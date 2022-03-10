Scott Morrison is the gift that keeps on giving

By Kerri

He says people shouldn’t expect help after flooding and the army is not waiting just around the corner to help them.

It’s like he doesn’t want to be PM anymore?

He seems bent on pissing off every sector of the Australian populace.

He is a do-nothing leader!

He cannot lead because he is not a leader.

Perhaps he wanted the job so he could swan about with world leaders and travel the world at the taxpayer’s expense.

He and his wife refer to The Lodge and Kirribilli as “their home”.

He claims people want less government or small government and he does so at a time when nature, climate inaction and science are all proving that what every country needs is a big government that takes effective charge and acts on behalf of all citizens and at scale so no one is left behind.

He is simply not up to the job!

He has no idea what to do and zero experience and no plan to deal with real problems. He just “wears out the carpet” hoping someone else will make the problems “go away”!

He has abandoned the elderly, the homeless, disabled, LGBTIQ, women, non-religious, teachers, child carers, Indigenous Australians, the unemployed, the hospitality and medical sectors, the creative arts industries and so forth and so forth and so forth.

Listing his inadequacies is exhausting!

He is even managing to turn Australians against our own military by restricting their support when they could easily be deployed and any reasonable person would expect their help.

He avoids action and, quoting Albo, waits until “a problem becomes a crisis” before even moving his lazy arse!

Australians are anxious about the lack of capacity and certainty around boosters, testing, tracing and rapid antigen tests – the Morrison Govt failure to plan means it is planning to fail – it is defined by always waiting until a problem becomes a crisis before it acts pic.twitter.com/CAZxtdKwom — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 29, 2021

He has been named, by many commentators, as the most incompetent prime minister Australia has ever suffered.

And then there is the last two years of Covid.

He failed to provide PPE.

He failed to provide vaccinations.

He failed to provide Rapid Antigen Tests.

These are all items provided for free by many countries and needed at mass scale and therefore in need of the power of buying in bulk and, I repeat, so no one is left behind!

And as a bit of prediction, if the Australian sheep are stupid enough to believe the right-wing media and give him another term, he will fail to provide medical care for sufferers of long Covid or mental health issues that evolve from working on the front line as a nurse or doctor or cleaner or orderly or receptionist or aged care worker or child care worker or small business owner or any other Covid effected employee/er!

Governments are best suited to arrange medical needs on a country-wide scale.

Governments are best suited to provide roads, power, communications, medical support, emergency support as in fire control and ambulance provision, care for the disabled, care for the elderly, care for our Indigenous citizens. He won’t even recognise these people exist!

And so many more!

Disabled people have actually been asked when do they expect to recover from their disability?

Whoever would vote for this useless waste of DNA and his equally useless governmental appointees clearly is capable of providing everything they need for themselves and is selfish enough to believe that others do not deserve the same care, let alone their support. And I think you all know who I am talking about!

He is the D.I.Y. PM.

Need something?

Do it yourself or let some million/billionaire charge you for it.

He chides us claiming we need to be responsible for our own actions!

And yet he greedily takes a whopping salary (he was in the top 5 highest paid world “leaders” in 2020) with zero sense of irony and zero performance to warrant his eye-watering salary!

He clearly has made enough big business bequests to provide him an adequate retirement (including generous tithes to the eagle) and a comfortable taxpayer-funded pension.

And I haven’t even touched on the corruption!

For the love of Gough and the promise he allowed so many of us to benefit from…

Maintain your rage!

And insist others do as well.

Especially those who bleat “I’m not interested in politics!”

Ask them what Russians might think of their abdication of responsibility when it comes to politics?

Ask them are they comfortable with paying people to commit crimes against humanity?

The election cannot come soon enough!

Thus endeth the rant!

