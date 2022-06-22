Qantas Blues (With apologies to Peter Allen)

To tune of “I Still Call Australia Home”

I’ve waited for airplanes that refuse to take off

From morning till night-time and then the next day

But no matter the future

I’m sick of that gnome.

I still want that Irishman home.

I’m always in airports

Awaiting the call

That my flight is leavin’ but my hope is small

I booked with Qantas now I’m still in Rome.

I still want that Irishman home

All the sons and daughters stuck ’round the world

Away from their families and friends

Ah, but as the borders were opened and the flights were restarted

It was nice to think that the waiting might end.

And someday we’ll all be together again

Me and my luggage but they can’t tell me when

Then I realize something I’ve always known

We should send that Irishman home.

No matter how far

Or how wide I roam

I still want that Irishman home.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

234 total views, 234 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...