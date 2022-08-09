Restoring a democracy that the Neo-Cons butchered

I was of the view that Newspoll was going out of the polling business for some time, so this one surprised me:

Labor 56%

LNP 44%

Best Prime Minister:

Anthony Albanese 59%

Peter Dutton 25%

The only reason I have posted these statistics courtesy of the Poll Bludger is to exemplify that the first step in restoring our Democracy has been taken.

We have wrenched back Government after the forces of the far-right conservatives threatened to destroy our system of governance.

After the election, people observed Anthony Albanese and saw a humble man, unlike other political personalities.

They have seen a man not dissimilar to themselves. They have witnessed his authenticity and his trustworthiness, and above all, his sincerity.

The Poll Bludger tells us that:

“Anthony Albanese’s approval rating has shot from 41% before the election to 61%, while his disapproval rating has fallen from 46% to 26%. The former exceeds honeymoon approval ratings recorded by Tony Abbott (47%), Kevin Rudd (59%) and John Howard (45%) upon Newspoll’s return after the three previous changes of Government.”

Democracy takes many forms and varies throughout the world. Simply put, a democracy is a political system where like-minded people come together with ideas that eventually become a philosophy from which parties are born.

These various ideologies pull in different directions in a quest for majority approval by the people. Australian democracy is far from flawless, and the philosophies can be elastically flexible. Indeed, the world even has democratic dictatorships that are unpredictable, volatile and highly combative.

Australian democracy was imperfect but constructive and generally benefited society. At its best, it expressed Government for the people by the people. It accommodated diagonally opposed ideas, extreme or otherwise. All in all, it was an imperfect beast that served us well.

It changed with the election of Tony Abbott; however, the decline in our democracy over the past decade can be traced back even further to Ronald Reagan and John Howard. Howard spent our wealth on retaining Government. Reagan invited the fundamentalist churches into the political domain, and all hell broke loose. America sneezed, and we caught the flu.

In the absence of anything better, most democracies have a capitalistic economic system. However, capitalists, as far as democracy is concerned, can take it or leave it.

In Australia, the right to vote is the gift that democracy gives. People are free to vote for whichever party (or individual) they support.

An oddity of our system is that many people believe in a democracy but at the same time think their party is the only one that should win. That all changed on 21 June 2022.

A clear indication of an Australian democracy in decline was that people were giving up this voting gift, literally saying: “A pox on both your houses.”

Thousands of people were not voting because our political system had been in crisis for over a decade. Why? Because our solicitations have failed to speak with any clarity on issues that concern people.

Our democracy should be a work in progress and open to regular improvement (new ideas) in its procedures and implementation. Its constitutional framework should be exposed to periodical revision, renewal, compromise and bi-partisanship when the common good cries out for it.

Moreover, if we were an enlightened democracy, we would give the people a sense of purposeful participation.

Previously I have suggested a full-time sitting panel of prominent citizens who would review the contents of the Constitution, take submissions from the public and make recommendations in a yearly report to the Parliament and the people.

But above all, the function of an inclusive democracy should be to serve the common good. We have not even approached that in the last ten years.

The democracy we had during the Luddite period (of Howard, Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison) existed to serve secular interests and was overseen by the elite of business, politicians, media interests, and corruption flourished.

They had the power to implement their version of a democracy, and without hesitation, they, with sinister aims, did. They didn’t comprehend that democracy works better when it serves the collective from the ground up rather than top-down. Their way is fundamentally anti-democratic.

But it was what a succession of conservative leaders Howard. Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison placed on the menu.

The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.

We became trapped in the longevity of sameness, and we never saw better ways of doing things. We allowed the far right to have its way, and in our laconic attitude, we sank into a quagmire of similarities with American Tea Party Republicanism.

The Australian democracy I grew up with no longer exists. The demise of Australian democracy originated in a monumental shift to the right by the conservatives and the left forgetting its origins.

Neo-Conservatism replaced the Liberal and National parties.

The Labor Party, in opposition under Albanese, rid itself of outdated social objectives and invested in a social philosophical common good instead and recognised that eliminating growing inequality in all its variants was a worthwhile pursuit.

Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison trashed our Parliament, its institutions and conventions, and people lost faith in the political process and their representatives.

Ministerial responsibility became a thing of the past.

Question Time became an excuse for mediocre minds who could not win an argument with intellect, charm or debating skills to act deplorably toward each other.

The Chamber descended into a place of hate where respect for the other’s view was seen as a weakness.

Light frivolity and wit were replaced with smut and sarcasm. Members debased the Parliament and themselves as moronic imbecilic individuals.

Question Time is the showcase of the Parliament and is badly in need of an overhaul and an independent Speaker.

Our democracy suffered because no one had the intestinal fortitude to give away the slightest political advantage. Recent times have demonstrated just how corrupt our democracy has become.

Corruption, like mud, continued to stain the carpets of Parliament House, walk its way into the highest offices, and then insinuate its way through all sections of society, including unions, businesses and politics.

We witnessed a plethora of inquiries, all focusing on illegal sickening behaviour, and all areas of the community called for a national anti-corruption body. That is except for the Coalition parties who would supply a new commission with its first three years of work.

Our democracy was bereft of leadership, and Abbott and Morrison debased the Parliament, so there is now no compelling reason to be a politician. Even the Senate elevated itself above its intended purpose of being a house of review and became a house of policymakers.

The worst effect of this Luddite period was that it legitimised lying as an effective political tool and undignified self-interest and narcissistic personality embedded themselves in our politics.

The pursuit of power for power’s sake and the retention of it has so engulfed political thinking that people become secondary, and the common good occupied a small recess somewhere in the labyrinth of small minds lacking the capacity for sound public policy that achieves social equity.

Less informed voters, unfortunately, outnumber the more politically aware. Therefore, conservatives feed them all the bullshit they need. And the menu generally contains a fair portion of untruths.

One cannot begin to discuss the decline of Australian democracy without at the same time aligning it to the collapse in journalistic standards and its transformation from reporting to opinion.

With blatant support for right-wing conservatives, Murdoch and his majority-owned newspapers did nothing to advance Australia as a modern enlightened democratic society. On the contrary, it damaged it, perhaps irreparably.

The advent of social media has sent the mainstream media into free fall. It is losing its authority, real or imagined. Declining newspaper sales have resulted in lost revenue and profits. Now bloggers reflect the feelings of grassroots society.

In summary, three things have contributed to the decline in our democracy:

Murdoch mastheads promoted free speech as if they were the sole custodian of it. The Abbott and Morrison factor and the death of truth as a principle of democratic necessity. People had forgotten that our democracy is nothing more or less than what we make of it. The power was with the people, and it was incumbent on the people to voice with unmistakable anger the decline in our democracy. It took nine long years for them to do so.

People needed to wake up to the fact that Government affects every part of their lives and should have been more concerned. But there was a deep-seated political malaise that clouded their thinking.

It was a time when horrible things were being perpetrated on us. The shame is that we normalised them and adjusted accordingly.

My thought for today People like Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones, who write and comment outrageously based on payment for controversy, will eventually pass on as Gough Whitlam did. They will be quickly forgotten, but he will go down in the annals of Australian history as a decent, optimistic, passionate and sagacious Prime Minister who made an enormous contribution to Australian society. Something they could never aspire to do.

