Say what you want, Murdoch. Exaggerate according to your own conscience.
Think television, newspapers, public speeches, movies, sport, news, advertising, entertainment, radio and above all, politics. Think about what you see, read and hear. Now think about the word “exaggeration.”
We have the best firefighters in the world, the best law enforcement agencies, the best health experts. We have “the best” of so many and so much it’s a wonder we aren’t the best in the world. Whoops, I’m sorry, we are the best in the world.
“We have the best people in the world looking at these issues,” said Scott Morrison on ABC Insiders last Sunday. He was referring to the problem of obtaining vaccines.
For me, l must say that l find all the exaggeration rather appalling and unnecessary. It is lying dressed in the clothes of fools.
It means an overstatement of the truth, stating something out of proportion to the facts. To embellish or guild the lily.
The temptation in death is to make someone out to be someone they were not, for example, “The duke was an exceptional human being.”
It is said of pornography (and I am not an expert in this field) that in order to maintain the viewers or readers interest, it needs to progressively become more outlandish – more tantalising – more seductive-more flirtatious-more provocative – more stunning -more enticing- more exaggerated.
And in their desire to maintain some dominance, that’s precisely what Murdoch media does. It has chosen to prostitute itself in the forlorn hope of remaining relevant.
And the weapon of choice is exaggeration.
The pedlars of verbal violence and dishonesty are the most vigorous defenders of free speech because it gives their vitriolic nonsense legitimacy. With free speech, the bigots and hate-mongers seek to influence those in the susceptible or like-minded community.
The original intent of free speech was to give the oppressed a voice and keep governments honest. However, in Australia, exaggeration is used to incite racism, validate hatred, and promote religious and political bigotry.
Nowhere do you find a greater use of exaggeration than in Murdoch’s media.
We can start with Andrew Bolt:
“Sky News host Andrew Bolt said Australian politicians simply ‘don’t have the courage’ to admit the ‘coronavirus crisis was exaggerated’ in the country. “
Andrew Markus in The Conversationrightly pointed out that:
“A feature of far-right movements was characterised in the 1960s by the American political scientist Richard Hofstadter as the “paranoid style“: a style of mind that … evokes a sense of heated exaggeration, suspiciousness, and conspiratorial fantasy.”
And an example of the media masters from Lenore Taylor in The Guardian:
“Abbott government’s zeal for political hyperbole (exaggeration) makes facts dispensable.”
Therefore, if a newspaper article is written in a manner to suggest objectivity, but subjective words are scattered throughout it together with carefully phrased unsupported statements, then dismiss the article as having no cogency.
Lying in the media is wrong at any time; however, it is even more so when they deliberately exaggerate. Murdoch’s papers seem to do it with impunity.
I believed that Americans were the only people in the world who thought their bullshit didn’t stink, but we are now their equal.
Sometimes it is good to stop, think, evaluate and formulate one’s own opinion instead of being influenced by the Murdoch press.
Exaggerated lying has seen the birth and rise of the far right-wing; it has given license to politicians whose goal is to:
“… incite discontent and xenophobia… it has shown contempt for concepts such as truth, morality and ethics – they have been replaced by religiosity and ideology; hypocrisy in personal lives, masked by the propaganda of ‘family values’ and ‘traditional marriage.’ Just how has Australia benefited from so many lies, lies and more lies.”
My thought for the day
It is a pity that fact in journalism cannot be made compulsory and decency legislated.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
13 commentsLogin hereRegister here
Return to home page
Keith Terence Mills Canguro New England Cocky Ken Neville mc fonald Henry Rodrigues Kaye Lee Michael Taylor Harry Lime Grumpy Geezer DrakeN Kaye Lee
“Opening statement by Bruce Guthrie to the Media Diversity Inquiry
Thank you for the opportunity to appear here today.
I have been a professional journalist for almost fifty years. In that time I have worked as a reporter and foreign correspondent for the major metropolitan dailies and been fortunate enough to edit some of the biggest mastheads in Australia.
I am also the author of Man Bites Murdoch, a 2010 book that warned of a toxic culture within News Corp, then News Limited, and of the dangers of giving them too much journalistic power. It ended with my sacking as editor of the Herald Sun after I reported too vigorously on a friend of a Murdoch.”
https://thenewdaily.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/1618201818-Media-Diversity-Inquiry.pdf
After half a million Australians signed a petition calling for an enquiry into Murdoch’s domination of the Australian media the fight back from Newscorp and in particular Sky has been ferocious.
Last night Credlin laid into Malcolm Turnbull as did Alan Jones after the former prime minister had made a submission to the senate enquiry into media ownership and the Murdoch domination.
Turnbull had noted how last week after he had been appointed to Chair a NSW climate oversight committee, a vicious pile on from the Newscorp/Sky stable forced the NSW government to back track and rescind the appointment within forty eight hours. If Turnbull was such a poor appointment how come it went through the NSW government ratification process ?
I don’t know what will come of this senate enquiry but clearly we need to tackle Newscorp head on, they are transforming themselves from a news organisation into a political party of the far right and they want public handouts to achieve this.
The Greek-Armenian teacher and all-round awakened pain in the arse guru George Gurdjieff had a thing or two to say on most matters of human interest, including journalism.
During his years of activity he made a number of trips, in the 1920s, to the USA, to ‘shear the sheep’ of their American dollars, and he noted in his opus Beelzebub’s Tales to his Grandson that the craft of being a public scribe was of a very low standard, and likely to continue to deteriorate.
He wrote “… since the sacred being-function of ‘conscience’ is completely atrophied among contemporary terrestrial what are called ‘journalists’ and ‘reporters,’ the result is that in all your favorites breeding on all the continents there is crystallized just that definite, monstrously exaggerated notion of the slaughterhouses of the city of Chicago.”
It’s probably true that there are very few in the trade these days who have the standards and ethics of, say, an H. L. Mencken or a Mark Twain.
Murdoch’s great stain against himself and his business is of course the legacy of his power at all costs pursuit, which is the defilement of the social fabric and the introduction of poisonous lies and untruths into the lives of millions. His hacks have, truly, sold their souls to the devil.
”Lying in the media is wrong at any time; however, it is even more so when they deliberately exaggerate. Murdoch’s papers seem to do it with impunity.”‘
Newscorp – where the truth goes to die.
Support Rudd’s Royal Commission into Newscorp.
Back in the early 1990s I was a General Manager at the head office of PMP (Pacific Magazines and
Printing – which was owned by Murdoch) for a few years and hated every minute I was there because
of the very bad culture. Here’s an example: I reported to Ken Catlow who reported to Ken Cowley at
News Ltd and was told by Catlow that he did what Cowley told him to do and Cowley did what Murdoch
told him to do and I was told by Catlow in the strongest terms I better do what he tells me to do !
Not long after this I resigned and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
The bad Murdoch culture runs through all the businesses he’s involved with.
Is it really so hard to just print or speak the truth ,no spin ,no ones opinion of right or wrong .just the facts as given and let the public form their own opinions .it is so little to ask and you never know their circulation may increase for we are over tired of the way reporting is been done at present .
Is it any wonder that the only person, organization that Scummo has ever apologized and publicly too, is News Corps ? He didn’t apologize to the thousands of victims of his Robo debt scheme, to Brittany Higgins, to the victim of the alleged rape by Christian Porter, to the more than 30,000 Australian citizens still waiting to come back to their homes in Australia, to the refugee family languishing on Christmas Island, ? But Murdoch is a different kettle of fish, one who can kick his arse and replace him whenever. As Turnball has been reminded a few days ago, just how far the Liberal party will go serve their lord and master, the crinkled old bastard.
And still 52% of stupid Australian voters approve of Scummo and his party of subservient, brainless, corrupt dickheads.
News Corp controls 59% of metro and national print media markets by ownership – up from 25% in 1984.
News Corp also earns 40% of total Australian television revenues.
And three companies together (News Corp, Nine and Southern Cross Media) control 90% of metro radio licenses.
Excuse me if I scoff at Malcolm Turnbull’s newfound concern about media concentration because it was HIM as communications minister who got rid of the “two out of three” rule and the “reach” rule.
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/malcolm-turnbull-moves-to-scrap-key-media-ownership-restrictions-20150313-143leg.html
There are many high and mighty horses Turnbull has ridden over the years. This is his latest one.
Keep riding, Malcom. Be sure not to fall off.
John, your last quoted paragraph was taken to heart by Little Winston,the Lying Rodent,accelerated under the Mad Monk,fumbled under the Fizza, and has now achieved full bloom under the Liar from the Shire.It seems we’ve reached that point of time where the confluence of events can only lead to an almighty reckoning.
A good piece here on Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent:
https://theintercept.com/2019/03/30/lachlan-murdoch-fox-news/
“Excuse me if I scoff at Malcolm Turnbull’s newfound concern about media concentration because it was HIM as communications minister who got rid of the “two out of three” rule and the “reach” rule.”
Indeed, Kaye, and it was also Kevin 07 who failed to take appropriate action when in government and is now bitching about press monopolies.
Twedle Dumb and Tweedle Dee.
“There are many high and mighty horses Turnbull has ridden over the years”….indeed Michael. This is one of my favourites….
In his 2005 tax policy paper, Malcolm Turnbull described negative gearing and the CGT discount as a “sheltering tax haven” that is “skewing national investment away from wealth-creating pursuits, towards housing”, and has caused a “property bubble”. Turnbull also acknowledged that “Australia’s rules on negative gearing are very generous compared to many other countries” and that “the normal deductibility principles do not apply to negatively geared real estate such that the taxpayer is not obliged to demonstrate that the negatively geared property will generate positive cash flow at some point in the distant future”.
In 2014 he said “Looking at Australia’s tax regime you would say that it is too tough on people earning income… but is incredibly concessional to older people who have made their money…”
Uh huh….and when he got the job, what did he do about it? SFA