“Reputation, reputation, reputation!” O, I ha’ lost my reputation, I ha’ lost the immortal part of myself, and what remains is bestial!
There has been a flurry of politicians to our defamation courts in recent times. These delicate petals are concerned that their reputations have been sullied and, as noted by Shakespeare in Othello once their reputation has been lost ‘I ha’ lost the immortal part of myself, and what remains is bestial’. Perhaps Peter Dutton was ‘left with the bestial part’ when he ventured into the defamation courts to sue the pants off a citizen – but more of this later.
It has always been a point of contention in the arena of free speech that the only remedies for those who believe their reputations have been tarnished was either to challenge the offender to a duel or drag him before our courts of justice in an action for libel or slander, now collectively termed defamation. Do you remember how the Marquess of Queensberry in 1895 was somewhat peeved that his son Alfred was having an intimate affair with playwright and poet Oscar Wilde?
Queensberry left his card at Wilde’s club (as you do) with the scrawled message “For Oscar Wilde, posing as a somdomite” – not known for his spelling capabilities was the Marquess. Even so, this prompted Wilde to sue Queensberry in Libel however, things didn’t go too well and Wilde withdrew the action. Inevitably the case had revealed publicly that Wilde was an homosexual and that he had engaged in acts of ‘gross indecency’ which by the standards of the day were a crime : he was subsequently charged under the criminal law and after several trials with hung juries he was convicted and served two years in prison – his career was also brought to an end and he spent his final days in exile in France.
Politicians don’t generally seek to drag people through the courts with claims that they have been defamed and their otherwise impeccable characters and reputations tarnished. The reason for this is largely due to politicians not having impeccable characters and reputations but more specifically, having been granted ‘parliamentary privilege’ to say what they want in parliament without the risk of being sued, it has been considered as unseemly for them to mount actions against anybody who hurts their feelings beyond the parliament.
Which brings us to Peter Dutton who made it known in March that he would take a more aggressive stance against false and defamatory statements made about him online. ‘Spud’ as he is fondly known was as good as his word when he initiated a defamation action against refugee advocate Shane Bazzi. Dutton had told Sky News that female refugees held on Nauru were claiming they needed to come to Australia for an abortion following rape, but changed their minds when they arrived. “You could question whether people needed medical attention,” he said. Bazzi called Dutton a ‘rape apologist’ as well as a few other choice names notably beginning with an F and a C. In the preliminary hearing the appointed judge, justice Richard White, ordered the parties to attend mediation by 31 August and suggested the case could be settled without a trial.
What our politicians, including Porter and Dutton seem to overlook when they rush to the steps of the court is that judges – unlike lawyers – don’t really want to take up the time of the court with these defamation actions which in many cases (see Barilaro) are quite petty and even if the politician wins, their dubious reputations are rarely enhanced.
Mediation merely requires the parties sit down with a mediator, frequently appointed by the court, and discuss their differences and arrive at a compromise thus saving themselves and the courts a lot of time and money. The idea being that once an agreement between the parties has been struck and approved by the court, they go their separate ways and avoid the temptation of yelling to the media, “I won, you lost”. Not that this discouraged Christian Porter who, following mediation and having agreed to withdraw his action against the ABC, called it a “humiliating backdown” by the broadcaster, despite not having obtained an apology or the damages he had sought.
When mediation fails or is not adopted by the parties – as with the case involving Ben Roberts-Smith – the matter will go to court and the parties will go at each other in an adversarial fight to the death, not unlike the duels of days past. Whilst not a politician, Roberts-Smith has much to lose in defending his character against charges made by the Nine media network and relating to his army service in Afghanistan. A battle of the Titans of Australian media with Roberts-Smith is an executive with Seven media. His adversary, Nine media are adopting the defence of ‘truth’, a complete defence that they will be called upon to demonstrate as the case progresses. Should he fail, Roberts-Smith will be placed in much the same boat as Oscar Wilde, with the possibility of criminal charges to follow.
Mounting defamation actions is not for the faint hearted and much like entering a casino, you must be prepared to lose and to lose heavily if the cards don’t fall your way.
Shakespeare explains it well: “Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis something, nothing; ’twas mine, ’tis his, and has been slave to thousands; But he that filches from me my good name Robs me of that which not enriches him, And makes me poor indeed.”
13 commentsLogin here Register here
The appalling thing about corrupt politicians who choose to take ordinary citizens to court to face outrageous claims of defamation, is that these same political parasites get all THEIR court and legal costs fully subsidised by the TAXPAYERS of Australia WHEREAS ordinary citizens are likely to lose their homes and everything they have to fight a long, protracted legal battle against a vindictive, vengeful politician desperately seeking court action to cover his/her tail!
