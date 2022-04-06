By The Say No Seven

#A_Reality_Check Real life on the Indue card: The lived experiences of forced trial participants under forced third party income management have informed us of the following:

No PayPal, Ebay, Amazon, Kogan, Dshop, Redbubble, money orders, gift cards, digital currencies, Facebook market sales, BS&S – buy swap and sell, garage sales, school canteen, Woolies and Coles online*, farmers markets and no expecting your caravan park, motel or campsite can take it either.

Forget the comfort of knowing rental payments and direct debits will be paid on time as well, and these are just to name a few of what Alan Tudge called “minor inconveniences”.

If you require any ‘extraneous purchases’ of non-prohibited items you will need to send a signed affidavit and a photograph of what you want to buy to your Indue Shop Front as proof you’re not a drug smuggler.

The same applies if your card declines and you still want to make the purchase or if you wish to make a bulk purchase, and then you need to wait until they approve or deny your transfer! To date 86% of the 890,000 Indue card declines across all current card zones include purchases as devastatingly radical as: council rates, mortgages, direct debits, rent, groceries, utilities, school fees, school and sporting uniforms, tank water, lawn mowing, wood, work canteen, business products, children’s books, children’s beds, bras and intimate apparel, water at sporting clubs for kid’s sports, graduation photographs, RTA renewals payments, vehicles, spare parts for vehicles, fuel, non-Medicare covered medical bills, bedroom furniture, motel stays near the hospital, christening gowns, funeral costs, colostomy bags and even airline tickets and out of town accommodation if you need surgery. (It also includes sex toys!)

Six years and over 890 thousand Indue card declines? “Teething problems” didn’t you know? Having to financially divorce to pay your bills? Not. Their. Problem. To ensure your further enjoyment of the new socioeconomic apartheid state, you will also pay a surcharge on almost every transaction for using Visa; be subject to in-store grafting of up to $10 a pop for using an Indue card; have to wade through 49 pages of legally binding Indue Ltd corporate terms and conditions that includes accepting without affront, a $10 inbound fee deducted from your personal account without your consent by your own banker for any one of a million reasons you might need an emergency payment transfer.

Transfers, btw, which are a very simple banking process, will for some mysterious reason take from 24hrs to twenty-eight days depending on how white, calm and pretty you sound to the unqualified prepubescent Indue Ltd (cough…Serco hires) employee taking your call. Don’t forget you will also need to ensure on a regular basis that someone (including Serco hires) hasn’t rung up Indue and simply transferred money out of your account without your consent will you as you won’t be getting that back in a hurry and consumer laws meant to protect you no longer apply to you.

As an added bonus, and in the event of their failure to prove someone else’s fraud is your fault, you get to pay them $30.00 to tell you so! If you do manage to get through all that, are still standing and still have the mind to be congenial, there is also the dubious pleasure of facing the ‘payment categories transfer’ roundabout.

Don’t know about what that is about? Oops! Better read up!

Rest assured we’re told you can contact Indue Ltd any time by phone or app – that is, if you have a phone and credit to ring out, the lines aren’t busy, the power isn’t out, the app hasn’t failed, the NPP system isn’t hacked and the internet isn’t down.

(Pst: In the event of a natural disaster, no power = no access to Indue, phone chargers etc..so plan for that too! “Cool and normal”, right?)

All of the above is just a taste of life on the “making it easier to budget and making your life better and simpler” Indue Ltd Cashless Card.

This is what you have to look forward to if you let uninformed political representatives dictate to you, your nan and pop’s and your children’s futures and choose instead to sit there saying and doing nothing to stop the card rollouts!

For further information about your new second class citizen tier, reduced legal protections, and suddenly non-existent consumer, banking, human and civil rights, please see our very important post to the wider community aptly entitled Why YOU should care about Indue Cards: So what’s this “Cashless Debit Card” thing all about then?

No, CDC is not just ‘welfare in another form’, welcome to forced third party income management and real-life on the Indue cashless debit card, where the rules they tell you don’t apply to them and may change at any time. Where the government can change any aspect of the banned item list, store owners can legally ban your custom by joining the banned venues list, and Indue has been empowered to block any purchases their operators personally deem too expensive for you to buy. Yes…that has already happened.

But remember folks: “It’s just like any other visa debit card!” “Human Rights are Horseshit” (thanks, Twiggy) and “It only stops you buying alcohol drugs and gambling.”

How good is Australia 2022?

This act of “compassionate love” is bought to you by the LNP and their friendly corporate partners Indue Ltd and the Anthony Family trust.” Too much? Don’t bitch at us…call them?

(*except in Hinkler and Kalgoorlie where Coles online shopping is approved but not Woolies)

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



