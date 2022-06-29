Refugees and Changing Political Narratives

By Andrew Klein

The challenges of the Global Refugee Crisis often appear unmet or lost in the narrative of political leaders attempting to use the ‘latest military’ problem to divert funding from genuine refugee problems.

In other cases, such as Haiti, the UN response led to an increase of local problems such as disease spread by UN military personnel and allegations of the selling of services and goods for sexual and other favours.

There is no doubt that aid and assistance have by their very nature taken on a ‘corporate approach’ and as such is due for a serious independent audit and review of the nature of contracts and worlds best practice responses to a humanitarian crisis.

The inability to provide housing which is more substantial than plastic tents speak for itself and raises concerns. The world is facing a global shift in populations and both Internal and external refugees seeking to either escape from either life-threatening situations or in some cases the search for a better economic life.

The West is often seen as frowning on those that become refugees for economic reasons; this is nonsense as the very desire to better oneself and to provide for families is otherwise seen as an admirable quality in human beings.

The crisis in Africa and Syria have now become the reading material of students, that gives an indication of how long these matters have not been addressed though huge amounts of funds have been channelled to various locations. Syria and the displacement of persons due to the actions of the Islamic State have reached new heights and the response has been woeful.

It has become apparent to me that an entire new language has developed to minimize the impact of what it means to be a refugee. One that allows the conscience of others to rest comfortably as other matters is addressed. Uganda is another case in point where ordinary people are willing to re-build, to learn and to contribute to their society. It would not be too difficult to provide not only proper housing but the infra-structure that young refugees will need to be educated, i.e. IT Services and PC’s. Decent Housing and stability is essential for any family group to thrive. The provision of required documentation is not a major hurdle in these days of mega data and the ability to put ‘standing armies’ in the field.

The abilities of western armies to provide quality housing, communication and other ‘comforts’ can be observed in operational areas. If this can be done for armies, this can be done for refugees as long as the profiteering and corruption is curtailed.

Refugees as people must be seen as an investment in the future and not a burden. Cultures survive because they are diverse and can draw on the skills provided by such diversity. Not to embrace diversity is to insulate and isolate oneself from the potential that human beings bring. The danger lies in creating persons who become generational refugees, with all the fears and uncertainties that apply. These same individuals may easily become so disenchanted with the promises made and broken that they are either forced into a life which many would regard as undesirable (prostitution, low level crime etc.) or on the other hand be driven into the hands of those recruiting for the many groups funded to create ‘terror’, and there seems plenty of funding and recruiters available for this.

No State and body of States can function with such variables and leave themselves open to social unrest for years to come. It is time to address the ‘refugee’ problem seriously, eliminate corruption and provide quality of life to those who, for whatever reason, have been driven to become refugees.

Australia’s solutions over the last nine years leads one to doubt not just the humanity but the sanity of those who implemented the Morrison solutions. The United Kingdom under the apparently intellectually challenged and spoilt man-child Boris Johnson is merrily heading down the path that Australia created.

The same self-serving populist speak and a rather bizarre solution, sending refugees and asylum seekers to Rwanda. What would we find if we followed the money trails, both in Australia and the United Kingdom? There are still many questions left unanswered and the main stream media is complicit by giving race baiting and populist propaganda oxygen.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

408 total views, 406 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...