The fact that members of the Morrison regime are prepared to STOOP SO LOW, tells us everything we need to know about the depths of their depravity and unconscionable, sneering contempt against the democratic rights of Australians. This form of retribution – wasting the time of the courts and expending countless millions of taxpayer dollars – in what can only be described as a callously vindictive act of persecution, goes AGAINST everything Australians value about FREEDOM OF SPEECH, democracy and our right of freedom of expression without persecution!
The point is, politicians are public servants, fully supported by Australians and we have, therefore, the absolute RIGHT to challenge, justifiably condemn and bring this appalling regime to account for their escalating level of deviousness, corruption and inhumanity! Just about every member of the Morrison regime REFUSE to face ANY consequence whatsoever for their rising level of malfeasance. The fact that the right-wing-extremists and political parasites in the worst government in living memory are now taking it on themselves to drag ordinary citizens – who’s hard-earned tax dollars pay the salaries of these political miscreants – through courts to face appalling legal consequences for their right to criticise, condemn and challenge politicians, is not only absurd and vindictive, it sets a very, very dangerous precedence of FASCISM!
The sooner Australians WAKE UP and get rid of this appalling, undemocratic regime, the better!
Good article!
Currently, Dutton, Porter, Barilaro and Laming, all known to many of us for their poor character and reputation, are suing Australian citizens for their comments. I’d say “damaging comments” but when your reputation is so poor, it’d be hard for anyone else to damage it any more than has already been done by the politician himself. I see it simply as another ruse of the LNP, to silence dissent of all kinds.
Let’s call it as it is, It has been a flurry of politicians from Conservative ranks only, the Libs and a Nat.
And we all know why.
Nothing will change while the majority of our corrupt media runs a protection racket for these corrupt politicians and organisations.
Even the Guardian has thrown Julian Assange under the bus to please their yankee war mongering murdering masters and wont even mention his name . Will Scott Morrison and his thugs be re-elected ?...of course they will be as well over half the country have being conditioned to believe they are the best thing since sliced bread!
We all must do whatever we can to stop all this corruption by the LNP.
It appears Andrew Laming has taken it to a new level, a second source of income.
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/federal-liberal-mp-andrew-laming-threatens-10-mps-and-journalists-with-legal-action-20210628-p584tc.html
Attuross
Thanks for reminding me about Laming – there are so many of them milling around the court steps that I missed Laming.
the double dipping leaner took the SMH to court for defamation and won!!!! $250k I think it was. maybe these pollies should be careful they dont end up like Porter though
Perhaps John Lord will be adding today’s Liarbral Nazional$ scandal to the list of rorts; the $4.8 BILLION feral Urban Congestion fund used to provide commuter carparks, relieve traffic pinch-points and intersections. The Scummo led politicians directed this cash largely into 15 Federal COALition seats &8 LABOR seats, with 38% allocated to Victoria and 16% to NSW.
Infrastructure Australia has identified that Sydney has the most congested roads.
SMH 290621 p17-18, Timna Jacks.
.
.
@Ken: Perhaps the optimal method for fixing this problem is:
VOTE INDEPENDENT OR SFF IN COUNTRY ELECTORATES
.
VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS IN CITY ELECTORATES
Dutton, (let him sue) thinks his shit doesn’t stink, but he is all shit, nose too, so nothing shitty registers as all is brown, stinking, familiar. And B Joyce-Rootemandgrogon is at it with bizarre filthy insults, the perennial pisspot poltroon and political pervert from New England. There are two males known as arseholes there, and he is both. You could mould a better man out of diarrhoea. What a government under this bowel blast of a P M, the Pathetic Misfit, all inclined to cheat, lie, do it for donors, please the corporate lords, bend the compliant botty for a corrupted nation with its country party buggered environment full of pests, plagues, poxes, problems…
New England Cocky, voting Independent is just handing over your vote to someone to do with as they please. They could vote with the LNP most of the time, or even join them. If people want change, then vote Labor, you have a good idea of their basic beliefs and ideas, an Independent is a pig in a poke, in the country usually someone who has stood for Liberal or National pre-selection and lost.
As for the SFF, they are Nationals without old school ties, inherited fortunes and dinner suites.
The bastards get away with all their misdeeds and rorts only because they get protection and favourable publicity by the most corrupt media in any democratic country. Putin must in awe, even he might learn a thing or two.
Yea Scumballs and bastards, go ahead and sue.