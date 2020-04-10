Questions about Hillsong, Alex Hawke, and the coronavirus

On March 5, Hillsong began its twenty-fourth Colour Conference at the First State Theatre at ICC, Sydney, with a “capacity crowd” – which is around 9,000 according to the theatre website. Other reports put the crowd at somewhat less than this.

After scheduled gatherings on Thurs-Sat at the theatre, and then Thurs-Sat the following week at the Hills Campus, the formal conference activities concluded on Saturday, March 14.

The day before, Scott Morrison had assured us all that he would be going to the football on Saturday. No need to cancel mass gatherings that weekend. Leave it till later…maybe Monday?

That same day, Friday March 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) issued a warning via its Smartraveller website, stating that the travel advice for every nation had now been elevated to “Level 3 – Reconsider Your Need to Travel”.

Five days later, that changed to “We now advise all Australians: do not travel overseas at this time. This is our highest advice level (level 4 of 4). If you are already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means.”

Back to Hillsong’s Colour Conference, promoted as a “global women’s gathering” which “has inspired women around the world to rise up [and] champion womanhood in all its magnificence.”

Looking at the advertisements for this year’s conference, “Irresistable”, and next year’s, “Kiss”, I felt like I was looking at either a perfume ad or some sort of flirty dating site.

This is the promo for next year.

“Have you ever felt the power of a kiss. HAVE YOU EVER BEEN MOVED BY

THE TENDERNESS AND EFFECT,

THE HEART-FLUTTER AND EMOTION,

THE SAFETY AND PROMISE. I can hear you perhaps chuckling right now, or perhaps you are thinking, “Bobbie has lost it, what on earth is she thinking and where is she taking us?” To be honest, I find myself smiling as I write this, yet, I also sense it is direction that the Spirit of God desires. A kiss is personal, provoking and compelling.

A kiss carries enormous emotion. It’s intimate and disarming. It can be as pure and perfect as new-fallen snow on a mountain peak, or it can be as dangerous and misleading as a dark shadow in a fallen valley. A kiss has the potential to set you on a pathway to life, or a path contrary to His heart. Our world is magnificent, yet on so many fronts she is wrestling and in need of a humanity who exemplify the Kiss of Heaven… a kiss that is tender, divine and eternal; a kiss that carries no deception or despair, but only wholeness and life. A kiss that is trustworthy, with the promise of a future woven with hope. I believe a personal and loving Heavenly Father… longs to kiss humanity with His Goodness. I believe a tender and magnificent Son… longs to draw you near and kiss you with His Grace. And I believe the Holy Spirit… longs to lead you into wide open spaces that not only bless you, but those you influence. 2021 is a milestone year, and I am believing that it will be strategic and signature in the journey; that girls and women will gather from far and wide, and that together, as a Movement, we will place another stake in the ground of what is miraculous and inspiring. With a remarkable team alongside, we are believing that nations, neighbourhoods and individual hearts will resonate with new vision and new possibilities; that not only will we have the best time ever, but that God’s Spirit will anoint afresh with new capacity to love, be loved, and be the change. I also sense that at the quarter-century mark, a new breed of world changers will be empowered for the days ahead. I pray this invitation resonates. I pray that each and every one of us will be found in the embrace of Heaven going forward, and that like the legends of old, we will walk in our destiny and carve fabulous pathways for others to follow. Placing value upon womanhood remains the origin and essence of who we are, and we look forward to sharing the days ahead with you and those you love. Love always,

Bobbie xoxo”

My reaction was….icky ticky wuck chuck.

According to Hillsong’s 2017 annual report, its total revenue was just shy of $110 million, around two thirds of which came from “tithes and offerings” with the rest coming from education, conferences, music and other resources.

All that income is tax free. Any form of lockdown would be costing them big time.

Alex Hawke has been described as Scott Morrison’s “right hand man”, at least in the political assassination of Malcolm Turnbull, as reported by David Crowe.

“Morrison shut the door on the Canberra winter to join his two flatmates and fellow Liberal MPs, Steve Irons and Stuart Robert, and their tactical whiz Alex Hawke, the man they considered their “spear-thrower” because he was so brutally effective at marshalling numbers for a ballot.”

Hawke (along with Robert and Morrison) is a Pentacostal and the member for Mitchell which includes the Hills District, home of Hillsong, which he attends.

Hawke has said before that he would like us to be more like America.

“The two greatest forces for good in human history are capitalism and Christianity, and when they’re blended it’s a very powerful duo.”

No wonder he is attracted to Hillsong.

In 2007, Anthony Albanese described Hawke as a branch stacker extraordinaire, a political hack tainted by links to fascists and part of the mentality that had led the NSW Liberals “to being the extremist rump that it is today”.

There have been unsubstantiated rumours floating around that alleged the parents of Hawke’s wife Amelia were onboard the Ruby Princess along with some friends from the Hillsong Church.

Regardless, the growing influence of the Pentacostals in our government is of grave concern, as is their growing influence amongst our young people.

Why was the Colour Conference allowed to continue? Have any cases of coronavirus been linked to it? Who made phone calls to allow the Ruby Princess to dock after initially being refused permission? What charitable works does Hillsong undertake to avoid paying tax? And why are people like Alex Hawke and Stuart Robert Ministers?

