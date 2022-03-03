Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Outing the Iraq War White Washers
The guilty can be devious in concealing their crimes, and their role in them. The greater the crime, the more devious the strategy of deception. The breaking of international law, and the breaching of convention, is a field replete with such figures.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has presented a particularly odious grouping, a good number of them neoconservatives, a chance to hand wash and dry before the idol of international law. Law breakers become defenders of oracular force, arguing for the territorial integrity of States and the sanctity of borders, and the importance of the UN Charter.
Reference can be made to Hitler’s invasions during the Second World War with a revoltingly casual disposition, a comparison that seeks to eclipse the role played by other gangster powers indifferent to the rule and letter of international comity.
Speculation can be had that the man in the Kremlin has gone mad, if he was ever sane to begin with. As Jonathan Cook writes with customary accuracy, western leaders tend to find it convenient “that every time another country defies the West’s projection of power, the western media can agree on one thing: that the foreign government in question is led by a madman, a psychopath or a megalomaniac.”
It might well be said that the US-led Iraq invasion in 2003 was a product of its own mental disease, the product of ideological and evangelical madness, accompanied by a conviction that states could be forcibly pacified into a state of democracy. Where there was no evidence of links between Baghdad and al-Qaeda operatives responsible for the attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, it was simply made up.
The most brazen fiction in this regard was the claim that Iraq had the means to fire weapons of mass destruction at Europe within 45 minutes. Showing that farce sometimes precedes tragedy, that assessment was cobbled from a doctoral dissertation.
When the invasion, and subsequent occupation of Iraq, led to sectarian murderousness and regional destabilisation, invigorating a new form of Islamicist zeal, the neocons were ready with their ragbag excuses. In 2016, David Frum could offer the idiotic assessment that the “US-UK intervention offered Iraq a better future. Whatever [the] West’s mistakes: sectarian war was a choice Iraqis made for themselves.” Such ungrateful savages.
On Fox News Sunday, this nonsense was far away in the mind of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She could merely nod at the assertion by host Harris Faulkner that “when you invade a sovereign nation, that is a war crime… I mean, I think we’re at just a real, basic, basic point there.”
Jaw-droppingly to those familiar with Rice’s war drumming in 2003, she agreed that the attack on Ukraine was “certainly against every principle of international law and international order.” That explained why Washington was “throwing the book at [the Russians] now in terms of economic sanctions and punishments is also part of it.” She also felt some comfort that Putin had “managed to unite NATO in ways that I didn’t think I would ever see again after the end of the Cold War.”
As Bush’s National Security Advisor, Rice was distinctly untroubled that her advice created a situation where international law would be grossly breached. She was dismissive of the role played by UN weapons inspectors and their failed efforts in finding those elusive weapons of mass destruction and evidence of an Iraqi nuclear program. “The problem here is that there will always be some uncertainty about how quickly he can acquire nuclear weapons,” she warned in 2002. “But we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud.”
As the seedy conspiracy to undermine security in the Middle East and shred the UN Charter gathered place in 2002, those against any Iraq invasion were also denouncing opponents as traitors, or at the very least wobbly, on the issue of war. Frum, writing in March 2003, was particularly bothered by conservatives against the war – the likes of Patrick Buchanan, Robert Novak, Thomas Fleming, and Llewellyn Rockwell. Thankfully, they were “relatively few in number, but their ambitions are large.” They favoured “a fearful policy of ignoring threats and appeasing enemies.”
In the Ukraine conflict, the trend has reasserted itself. Neoconservatives are out to find those appeasing types on the Right – and everywhere else. “Today,” rues Rod Dreher, “they’re denouncing us on the Right who oppose war with Russia as Neville Chamberlains.” Conservatives are mocked for daring to understand why Russia might have an issue with NATO expansion, or suggest that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not, in the end, of vital interest to Washington. “It’s Chamberlain’s folly,” comes the improbable claim from Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast, “delivered with a confident Churchillian swagger.”
