Respect: Let’s show it
Back when Gough Whitlam won the election a few of us guys from the local football club went along to our pub, and on this day we thought we’d drink in the lounge, rather than our regular spot; the front bar.
We talked about Gough’s win when a bloke started chatting to us about how bad it was that Labor won.
He would have been in his mid-fifties, and he was clearly a right-winger.
We gave him hell. Not just on that day, but whenever we saw him again in the lounge bar of the pub.
We were quite nasty, actually. Our language was appalling, splattered with such terms as; “F#ck off, idiot”, Go f#ck yourself”, “What the f#ck would you know”, or “Go and talk to your f#cking friends over there”.
And as we were disgusting people, the “c” word was used liberally.
You get the picture.
And of course we enjoyed it. We were bloody heroes.
After that our lives took us down different paths and 25 years later I was working for ATSIC in Port Augusta.
One evening on ANZAC Day an old WW2 veteran was interviewed by one of the local Adelaide news channels.
This bloke was in the air force and had been shot down over Germany. Parachuting (luckily) to safety, he hid from the German forces for over three weeks, managing to find his way to the Allies.
It was a tormenting, harrowing experience. At any time he might have been only a minute away from capture, or worse, death. This man – probably in his early twenties at the time – was a true Aussie hero who gave up everything to go and fight for his country.
Can you imagine the guilt I felt when I recognised him as the bloke me and some footy mates used to throw the most vile, disgusting abuse to whenever we saw him in the pub all those years ago?
We knew nothing about this bloke when he was the victim of our insults.
It’s a bit like social media. How often do we see abuse hurled at someone that the abuser – in all likelihood – knows nothing about. The abused person may be someone with a mental illness, or someone who is a hero as a community worker, or someone who had just lost their partner. The list goes on.
Sadly, very sadly, I’ve been one such perpetrator. I remember on one occasion suggesting that a very annoying person was drunk. Little did I know that this person was a non-drinker after years of fighting alcoholism.
The little things we say that we think are funny, might just be shattering to our target.
Tempers have been demonstrated this year, not just on The AIMN, but Facebook and Twitter. The looming election gives us the opportunity to focus on the true enemy, and not just each other.
From what I’ve seen elsewhere the government (and their mates in the MSM) are watching social media like a hawk.
Let’s not give them anything to swoop on.
At The AIMN we’re fortunate to have fantastic writers and commenters who lead by example.
Michael,
What a beautiful, brave and timely piece! Thank you.
thank you. It’s so easy to be horrible about another person on social media. You had no idea you would ever KNOW who you had abused, and sadly most people these days never will.
Think before you speak. There’s never aneed to be vile or obscene if you have a solid argument.
Thank you, ladies. You are both too kind. 🐿
Hey, Michael,
Not kind at all!
Nice to be a lady, though.
Seriously, I’m still thinking about your brave and beautiful piece. You’ve hit a particular nail on its nasty head. I hope you’ll get lots of thoughtful response to this piece.
PS, You’re a helluva good storytella.
Aside from the main thrust of the story, I think it also shows how we are continually learning and growing as people. Self-reflection should also come with a degree of self-forgiveness. We all make mistakes. We will never be perfect but we can do better. Never give up trying.
All experiences in life, good and bad, teach us things.
Having had a hard time in the past is no excuse to be a jerk now. It might be part of the reason, but it doesn’t absolve you of responsibility for your words or your actions.
I don’t hold with ad hominem attacks. If you find fault with what someone says, attack their argument; don’t get personal. And if someone does attack your argument, don’t take it as an attack on you personally.
You can respect people (most of them; there are a lot of politicians for whom I have less than zero respect) but that doesn’t mean you have to respect their words or their beliefs.
ps: If you ever try to call me a lady you’ll learn just how unladylike I am.
Nothing wrong with criticising behavior irrespective of who the person may be, their opinion can be debated but politics is often a passionate area to broach…. the man in question should have learned from his war experience and kept his gob shut when in enemy territory.
leefe, so true. Don’t shoot the messenger, just debate the message.
If there’s one thing Carol and I will not tolerate, it’s having one of our writers attacked. It’s our honour to give our writers a platform, so an attack on them is an attack on Carol and I.
There’s not one writer here who doesn’t enjoy intellectual debate with someone who disagrees with their argument. Even I’ve learnt something new from commenters who disagree with my message.
I enjoy learning, which involves listening.
Kaye, I’d forgotten all about that bloke we used to abuse and his heroics in WW2. It came to me yesterday. Maybe there was a reason for that.
John, I wouldn’t call the lounge bar of the local pub enemy territory.
If anything, it was us guys who were in the so-called enemy territory given that we were in a pro-Liberal electorate.
PS: We were the ones at fault. Instead of discussing the issue with him in a mature way, we chose to abuse him.
Michael,
There was a flower moon last night. At the risk of waking the earworm….
When the moon is in the Seventh House
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
Let the sun shine in
Hey, did you ever get your telescope working?
