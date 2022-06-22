Qantas Blues (With apologies to Peter Allen)
To tune of “I Still Call Australia Home”
I’ve waited for airplanes that refuse to take off
From morning till night-time and then the next day
But no matter the future
I’m sick of that gnome.
I still want that Irishman home.
I’m always in airports
Awaiting the call
That my flight is leavin’ but my hope is small
I booked with Qantas now I’m still in Rome.
I still want that Irishman home
All the sons and daughters stuck ’round the world
Away from their families and friends
Ah, but as the borders were opened and the flights were restarted
It was nice to think that the waiting might end.
And someday we’ll all be together again
Me and my luggage but they can’t tell me when
Then I realize something I’ve always known
We should send that Irishman home.
No matter how far
Or how wide I roam
I still want that Irishman home.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
234 total views, 234 views today
4 commentsLogin here Register here
there is a plan suggested that Qantas is going to phase out passengers in an attempt to improve services…
a sokesman said “this will cut down on waiting times at airports and eliminate lost luggage completely”
Very good,couldn’t agree more Rossleigh…the sooner that overpaid, egregious little leprechaun fucks off back to Ireland, the better.Apart from sacking people and screwing Qantas up,he’s cost us nearly as much as the lamentable liar.
QANTAS (or as one Russian I met, so aptly described it as “C-NTARSE”) is becoming more and more like an episode of Faulty Towers every day! It would be PERFECT if it wasn’t for all those pesky, annoying passengers, eh? QANTAS used to have an outstanding reputation as being one of the finest airlines in the world with a long history of safety and good service …. what the hell happened?
Why do they call him FLIP ?