A more revealing insight into neoconservative violence, the lust for force, and an almost admiring take on the way Putin has behaved, can be gathered in John Bolton’s recent assessment of the invasion. Bolton, it should be remembered, detests the United Nations and was, just to show that President George W. Bush had a sense of humour, made US ambassador to it. For him, international law is less a reality than a guide ignored when power considerations are at play – an almost Putinesque view.
Almost approvingly, he writes in The Economist of the need to “pay attention to what adversaries say.” He recalls Putin’s remark about the Soviet Union’s disintegration as the 20th century’s greatest catastrophe. He notes those efforts to reverse the trend: the use of invasions, annexations and the creation of independent states, and the adoption of “less kinetic means to bring states like Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan into closer Russian orbits.”
With a touch of delight, Bolton sees that “the aggressive use of military force is back in style. The ‘rule-based international order’ just took a direct hit, not that it was ever as sturdy as imagined in elite salons and academic cloisters.” And with that, the war trumpet sounds. “World peace is not at hand. Rhetoric and virtue-signalling are no substitute for new strategic thinking and higher defence budgets.” In this equation, the UN Charter is truly doomed.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
4 commentsLogin here Register here
Thank you Dr Kampmark.
I concur, for what it’s worth, with most of your assessment.
I do wonder though about the assertion of equating Bolton with Putin….”For him [Bolton], international law is less a reality than a guide ignored when power considerations are at play – an almost Putinesque view.”
You appear to have an unequivocal assessment of Putin that seems close to the US/Western ‘evil Putin’ narrative. I would very much appreciate a considered article on this topic…especially on the recent predicament that Russia has faced in light of:
• Gorbachev in 1989-91 offering West Germany the reunification of East-West Germany in exchange for US/NATO assurances of no eastward expansion and a pan euro-Russia security accord, and based on those verbal assurances proceeded to dissolve the USSR and dismantle the Warsaw Pact….Russia’s proposal to dismantle NATO and establish a pan Euro-Russia security alliance that was outright rejected by the US/NATO… subsequently 5 NATO expansions and more possibly about to happen. And Russia still did NOT invade;
• in 2004 Colour revolution fomented by US Victoria Nuland and destabilised the democratically elected Yakunovych government. And Russia still did NOT invade;
• the US/NATO sponsored 2014 Euromaidan coup d’etat and subsequent inclusion of neo-Nazi groups within government ministries that immediately set about imposing nationalist and anti-Russian language measures amongst others…[if ever there was a moment for Russia to invade militarily this would have been it…but did NOT];
• in the collapse of the democratically elected Yakunovych government and its Consitution, Crimea as an autonomous region held democratic referendum where 97% of the people chose to return to Russia. Russia did not ‘annex Crimea’ and it did NOT invade;
• subsequently, eastern Russian regions within Donbass held referenda and declared themselves independent republics;
• the Ukrainian regime declared civil war and invaded the independent republics, which involved shelling villages and towns and widespread civilian deaths and brutalities. Russia was very concerned about the civil war but did NOT invade;
• to resolve the Ukrainian civil war, formal negotiations 2014-15 in the Normandy format comprising Russia, Germany, France and Ukrian occured and Minsk I/II were signed. The agreements included that Ukraine would stop the military assaults, alter its constitution to recognise the independent republics in the Donbass, not join NATO and not host nuclear weapons;
• since 2015, the Ukrainian regime not only ignored every single aspect of the Minsk agreements but also ramped up its military assaults on the Donbass, with staggering amounts military weapons from the US/NATO/West. And Russia still did NOT invade;
• for eight long years, Russia pleaded with the Ukrainian regime to abide by Minsk I/II and that France and Germany exhort Ukraine to comply with the agreements given the reported 14,000 deaths including civilians that Russia labelled “genocide”. Instead, France/Germany sat quietly on the sidelines all the while sending armaments and foreign ‘aid’ to the regime. And US/NATO continued its aggressive military excercise/drills/sanctions on Russia’s borders. And Russia still did NOT invade;
• During December 2021, Russia submitted a suite of proposals including the ‘indivisibility of security’ principle, the neutrality of Ukraine, no missiles in Ukraine etc. There were no outrageous proposal or ultimatums. All were rejected if not ridiculed by the US/NATO and EU blocs.And Russia still did NOT invade;
• During Jan-early Feb 2022 during repeated diplomatic attempts by Russia to resolve the crisis and insisting that Ukraine abide by Minsk I/II, the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Luhansk lobbied Russian ministers to be officially recognised. President Putin repeatedly declined that proposal instead insisting that all available diplomatic efforts be exhausted and hoping that Ukraine would abide by Minsk I/II. US/NATO ramped up the aggression and threats, circus-like shuttle diplomacy by President Macron of France where he held 5hr talks with President Putin and a 15min conversation with President Biden – this single metric alone indicates the contempt by the West of Russia;
• Finally, on 24 February 2022, President Putin, with resolve but also exasperation, declared that Russia would recognise the two Donbass republics and undertake a military campaign to “demilitarise”, “de-Nazify”, and “peace-keeping” role to protect the populations. He unequivocally declared that Russia has no intention of remaining in Ukraine;
• since then, an unprecedented propaganda/cyber/economic war has been unleashed by the US and its allies including Australia against Russia and particularly to destroy Vladimir Putin; and
• the ‘no war’ movement has been coordinated by the West and its declared purpose is ‘regime change’ ie to remove the democratically elected President of Russia.
