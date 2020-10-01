Scott Morrison Giving People The Ships!

Our PM has been caught telling blatant lies this week!

All right, I know that many of you could consider that the lead contender for a headline in the perpetual newspaper, but this week has been particularly bad.

To be fair, there was the matter of clearing up an area where a lot of people suggested that the Liberals’ got it wrong. Many were arguing that the Coalition had been proven wrong when they said that the Royal Commission into the banks would be a waste of time and money. While banks had been breaking the law with their lending practices, the Liberals recently announced that they’d change the law so that the banks didn’t have to worry about all that red tape of ensuring that people were actually capable of paying back their loans. Problem solved! Who needed a Royal Commission, eh?

And anyway, most of the time, Scotty Sacked From Marketing, isn’t lying; he’s merely re-announcing his intention to make an announcement about what needs to be given funding at some unspecified future date.

But this week Morrison, who famously has a trophy in the shape of a ship with the caption, “I stopped these”, has become a contender for a second trophy with the inscription: “I made these disappear.”

Having announced that there were forty ships with urgent medical supplies held up at Sydney’s ports because of the MUA taking sanctioned industrial action, many people were surprised to discover that the said ships were even more mythical than the Liberals’ budget surplus. There was no sign of them to the naked eye and a quick check of available data revealed only three ships in the water waiting to dock in Sydney.

As for the urgent medical supplies… Well, they were a bit unspecific and nobody interviewed seemed to think there was an immediate problem.

But let’s give Scotty the benefit of the doubt on this one because there’s an even more blatant lie being peddled by our leader.

He said that he was surprised that ABC staff voted against freezing their pay rise when so many other people had agreed to take a pay cut.

Of course, this completely overlooks that many of the people he spoke about weren’t taking a cut at all; they were merely agreeing not to have an increase and – as we know from the PM”s position on the ABC funding reduction – reducing a future increase isn’t a cut, so he’s clearly lying when he suggests that others have agreed to a cut.

Now, I know some of you will be pointing out that Morrison and his band of merry men aren’t one of those who’ve agreed to a pay freeze/reduction, but remember they’re all struggling on upwards of $200,000 a year and Josh hasn’t even announced the tax cut for people like that yet…

Mm, if not receiving promised increases are cuts, should reducing the tax you pay in the future be considered a tax cut?

