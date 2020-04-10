Questions about Hillsong, Alex Hawke, and the coronavirus
On March 5, Hillsong began its twenty-fourth Colour Conference at the First State Theatre at ICC, Sydney, with a “capacity crowd” – which is around 9,000 according to the theatre website. Other reports put the crowd at somewhat less than this.
After scheduled gatherings on Thurs-Sat at the theatre, and then Thurs-Sat the following week at the Hills Campus, the formal conference activities concluded on Saturday, March 14.
The day before, Scott Morrison had assured us all that he would be going to the football on Saturday. No need to cancel mass gatherings that weekend. Leave it till later…maybe Monday?
That same day, Friday March 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) issued a warning via its Smartraveller website, stating that the travel advice for every nation had now been elevated to “Level 3 – Reconsider Your Need to Travel”.
Five days later, that changed to “We now advise all Australians: do not travel overseas at this time. This is our highest advice level (level 4 of 4). If you are already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means.”
Back to Hillsong’s Colour Conference, promoted as a “global women’s gathering” which “has inspired women around the world to rise up [and] champion womanhood in all its magnificence.”
Looking at the advertisements for this year’s conference, “Irresistable”, and next year’s, “Kiss”, I felt like I was looking at either a perfume ad or some sort of flirty dating site.
This is the promo for next year.
“Have you ever felt the power of a kiss.
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN MOVED BY
THE TENDERNESS AND EFFECT,
THE HEART-FLUTTER AND EMOTION,
THE SAFETY AND PROMISE.
I can hear you perhaps chuckling right now, or perhaps you are thinking, “Bobbie has lost it, what on earth is she thinking and where is she taking us?” To be honest, I find myself smiling as I write this, yet, I also sense it is direction that the Spirit of God desires.
A kiss is personal, provoking and compelling.
A kiss carries enormous emotion. It’s intimate and disarming. It can be as pure and perfect as new-fallen snow on a mountain peak, or it can be as dangerous and misleading as a dark shadow in a fallen valley. A kiss has the potential to set you on a pathway to life, or a path contrary to His heart.
Our world is magnificent, yet on so many fronts she is wrestling and in need of a humanity who exemplify the Kiss of Heaven… a kiss that is tender, divine and eternal; a kiss that carries no deception or despair, but only wholeness and life. A kiss that is trustworthy, with the promise of a future woven with hope.
I believe a personal and loving Heavenly Father… longs to kiss humanity with His Goodness.
I believe a tender and magnificent Son… longs to draw you near and kiss you with His Grace.
And I believe the Holy Spirit… longs to lead you into wide open spaces that not only bless you, but those you influence.
2021 is a milestone year, and I am believing that it will be strategic and signature in the journey; that girls and women will gather from far and wide, and that together, as a Movement, we will place another stake in the ground of what is miraculous and inspiring. With a remarkable team alongside, we are believing that nations, neighbourhoods and individual hearts will resonate with new vision and new possibilities; that not only will we have the best time ever, but that God’s Spirit will anoint afresh with new capacity to love, be loved, and be the change. I also sense that at the quarter-century mark, a new breed of world changers will be empowered for the days ahead.
I pray this invitation resonates. I pray that each and every one of us will be found in the embrace of Heaven going forward, and that like the legends of old, we will walk in our destiny and carve fabulous pathways for others to follow. Placing value upon womanhood remains the origin and essence of who we are, and we look forward to sharing the days ahead with you and those you love.
Love always,
Bobbie xoxo”
My reaction was….icky ticky wuck chuck.
According to Hillsong’s 2017 annual report, its total revenue was just shy of $110 million, around two thirds of which came from “tithes and offerings” with the rest coming from education, conferences, music and other resources.
All that income is tax free. Any form of lockdown would be costing them big time.
Alex Hawke has been described as Scott Morrison’s “right hand man”, at least in the political assassination of Malcolm Turnbull, as reported by David Crowe.
“Morrison shut the door on the Canberra winter to join his two flatmates and fellow Liberal MPs, Steve Irons and Stuart Robert, and their tactical whiz Alex Hawke, the man they considered their “spear-thrower” because he was so brutally effective at marshalling numbers for a ballot.”
Hawke (along with Robert and Morrison) is a Pentacostal and the member for Mitchell which includes the Hills District, home of Hillsong, which he attends.
Hawke has said before that he would like us to be more like America.
