Rachel Maddow on the daily madness
Let’s hear it for the ‘leader’ of the free world.
And just to recap…
It’s exhausting but we must keep speaking out until we get leaders who care more about people and the planet we inhabit than they do about their own ambition.
As Jason Wilson wrote some months ago, “Australia’s right is simply incapable of adopting a critical stance on US conservatism. They are under its tutelage.”
How bad does Trump have to get before we stand up?
Phil Pryor
George Swalwell
Truimp, a scab on the anus of the world’s political body, is below any imaginable lowness, sub ground level. lower than a worm’s willy. Why can self inflated fools who want a similar fantasy of gain, fame , wealth, status, all from lies, criminality, mental corrosiive instability, follow the turd, vote for him, endorse his policies and attitudes, imagine any decency in this depravity?? What fascist SHIT..
Succinct but potent as always. Trump and his unbelievable base
are a blot on the political scene (as we see every day) yet Scotty
from Advertising can only smirk and applaud.
Great to read you again, Kaye. We have all missed your rapier
wit and decisive skewering of ambitious high-fliers in Australia.