! The LNP are a cold-blooded pack of elitists who, for decades, have been undemocratically propped up by their conniving Propaganda Minister, the American citizen Rupert Murdoch. The appalling LNP/Murdoch/IPA Alliance is, in fact, the worst, most undemocratic and self-serving collaboration of stone-cold neoliberal capitalists this nation has ever seen! Ordinary Australians who vote for the Alliance are, in fact, propping up a group of smug, very wealthy elitists who despise them and everything working- and middle-class Australians stand for!
There is nothing – absolutely NOTHING – good one can find to say about the smug, totally corrupt, self-serving Morrison! The smirking, arrogant Morrison has been appropriately described by some psychiatrists as ticking every box as a malignant psychopath! Nor can anyone with an IQ >10 find one good thing to describe the lily-livered, gutless, supercilious “yes” men (like that disreputable, cold-blooded little sycophant, Josh Frydenburg) who support him! Truly, this current regime have found themselves to be laying low at the bottom of a very deep barrel – the absolute worst, most corrupt, callously inhumane and non-achieving political parasites in our history who have not one iota of compassion for anyone or anything except themselves! Morrison will go down in history as a catastrophic non-achiever, an inveterate liar, a coward and nothing more than a self-serving “professional political parasite”. In spite of Morrison’s stratospheric arrogance, he has proven himself to be a weak excuse for a man who has failed to achieve a SINGLE thing to benefit the lives of ordinary Australians! There can be no doubt that Morrison is now widely regarded to be the most despised PM in living memory – he is now doubling his “spin” and cynically backpedalling on many issues because he (and we) KNOW that, if there is any justice in this world, Morrison should face absolute annihilation in the forthcoming federal election!
do not forget the australians and permanent residents that he deliberately locked out of their own country!
There’s a post in that one, Kathryn. Watch this space!
And I thought Billy McMahon was pretty hopeless, every LNP PM since just got worse and worserer.
Greatest fake this country has ever seen,in any field.He is dangerously delusional, as well as a pathological liar.The only immediate question is what further fuses will he ignite as his political future slides into the sewer.
Wow, Kaye. That was powerful.
I urge everyone to share the hell out of it.
I remember some years ago, a man found guilty of a serious crime , having had his custodial sentence read out to him, the judge asked him if he had anything to say. He responded by asking the judge ‘will I need my Pajamas and toothbrush’ – the judge replied in the affirmative.
What brought this to mind ? Scotty and Jenni should start packing up their things at the Lodge and at Kirribilli House – the gigs up and you will need your Pajamas and toothbrush Mr Morrison.
On your bike !
And one from Grumpy Geezer: