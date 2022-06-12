Same as it ever was ...

By Allan Richardson

Make no mistake, we’ve been here before. No sooner did Kevin Rudd and Labor gain power in November 2007 than they were confronted by the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) which kicked off three months earlier, and threatened the banking industry just two months after the poll.

Rudd and Wayne Swan and the team were rated as achieving the best result in the world in managing the GFC, and Swan rated the best Treasurer in the world by his peers. Australia fared better than every other country in the OECD, because the Labor cohort were the “superior money managers.” That’s a term we’ve heard many times since, but attributed to the wrong party!

Labor cleaned up that mess, and for some unaccountable reason, the Australian people decided that installing a delusional incompetent gym-junkie in 2013 might be an amusing distraction, after internal political struggles inside the Labor Party. (Like the LNP are immune from internecine warfare?) For nine years the country endured the most incompetent, unstable governments we’ve seen, and yet they scored three consecutive terms in office! WTAF?

And here we go again. The LNP screwed the country for almost a decade, mishandled every single thing they touched, created nothing, ran up a trillion dollars of debt after inheriting a modest debt in 2013, and distributed our money to their friends and supporters until they were finally ditched in ‘the only real poll’ when it became clear to everyone except close family (in most cases), the LNP faithful and the entire MSM that they were well and truly useless!

Not that the LNP alone was on the nose by itself this year; Labor lost ground as well, though not as significantly as the LNP. The Greens did very well, and the Indies won big time. (As an aside, I believe that the federal electorate cast Labor largely in the same mould as the LNP when decrying the horror of our national situation, which I think was unfair. Labor hadn’t been in government since 2013, and were not considered even significant enough to invite to the National Cabinet during the Covid pandemic, despite scoring 46.5 Two Party Preferred in the 2016 election, and being supported by almost half the country (49.64 2PP) and picking up 14 seats in the Pentecostal miracle of 2019).

So here we go again. Behind the starting line once more; a massive debt, the gas and petroleum industries being savaged by Putin personally (Yes, I meant personally), critical climate action urgently needed for decades, and cost of living pressure, now and potentially, as bad as most of us have seen it. And already Two Flags Taylor (Angus Taylor) starts the savaging by explaining why Labor will do everything wrong. Hey, Swanny, did you get a plaque you can show this inept clown? (Sorry to clowns, and to be fair to the Shadowy Treasure-Hunter, he is good at siphoning water. Where it goes, nobody knows. (Until the NIC or NACC; what’s in a name?).

The good that comes out of this is the enormous support for the Indies, and an increase in votes and seats for the Greens. I don’t favour the politics played in any of the parties, but at least the Greens have the integrity to refuse any fossil fuel donations, (though I’m not sure they were offered any lol). People have been shunning the majors, but now Albo has a chance to collaborate with the cross bench and emphatically make his mark. I think he’s just the man for this insanely difficult job! And most importantly, Albo, don’t leave a tidy home for an unruly tenant. Stay in power, listen to the Greens and Indies, and keep out the filth. Until our parliament can be democratically elected. You know what I mean.

