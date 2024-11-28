Repealing QLD Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry will devastate Stolen Generations survivors

MEDIA RELEASE: QLD Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry

The expected repeal of Queensland’s Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry – a process that was decades in the making – will create deep hurt and wind back healing for Stolen Generations survivors, families and communities, a national body supporting survivors said today.

“The decision to rush through this bill, as one of the first acts of the Crisafulli Government, sends a strong message to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Queensland that their voices are not being listened to; that their needs do not matter,” said Professor Steve Larkin, Chair of The Healing Foundation.

“Queensland survivors were some of the first people to give evidence to the inquiry, sharing their stories of pain and trauma, and speaking their truth – speaking Queensland’s truth – after having long campaigned for the opportunity to increase awareness amongst all Australians about our shared history.

“To say that it’s a huge blow that at the stroke of a pen so much progress and hope can be unravelled with no consultation or discussion, is an understatement.

“If this inquiry ends, we strongly urge Premier Crisafulli to consider alternatives for truth telling in Queensland, and to prioritise urgent support for ageing Stolen Generations survivors. We will be requesting a meeting with the Premier to raise a range of issues significant for survivors.

“Shockingly, Queensland is one of two states that have not provided redress for Stolen Generations, yet it is the state with one of the highest survivor populations. This long-standing failure of successive Queensland governments is an opportunity for the Crisafulli government to show that they are serious about delivering for the people of Queensland.”

Past government policies of forced removals had a devastating impact on Stolen Generations survivors, families, and communities. The resulting pain and suffering reverberates through communities today, and the voices and lived experiences of Stolen Generations survivors and their families are integral to driving solutions. Their voices need to be elevated, and governments need to listen.

The Healing Foundation’s CEO Shannan Dodson said that twenty-seven years on, the recommendations of the 1997 Bringing them home report remain as relevant as ever.

“This report holds so many of the answers not only for survivors, but for Australia more broadly, we urge the Crisafulli Government to draw from its wisdom,” Ms Dodson said.

“For many survivors, speaking their truth is healing – a chance to get their story on the record and to work through their trauma.

At a recent national gathering of Stolen Generations survivors and organisations from across the country, one of the key calls for action was a continuation of important truth telling processes for Stolen Generations survivors.

“This decision is an affront to Stolen Generations survivors. It will add to their pain and suffering,” Professor Larkin said.

“Denying survivors the opportunity to share their stories as part of their individual and community healing is hurtful and divisive.

“For true understanding and action to address the needs of survivors, all Australians need to know the truth of our history which includes the ongoing impacts of colonisation on our people.”