But don’t take my word for this, just a few links to what’s left of critical, balanced reporting:
• Why were you and all others like you silent for eight years when Ukraine was bombing the Donbass? Were you in tears for the people of the Donbass when Ukrainian military men were killing children there?
https://english.pravda.ru/world/150449-russia_ukraine_war/
• Ukraine is a proxy war, like Jugoslavia, for regime change to remove democratically elected Vladimir Putin
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/03/01/pers-m01.html
• Belligerent Rhetoric & SS-Style Regalia: Who Are Right Sector and Neo-Nazi Azov? https://sputniknews.com/20220228/belligerent-rhetoric–ss-style-regalia-who-are-right-sector-and-neo-nazi-azov-1093451807.html
• Diana Johnstone: US foreign policy is a cruel sport
• ‘Hypocrites on Parade’: John Pilger Calls Out World Leaders for Ignoring Donbass Shelling For Years
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/hypocrites-on-parade-john-pilger-calls-out-world-leaders-for-ignoring-donbass-shelling-for-years-1093342503.html
regards
It now appears that if you capture a Russian tank, or any other military equipment for that matter, you don’t have to declare it for tax purposes. Even in the face of invasion that’s hilarious and a brilliant bit of tongue in cheek gallows humour.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/03/ukraine-authorities-say-seized-russian-tanks-dont-need-to-be-declared-on-tax-form
John Bolton, a repulsively Goebbelsian and Himmlerian type, is a superfantasing fraud as a commentator, believing only in the time honoured policy of do it and get away with it. Our problems internationally included the passive weaknesses of UNO non action and a rampant NATO above the law of international tribunals and courts. NATO, pushed violently by USA drives, smashed a “christian” and European nation in Serbia to produce an Islamic curiosity in North Macedonia, not properly of fully recognised yet. USA persons are not ever subject to international tribunals and courts, as is the case with Russia. As well, USA driven NATO successfully claimed that the 2001 Plane attacks in New York, done as we know by Saudi nationals, were the work of Osama, said then to be hiding in Afghanistan. So, NATO was renavigated, well away from the north Atlantic, to endless warring aggression and misery in Afghanistan to the agony of innocents and unforunates. Libya has been treated similarly, horribly, and outside orthodox investigation, retribution and prosecutions of war criminals also. A USA driven NATO may well be ably to outflank international law, but Russia cannot. Russia has now invaded what is a recognised Ukraine, for obvious Monroe doctrine type reasons of its own, but, western white men speaking english do not care so much, preferring memories of old glories of murder, theft, gods, glory, gold, bases, resources, fame…
@Phil Pryor: I think you are being unfair to the little gnome hiding behind a big moustache that is bigger than his abilities. Like all other Americans, Bolton believes that the USA (United States of Apartheid) has every right to be the ”Great White Hope of European Imperialism” after WWII destroyed most of the European economies. And ”Yes” there is obviously the derry-do adventure ethos about smashing up any other country for the amusement of world television audiences.