Science and Technology Australia congratulates new Ministry

Science & Technology Australia warmly congratulates Ed Husic on his appointment as Minister for Industry and Science, and Jason Clare on his appointment as Minister for Education.

We look forward to working with them together with their colleagues Chris Bowen (Climate Change and Energy), Mark Butler (Health and Aged Care), Tanya Plibersek (Environment and Water), Clare O’Neil (Minister for Home Affairs), Andrew Giles (Minister for Immigration) and Senator Murray Watt (Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry) to advance the STEM sector’s key policy priorities and use the power of science and technology across all of government to enhance Australia’s society and economy.

“Ed Husic has a long and distinguished track record in the Parliament working with the STEM sector and championing Australian science and technology,” said Science and Technology Australia Chief Executive Officer Misha Schubert.

“We are delighted to see him given this crucial portfolio and look forward to continuing a productive relationship with him and his team on behalf of the 90,000 STEM professionals Science & Technology Australia represents.”

“We also warmly welcome Jason Clare to the education portfolio. Research is Australia’s superpower, and Jason Clare will be a powerful advocate for the country’s education sector – a sector that is crucially important to our national prosperity.”

Ahead of the election, the Australian Labor Party confirmed its detailed commitments to funding science, technology and research in response to STA’s sector priorities.

“The new Government has clearly stated its commitment to working towards Australia becoming a global STEM superpower through raising investment in research and development closer to 3 per cent of GDP,” she said.

“It has also committed to passing legislation for the new $1.6 billion research commercialisation fund, and adopting a fixed timetable for research grant announcements to bring greater security and certainty to Australia’s research community and industry partners.”

“These are crucial steps the country can take to use science and technology to bolster Australia’s economy and society.”

“We look forward to working with Ed Husic and Jason Clare, and all of the new government ministers to seize opportunities to use science and technology to propel innovation, scientific advances, and a stronger economy.”

“Underpinning our sovereign capacity will be our continued work with the new Government to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in science, including through Science & Technology Australia’s game-changing Superstars of STEM program.”

STA also thanks former Science and Technology Minister Melissa Price for her advocacy in the portfolio, including her support for Superstars of STEM and Science meets Parliament.

Science & Technology Australia is the nation’s peak body representing more than 90,000 scientists and technologists nationwide.

