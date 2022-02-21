TRAILER RELEASED AND NATIONAL Q&A TOUR ANNOUNCED FOR NEW FILM REGENERATING AUSTRALIA FROM DAMON GAMEAU (CREATOR OF THAT SUGAR FILM AND 2040)

Monday, 21 February 2022 – Regen Studios has today released the official trailer for award-winning filmmaker Damon Gameau’s (That Sugar Film, 2040) new documentary short, REGENERATING AUSTRALIA.

The hit 2015 documentary That Sugar Film saw Gameau transform himself into a ‘human lab rat’ to trial the effects of a high sugar diet on the human body. The film received widespread critical acclaim and at the time became the most successful Australian documentary ever released at the cinema. His next film, 2040, explored what the future could look like if we embraced the best available solutions to improve our planet, inspiring audiences around the world to act for a better future and raising millions of dollars to support climate solutions.

Featuring Kerry O’Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coghlan, Tim Flannery, David Pocock and other well-known voices, REGENERATING AUSTRALIA follows on from solutions explored in 2040 and, with another unique format, asks the question, ‘What would Australia look like by 2030 if we simply listened to the needs of its people?’ Based on a four-month interview process with Australians from all walks of life who shared their hopes and dreams for the country’s future, it is a new story for our nation: a story of empowerment. A story of solutions. A story of regeneration.

Produced in partnership with WWF-Australia, the film is set on New Year’s Eve 2029 and takes the form of a news bulletin looking back at the decade ‘that could be’. A decade that saw Australia transition to a fairer, cleaner, more community-focused economy. We see greener, more vibrant cities and communities; what a high-speed rail network connecting regional areas and cities would look like; the environmental and social effects of large-scale wind, solar, battery and hydrogen projects; and the impacts of landscapes coming to life when regenerative agriculture and reforestation programs combine with First Nations knowledge and fire ecology to bring more people back onto the land.

In conjunction with the film’s release, WWF-Australia is launching an ‘Innovate to Regenerate’ challenge, providing $2 million in seed funding to help local communities, innovators and experts to ‘bring the film to life’ and establish or scale up innovative solutions that reverse environmental damage and help humans live in harmony with nature.

REGENERATING AUSTRALIA will premiere in Sydney on Friday, March 4 at the Sunset Cinema in North Sydney and on Sunday, March 6 at the Meet Market in North Melbourne. Gameau will then embark on a nation-wide series of special Q&A events in capital cities and regional towns to discuss the film and opportunities for communities to access support via the campaign. All screenings will feature an audience Q&A with expert panelists and live entertainment from local artists. Tickets will be free for under 18s and all revenue from adult ticket sales will go direct to participating First Nations speakers and local artists. Screening information and tickets are available at www.regeneratingaustralia.com/see-the-film.

Damon Gameau of Regen Studios says, “After a traumatic two years for many Australians, this film and these special event screenings provide some much-needed inspiration and optimism for what could be achieved in the years ahead. It will be an uplifting night of music, film and robust conversation about the future of this country.”

WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman says, “REGENERATING AUSTRALIA is a bold vision for a greener and more equitable Australia. It is possible – but can only be achieved if we work together. That’s why we partnered with Regen Studios to listen to a diverse range of Australians and then collaborated on the production of this film to help make this vision a reality. The film’s message is that today’s big problems need big, bold, innovative solutions. That is why WWF is running an ‘Innovate to Regenerate’ challenge – supercharged with $2 million in seed funding – to mobilise and support our greatest minds to create a thriving Australia from the ground up. We’ve listened to local communities and innovators and now we will partner with them to bring their creative solutions to life.”

REGENERATING AUSTRALIA and its supporting impact campaign will help to build the social, economic and political licence to accelerate a transition to a regenerative economy that values Australia’s greatest assets – First Nations wisdom, our natural environment and our community spirit.

For more information on the impact campaign and WWF-Australia’s ‘Innovate to Regenerate’ funding challenge, visit www.regeneratingaustralia.com.

Official trailer can be downloaded here

Official images can be downloaded here

See the official website here

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



