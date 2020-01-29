Scott Morrison Dazzles At The National Press Club…
As a teacher, I’m aware that most kids tell the truth most of the time. It occasionally stuns students when I believe them without demanding proof. “How do you know he’s not lying,” someone will occasionally ask. The answer, even though I never tell them, is quite simple. Liars invariably give themselves away with a little smirk which says more clearly than words, “That stupid teacher bought it when I said that I was late because I was helping Mr Smedley pack up the chairs.”
Of course, if you ask the student to go and get a note from Mr Smedley, he or she will, for the first time ever, need to get on with their work and it’s really, really insulting that you should question their honesty.
I don’t know why this occurs to me as I write about Mr Morrison’s dazzling performance at the National Press Club. And, yes, I was smirking as I wrote that.
While much has been written about the PM’s inability to find more than two modes of expression – Shouty McShoutface and the Jerk with the Smirk – I haven’t seen anybody suggest that his behaviour is exactly like that of an adolescent. Smug, when they think they’ve got away with something, and angry when they haven’t. For those of you who’ve never dealt with a teenager, you may be surprised to find that one of their favourite tactics when they’re caught doing something wrong is outrage: “You only caught me because you hate me and you didn’t catch George yesterday, so everything is really your fault and you should apologise!!!”
From yesterday’s performance, which Peta Credlin gave “full marks, we learnt a number of things:
- The Federal Government doesn’t have the power to do things unless the states ask for help because – apparently – they can’t declare a national emergency unless asked to by the states.
- Some of the states didn’t ask for help, so why not go to Hawaii?
- Climate change is real so we should just buy more sunscreen and prepare for hotter times.
- We need to cut down lots and lots of trees because they’ll just burn so maybe the Commonwealth should have more power to make this happen.
- We need more gas so maybe the Commonwealth should have more power
- This government is taking the Auditor-General’s report very seriously, but no rules were broken and guidelines aren’t rules.
- While the Minister should have the final power to make decisions, it was different when Ros Kelly and any Labor Minister made a decision because they need to follow all guidelines.
- Even though Senator McKenzie was responsible for the grants, Mr Morrison was able to reject categorically that the colour-coding was about targeting marginally electorates, because he told us: “That’s not why I did it!” which suggests that he was involved in the decision-making process.
- All of the grants were about female change rooms because Mr Morrison doesn’t want girls changing in the car or behind the sheds.
- He was late because he was helping Mr Smedley pack up the chairs.
Of course, you’ve probably noticed a recent tactic by our Prime Minister of telling the journalist, “I reject the premise of your question.” Like so many other things with this government, this seems to be acceptable without any sort of scrutiny. While Labor keeps getting asked how much their emissions reduction targets will cost, nobody ever asks the PM how much will it cost to “beat” our targets.
Perhaps, the next interviewer could try something like this:
“Mr Morrison, are you concerned with the lack of urgency with which the Attorney-General is developing his ICAC legislation?”
“Sorry, I reject the premise of your question.”
“Which premise is that?”
“The premise that there’s no urgency. We won’t be rushed into making a poor decision and there’s no need to panic.”
“So you’re saying you’ll take your time and get it right? Well, I reject your definition of urgency.”
“Sorry, but I reject your rejection of our definition of urgency.”
“On what grounds.”
“On the grounds that we are giving this our urgent attention.”
“So what happens with things that aren’t urgent, if the urgent ones miss deadlines.”
“Like I made clear earlier, we won’t be panicked into making poor decisions.”
“Well, I reject the premise of your assumption that you made that clear.”
“Look, the Australian people aren’t interested in a semantic argument. They want us to get this right.”
“I reject your assumption inherent in your premise, because I think that you did promise to have legislation ready by the end of last year and your rejection of my premise suggests that your promise…”
“I am sure that the Australia people are more concerned with things like the strong economy that we’ve created.”
“And which offshore tax haven is that in?”
Speaking of urgency, how long do you think it’ll take for that report on whether Bridget McKenzie breached ministerial standards to reach the PM’s desk? It’s been a week and nothing yet. I mean, it’s not like they need to wait for DNA samples to come back from the lab.
But I guess it’s hard to convince someone to take one for the team when everyone else is playing for themselves.
-
Phil Pryor
-
Andy56
-
Egalitarian
-
OldWomBat
-
Egalitarian
-
Ill fares the land
-
Michael Grelis
-
Andy56
-
guest
-
Pilot
-
DrakeN
-
Pilot
-
guest
-
Rossleigh
-
Kaye Lee
A politically perverted personality (Hah! a skunk’s fart has personality?) and there have been thousands, is not desirable, yet the process of political appointment attracts the worst types. Egocentric deficients, e g, Jack Howard, totally engrossed in self image, need a rigged race, a rails run, a marked card, for in real life they are and were mediocrities and would remain so. Some like Morrison delude themselves with ludicrous superstition, believing themselves, saved, anointed, chosen, selected, blessed. Never mind the shit stuffing oozing out. There is no competence, no promise no effing hope for us in such a dud dickheaded devious dose of delirium.
The more he spins , the more he corners himself. Its like the big lie has to get bigger to cover the last lie. Its starting to become very obvious. Instead of saying, we made a mistake, he doubles down. This house of cards is looking very shaky. $158m for a publicity stunt, another $100m to cover their tracks on the sports rorts but woe if your on centerlink payments. A christian doesnt have to lie.
