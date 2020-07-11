Rachel Maddow on the daily madness

Let’s hear it for the ‘leader’ of the free world.

And just to recap…

It’s exhausting but we must keep speaking out until we get leaders who care more about people and the planet we inhabit than they do about their own ambition.

As Jason Wilson wrote some months ago, “Australia’s right is simply incapable of adopting a critical stance on US conservatism. They are under its tutelage.”

How bad does Trump have to get before we stand up?

