Rachel Maddow on the daily madness

Let's hear it for the 'leader' of the free world.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhtc-jVgUSA&feature=youtu.beAnd just to…

Mosques, Museums and Politics: The Fate of Hagia…

When the caustic Evelyn Waugh visited the majestic sixth century creation of…

COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United…

Continued from: COVID-19: Where was it born: China, the United States or…

We live in shadowy times and white men…

As a man who is but months away from turning 80 I…

An open letter to Scott Morrison, PM

Mr Morrison,Do you realise how much better off you are than the…

The Hypocrisies of Recognition: The Supreme Court, Native…

The Supreme Court of the United States has barely had time to…

Bedtime Stories #1

I stare into time’s eyes … She stares back at me. Actually,…

JAGGED #4

Follows on from JAGGED #3Chapter 11: I believe you. I hear you.…

«
»
Facebook

Rachel Maddow on the daily madness

Let’s hear it for the ‘leader’ of the free world.

And just to recap…

It’s exhausting but we must keep speaking out until we get leaders who care more about people and the planet we inhabit than they do about their own ambition.

As Jason Wilson wrote some months ago, “Australia’s right is simply incapable of adopting a critical stance on US conservatism. They are under its tutelage.”

How bad does Trump have to get before we stand up?

2 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Phil Pryor

    Truimp, a scab on the anus of the world’s political body, is below any imaginable lowness, sub ground level. lower than a worm’s willy. Why can self inflated fools who want a similar fantasy of gain, fame , wealth, status, all from lies, criminality, mental corrosiive instability, follow the turd, vote for him, endorse his policies and attitudes, imagine any decency in this depravity?? What fascist SHIT..

  2. George Swalwell

    Succinct but potent as always. Trump and his unbelievable base
    are a blot on the political scene (as we see every day) yet Scotty
    from Advertising can only smirk and applaud.
    Great to read you again, Kaye. We have all missed your rapier
    wit and decisive skewering of ambitious high-fliers in Australia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: