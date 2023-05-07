Scott Morrison and Australia’s Lobby Complex
The former Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has been somewhat of an absentee in the Federal seat of Cook. Since losing the May 2022 election, he has been aggressively chasing up contacts and deals on the consultancy circuit, bellyaching about the usual talking points: the gruesome China menace; defence matters; and, just to round it off for good measure, additional iterations of the China menace.
In March, he proved particularly jingoistic, telling Sky News Australia that Canberra needed, not only its “own capability” but “the interlocking alignments and alliances that actually provide the counterbalance to the threat.” This was code for a further renting of Australian sovereignty, a concept that has become increasingly irrelevant.
Morrison’s movement to the world of the consultant-lobbyist is a seamless one, unsurprising given his innate incapacity to understand the broader public interest. It is even questionable whether he ever left that cosmos, being very much a colluder and conniver in murky, unaccountable transactions forged in a “mates” world.
From the other side of the policy aisle, he engaged the Liberal Party lobby firm Crosby Textor in 2005 during his disastrous stint as director of Tourism Australia. Crosby Textor also gained much during Morrison’s prime ministership, having its advisors, including Yaron Finkelstein, posted to positions in the Prime Minister’s office. For Finkelstein, access to the PM was plum and exclusive.
If recent reports are correct, Morrison is staying true to form, heading to work for a UK business with ties to the defence sector. As one source put it, “He won’t go until it is locked in but it is fair to say he is actively seeking life after politics.” That same source also revealed that the defence business was involved in “the AUKUS space”.
When asked to comment on the issue, the habitually mendacious MP for Cook claimed to be “very engaged with things in my local electorate and enjoying being back in my local community.” Such enjoyment was evidently being shared alongside his role as advisory board member for the US-based Hudson Institute’s China Centre, a position he was appointed to in December last year.
The latest revelations, if true, make it a splendid state of affairs for a figure seen as essential in – history will reveal how much in due course – in brokering the grotesquely indulgent, needless AUKUS security pact.
As the Saturday Paper rightly points out, Morrison is not “going to the other side”. He had “always been a shill for corporate interests. His approach to defence was always about his fortunes, not his country’s.” Accordingly, his relations with the defence industry, even as Prime Minister, evinced a shameless sense of planning for the future, when the gold-plated lobbyist door would be flung open.
Morrison’s behaviour is merely emblematic of the broader problem of lobbyists and their location at the heart of Australian politics. As practitioners of a craft often shrouded in secrecy, they sell their services in order to woo and convince the political classes about their merits. A minister new to the portfolio can be particularly susceptible, reaching out beyond the pool of expertise within the department. This can be a hazardous enterprise: no longer is one seeking advice delivered without fear or favour by a public servant, but by one most happy to pursue a naked agenda.
In 2021-22, the Morrison government spent $20.8 billion on consultants and outsourced services amounting to some 37% of the entire workforce. The Australian public service audit of employment found that the equivalent of nearly 54,000 full time staff were employed in that capacity.
The lobbying code of conduct, the register of lobbyists, and the ministerial code of conduct have done little to overcome these pressing problems in Canberra. Senior ministers have found it irresistible to toss a few gobbets of information towards their friends and acquaintances on how best their consultancy firms might acquire government contracts. The outgoing MP and shadow assistant treasurer, Stuart Robert, was a stellar example.
As for Morrison himself, he has a mere six months to go in satisfying the ludicrous 18-month grace period before lobbying on issues connected with his former portfolio of interests. Given that he secretly got himself appointed to numerous portfolios other than his own, the list is extensive. The time, however, is woefully inadequate, and does nothing to dispel any conflict of interest.
The ministerial code of conduct also requires former ministers to “not take personal advantage of information to which they have had access as a minister, where the information is not generally available to the public.” This is an unenforceable, and essentially dead letter. To Clancy Moore, the chief executive of Transparency International Australia, the code remains “effectively a toothless tiger”.
A few suggestions have been made to correct these maladies of the ailing democratic process. Appointment diaries of elected representatives and senior bureaucrats, as a start, can be made open to the voter. This is certainly the view of barrister and spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance Greg Barns, and it is a sensible one. But short of adding fangs to any measure, the heated and busy revolving door of Australian politics and the private sector will continue to spin. Morrison can be assured of prancing out with impunity in “the AUKUS space”.
personally, if some dipstick organisation wants to throw money away for shits like morrison and abbott, i dont care. They are throwing money away and i hope they go bust.
What i find dangerous is these clowns have had access to confidential government information. What i also find disgusting is their pension entitlements are way way beyond what ordinary folk have. Do they have any problems feeding themselves at the trough?
As an aside, if the world was fair, these clowns wouldnt even get a job shovelling shit. No doubt Roberts will follow Morrison, they have just been waiting to catch a gravy train. Who in their right mind would employ these guys anyway?
The most disgusting, defective, inadequate, untrustworthy, self fixated, substandard, lowerthanabugsbotty boofhead in Australia’s political history now wants extra money from foreigners. Extinction and oblivion are suitable,, not employment in the graft and corruption chain. Everyone, every official, must ignore this reeking brown extruded log of larcenous lying lubricity.
Another clinically mendacious ex COALition clown, Barnaby Joyce, is currently busy shoring up some post-wilderness relevance and his chances of a comfy after-politics situation by slowly throttling the Winterbourne Wind Farm development at Walcha.
That he must divide his community in the process is of little concern to a man for whom betrayal has become second nature.
A Snake is a Snake does not matter which way it moves
There is adequate evidence to demonstrate that Scummo the Self-Serving of the Secret Seven Ministries given ROYAL facilitation by gg David Hurley of the Henley Rowing Regatta et al on behalf of Charlie Chuckles, has eyes only for his own pecuniary interests.
Perhaps it is time for a group of lawyers to determine whether Scummo can be indicted for treason for his actions and plans against the best interests of Australian voters.
Fred:
Snakes only bite humans when cornered, handled, or badly startled. Their usual response to something inedible is to slither away. They do not deserve the comparison to ScoMoFo, Roberts, Joyce, et al.
Well, he’s been sacked from every major job he’s had. One wonders how long he’ll last in the new one. At least we will be (more or less) free of his crap for a while.
and the good news is that following the mass exodus of so many in the liberal party, we now have stewie and scotty taking to a leaky life boat
the sooner the better
just as long as they can be found when the federal ICAC finally starts its’ inquiries