PS, an honorable mention to the biggest fuckwit of the decade goes to one Andrew Robb. Normally i dont wish harm to anyone, but this guy deserves it in spades. Totally self centered and selfish. He sabotaged the future and feels good about it ! Yes, bigger than Tony. Interesting read in the guardian.
He went early on the fear cards with border protection, border security and terrorism and having a prosperous strong economy.
Strong for whom?A great acting and wordsmithing performance straight from Central Casting.Or maybe Alan gave him a pep talk.
While the fundamental corruption of this government is trumpeted on a daily basis in forums such as this, it rarely seems to break out into the wider conscientiousness. Perhaps it’s time for a more public approach, such as the Sardine movement in Italy which consists of public gatherings of people from all sorts of backgrounds whose common message is their opposition to racism, hatred and corruption. In the recent Italian elections in Emilia-Romagna, the movement is credited with increasing the number of people who voted and the subsequent defeat of the right-wing candidate.
Phil He should be charged for treason.
Scotty from Marketing (“Scofromo”) really has the capacity to surprise. He is the archetypal hollow man – when he has a script and can more or less follow it without being challenged when he is blustering or simply lying, he thinks he appears to be competent and, as he so desperately craves, in charge. But, if you are one of his decreasing pool of blind supporters (that Credlin is one tells you a great deal about those who still believe Scofromo is doing a good job), you might be excused for thinking that during the bushfires he was mostly caught unawares and once he had time to settle himself and catch his breath, there might be some improvement – that there was something resembling a real person inside. Well guess what? There isn’t. You would think that he would have had clear and unequivocal feedback about how utterly insensitive, out-of-his-depth, puerile and incompetent he looked during the bushfires, but if he has had that feedback, he ignored it – yesterday was more of the same from a person who is facade only. He blundered, blustered, buffooned, bozoed and boofheaded his way through his speech and the subsequent questions, not that I could watch much of it, such is the extent to which I am repulsed by Mr Hollowman. There truly is nothing within. Zero empathy, the emotional intelligence of a teenager, utterly self-deluded about who he really is, belligerent when his drivel is challenged and with absolutely no concept of leadership. It is staggering that for someone who craves authority as much as Scofomo and who is convinced he is the best person for the PM role, he has no skills at all for his role.
Your scenario where this Inveterate liar is asked a number of questions designed to explain his comments could not happen. Journalists are only allowed one question, with no follow up questions permitted. So one q is asked, he blusters, bamboozles and bullshits. End of story. Moves on. Rinse and repeat. Smirks and feels totally satisfied with himself, journos report what he’s said- the great untroubled population barely notice it. And nothing changes.
Pingback: Scott Morrison Dazzles At The National Press Club… #newsoz.org #auspol - News Oz
Michael, i too see it but i have a different take. The more he lies and spins, the harder it is to maintain. The economic reports keep coming and it gets bleaker and bleaker, yet, the “economy is robust”. A lot of people have been blinded by the “mouth” and lies, but its getting to the point that one fear will be overcome by other fears more powerful. Not to mention the weekly scandals that absolutely drain the government of any momentum. It just builds momentum to the point of desintegration. I have a lot of pop corn left over.
There is one point of policy which really upsets me, and that is the matter of coal. There is a schizoid craziness about coal and Climate Change.
Yes, says Morrison, we promote “climate action now!”
He says, those Indians and the Chinese are burning coal and emitting much more carbon than we are – and aren’t they wicked – but we will continue to sell high quality coal to them because if we don’t, some else will sell them lower quality coal.
The assumption is that we are doing far more about Climate Change than China and India will ever do. By selling coal we are lifting millions out of poverty – conveniently ignoring the fact that solar cooking and lighting is already doing much in India.
Then there is this hope that getting gas “from under our feet” is a good way to transition to “all the other possible technologies”.
First of all, gas saves 30% of the emissions of coal (not 50% as espoused recently) and continues to add to carbon emissions. What exactly are these new technologies? And how is it that the Coalition is speaking as if it invented renewable energy?
Quick one…….
Your last sentence in the article Rossco. Bit of a boo boo ol’ mate.
“…….everyone else is playing for themselves.”
Ross, “for”? I can assure you that, even though I’ve been out of school for nearly 50 years, the usage here was quite wrong. The most appropriate word to use here, to ensure clarity, and no chance of misinterpretation, the word that should have been used is “with”.
Now, please write “Liberals do not play for themselves, they play WITH themselves.” out 100 times so you don’t forget.
Well, Pilot, “with” “for” and “by” themselves are all appropriate.
The first is self evident, the second unquestionable, and the third demonstrated by the schismatics which play out in the Party rooms and conflicting public interviews.
DrakeN, “I reject the premise of your answer.”
🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Your right of course, but I just could help myself having a dig at a teacher… 🤣🤣🤣
To see a big list of Morrison failures read Nikki Savva’s assessment “no one to blame but himself” in a free copy of the Murdoch rag or at the inimitable loonpond blog.
It will confirm your criticisms of Morrison here at AIMN.
The worm has turned?
Perhaps, I can just cut out the “for themselves” and leave it as “…everyone else is just playing!”
Or
“Any day now Scott will tell Bridget that there’s no ‘u’ in team!”
Scotty’s speech would have been great for bingo – he mentioned all the buzz words, all the catch phrases, all the dog whistles that the dinosaur backbenchers wanted to hear. It was a grab bag of nothing.