“The two greatest forces for good in human history are capitalism and Christianity, and when they’re blended it’s a very powerful duo.”
No wonder he is attracted to Hillsong.
In 2007, Anthony Albanese described Hawke as a branch stacker extraordinaire, a political hack tainted by links to fascists and part of the mentality that had led the NSW Liberals “to being the extremist rump that it is today”.
There have been unsubstantiated rumours floating around that alleged the parents of Hawke’s wife Amelia were onboard the Ruby Princess along with some friends from the Hillsong Church.
Regardless, the growing influence of the Pentacostals in our government is of grave concern, as is their growing influence amongst our young people.
Why was the Colour Conference allowed to continue? Have any cases of coronavirus been linked to it? Who made phone calls to allow the Ruby Princess to dock after initially being refused permission? What charitable works does Hillsong undertake to avoid paying tax? And why are people like Alex Hawke and Stuart Robert Ministers?
Brady Bunch Americanised content-free and denialist faux religion.
What does a system like this produce?
Alex Hawke.
Incidentally, the media is chocka with stories about the more backward states in the USA and their obstinate happy clappy events in the face of a mounting death toll.
“Greater love hath no man than to lay down his brother/sister’s life on the basis of insanity, arrogance and greed”?
We must continue the push to separate church and state, which I had always thought was a tenet of our democracy. Seems not any more.
Egomaniacal sluts for money, pose, power, position are a threat to civilisation. They live in a neurotically constructed inner world that never ever existed, as flimsy as a Disney draft script on a fantasy movie about phantom social science. No-one even knows the looks, actual words, probable utterings of leading religious figures, especially their arrogation of Jesus. There is no god in Mecca, Rome, Delhi, the Pentagon, in any temple, cathedral, tree or rock. Superstitious idiots should bring their version to front a high court or international tribunal, so as to be charged with every known crime of history.They live a lie and lie up the rules and regulation, doctrines and dogma , classes and levels and layers of obedience they want, all to further exclusive self positioning as blessed, saved, anointed, empowered, righteous and triumphant. If we let these fantastical fascists froth away and tell us what when and how, we’ve lost world war three, the Great fight for Civilisation, for people’s rights and power, for democratic social political order through participation, education, enlightenment, debate, resolution and consensus. For Hawke to admire USA culture, descended from extreme theft, murder, slavery, intrusion, invasion, oppression and despoliation of the environment is fundamentally stupid, evil, erroneous. We must fight to be free of lying superstitious aggressive demanding fools who retard progress and embrace intellectual savagery.
For that matter why is any religion tax exempt? How much of their income does any religion actually give to those in need? Certainly the Catholic church, minus what they spend on legal fees defending their pedos, would seem to be hoarding most of their money. Perhaps, at worst, only that portion given to those in need should be tax exempt. Or at best there should be no tax exemption at all. Why is it that any Tom, Dick or Brian Houston can just start their own cult (or church) and immediately have this wondrous thing they call tax exemption?
I feel sick. This rubbish is treacly madness. Want to be like America? madness bis. I recall seeing a crowd of homeless camping in a dry river bed in California. A Christmas card a woman sent me from there showed her fatly grinning in front of a decked tree, a-huggin’ a shotgun. What possessed her?
Scomo, wife and some other man stand close together- an old photo? We plebs cannot hug or kiss anyone not our family.
Yes Kaye it is has been suggested that Hillsong or similar somehow managed to get all the passengers disembarked, why – because a contingent of them were fellow fanatics? This betokens an irresponsible mafia, dangerous, criminal, selfish. Journos please find out the truth.
Perhaps it is time to strip all the churches of their tax free status because so few people are conned by their ideology. As some of the biggest economic parasites in the country, some members of the churches were involved in child abuse which the some clergy covered up. A legal skeptic could say that the government was in company with the users by providing almost unlimited and unaccountable since for church school systems that are better described as third rate child minding services rather tha institutions encouraging the development of thinking skills or academic excellence.
Child abuse victims better get in early lest the COALition misgovernment have a bad case of the guilts and take Robodebt style actions to recover the legally unpaid taxes and state government council rates, that hopefully would send the churches insolvent.
What the hell is really going on?Has Scumo got enough stooges in place to execute a coup d’état?He must be fizzing at the bung.I have a bad feeling.
Why o’ why in this day and age are we still having to put up with idiots like ScottyFromMarketing and Potato Head.