Kaye,
I was disappointed to miss that. It was overcast here last night and I could see nothing but dark clouds. ☹️
A few years ago Carol bought me an astronomical telescope (x300) for Christmas. Despite following all the instructions I still haven’t been able to get the software on my computer to talk to the telescope. But I’m determined to see the rings of Saturn, so I’m not giving up.
And yes, I have an ear worm. It’s all your fault. 😁
Saturn is amazing. It doesn’t look real. The rings are really distinct. I didn’t see the eclipse either for same reason.
Kaye, whenever there’s an astronomical event the chance of an overcast sky increase tenfold.
Or, as happened a few months ago when Saturn and Mars (I think it was Saturn and Mars, or it could have been Jupiter) were cuddling up to each other in the night sky… it was behind the large hill next to our place.
The planets weren’t aligned for me that night. ☹️
I played a little joke on Twitter that night.
I downloaded a large photo of Saturn (and its rings) and posted in on Twitter, saying that I took the photo with my iPhone.
You’d be shocked at the number of people who believed it. 🤦🏻♂️
PS: I’d forgotten I told you about the telescope.
My short-term memory is off the planet. ☹️
Yeah, we talked about it because I did astronomy at uni the year Haley’s fizzer came out. The comet was a disappointment but getting to use the big telescopes was fabulous. The really weird thing was my lecturer was a creationist. Still does my head in.
Respect is far too often a one way street where people demand that their opinion must be respected. The problem comes when one opinion is based on science and provable fact while the other is based on ‘faith’ and conspiracy theories. This is where there is a problem – we consider the right wing nutters delusional, the QAnons/neo Nazis believe that we’re brainwashed..we’re sheep.
One of the common themes, sadly stolen from feminists is: my body, my choice. This is what the antis do not understand or refuse to acknowledge, that it’s not about THEIR body, it’s about the body of someone such as anti- vaxxer infecting small children yet unable to qualify to be vaccinated. It’s reasonable to express freedom of choice, except when your choice might cause another to become sick or die.
So true, Carol. These people want respect but are not prepared to give it.
I do not wish ill upon them, but they’re attitude is that they have no concern if they bring ill upon others.
Thank you Michael, your message is both timely and timeless.
I have often been guilty of reacting to adverse stimulii from other humans with responses ranging from narky insult to vile abuse.
I have oft made vows not to continue to do so, although my success in adhering to such noble resolutions has been…inconsistent.
For those who offer valid points of disagreement in reasonable language, I should respect differences of opinion and make the disciplinary effort to research then refute/debate/discuss their claims in rationally considered terms.
For those who repeatedly and deliberately employ sledges as goads to provoke irritation and disrupt discussion….(?)
Ps, regarding astronomical phenomenae, in my neck of the woods the last 2 evenings have offered perfect atmospheric conditions for studying cloud bellies.
Arrogant ASSumptions are the province of us, the nearly intelligent. I can remember being so bitterly disappointed at discovering intelligent fellow students, colleagues and team mates. were not labor supporters and they actually thought playford and ming were doing a great job. I am too dumb to learn the lesson that what I see and what they see are true and react with you tell me 3 things gough or fraser or hawke or keating or the lying rodent or the lemon or the diludbansimkims did and I will tell you my three. Then proceed with my goading over and over. ps carol: vaccinations are better than nothing but their main use is to keep you out of ICUs they neither prevent the disease nor the transmission. But the word sounds good?
pps
Michael sir tom playford was at gallipoli and the services people are are almost all far right.
wam
In the case of Covid19, they lessen the severity if you do get infected; they lessen your viral load and thus both the length of time during which you can pass it on to others and the likelihood of you doing so. Yes, better than nothing..
No medication or medical procedure is 100% effective all the time with zero drawbacks. But a major reduction in the rate of death or serious illness is a good thing, no? Or do you have an alternative option for dealing with the pandemic?
Leefe,
Germany had mandatory vaccination as national policy from the late 19th century until the early 1930’s, when a shift in government led to a suspension of the programme that lasted until 1945.
I think the predominant philosophy was to ‘strengthen the herd’ by letting the ‘old and weak’ die off.
Your request for alternative options didn’t specify ‘morally or ethically palatable’.
Kaye Lee,
The preferred term in some circles is “intelligent design” rather than creationism, it sounds more scientificky and plays down, sort of, the taint of the work of a bearded magic sky fairy.
I’m trying to reconcile in my mind how a teenager in the US can go armed with an automatic rifle to a place where he knew a civil disturbance was occurring, shoot and kill two unarmed men – one had a skateboard which he was wielding – injure another man, a paramedic, who was trying to disarm him and successfully plead self-defence.
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms. It was ratified on December 15, 1791 and affirmed the right for individuals to carry firearms for self-defense but it may have been taken to unreasonable extremes considering how firearm technology has changed over the last two hundred years.
On a brighter note, yesterday a beautiful fig parrot flew into a window at our place and fell to the ground unconscious ; Buddy the dog picked him up gently and brought him to me. Though concussed he had a strong heartbeat so I put him in a cage to recover. He responded well and has now been released back into the wild.
The moral of this story is : put off cleaning windows until later.