Proof of Rape
Apart from gang rape, rape is a crime to which there are usually only two witnesses – the parties involved.
Even when the victim presents to police, is referred for forensic examination and provides clear proof of sexual intercourse, and even equally clear proof of violence associated with the act, in the case where the parties are adults, at least one of whom is male, the unnecessarily confused issue of consent sometimes stands as a defence to exonerate the perpetrator, for lack of witnesses.
It is true that proving that rape has occurred is slightly less difficult these days than it was in the past, when practically all police officers and officials handling the case were male, and if there was any indication, in a non-consenting heterosexual complaint, that the woman involved was known as having had any previous sexual activity, immediately doubts were raised about the veracity of her evidence in the minds of investigators and – if the matter went to trial – the jury .
But when it is a child who is violated, and particularly where the perpetrator is a respected person, member of the family, friend of the family – any or all of the above – few children would expect to be believed if they raised a complaint.
If, as a further safeguard, the perpetrator has threatened the child in any way in order to discourage any disclosure of the violation, then the likelihood of the child speaking out is very low.
When the Crown Prosecutor considers the evidence in relation to any indictable offence, the decision whether or not to proceed to lay charges and prosecute is based on the assessment of the evidence and whether it is likely to convince a jury beyond reasonable doubt – a very high barrier in many cases.
The intent of that barrier is at least two-fold. Firstly it is designed to limit (it is impossible to guarantee exclusion) the number of occasions when an innocent person is convicted. Secondly, to save expense to the court when an appeal against conviction is successful.
There have been many documented cases of an alleged perpetrator being wrongfully convicted and sometimes, years later, being exonerated. Particularly in USA states where racism is still entrenched, this has been far from uncommon.
Implicit in the ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ requirement is that there will be cases where the person charged is found not guilty, because the condition cannot be met.
The main hope, for those who feel that justice has not been done, is that later evidence in relation to the same or similar offences, committed by the same person, will later be examined by the judiciary with a different outcome.
Disclaimer: The above article is based on Australian legal processes in general and is not referring to any particular cases, past, present or future.
The point of this post?
Joseph Carli The point of your comment?
It may be a case cannot be proven.
However, if we have a brothel raided, would it be the prostitutes or those using them that are solely offending?
What about the pimp, or the madam?
Who was overseeing the paedophile brothel for thirty years without ever knocking over the punters for harming the “merchandise”?
I found this interesting. I’ve learnt something I didn’t know.
Michael – what was that?
The point of my comment was to encourage a degree of questioning the status quo of what is “Law”..and what is being bailed by friends in high places…because THAT is what happened today…not law…not justice…but a consciousness of kind favour and damn the public perception.
“The point of this post?”
David Ridsdale, the nephew of Gerald Ridsdale, told the inquiry hearings in Ballarat that he reported the abuse by his uncle to Cardinal Pell in 1993.
He said Cardinal Pell was not shocked and instead allegedly asked Mr Ridsdale what it would take for him to stay quiet.
Another survivor, Timothy Green, told the royal commission that the cardinal was dismissive when he reported that Brother Edward Dowlan was abusing boys at St Patricks College in Ballarat.
“He said ‘don’t be ridiculous’,” Mr Green said.
“Father Pell didn’t ask any questions, he didn’t ask ‘what do you mean?’ or ‘how could you say that?’
“He just dismissed it and walked out. His reaction gave me the impression that he knew about Brother Dowlan, but couldn’t or wouldn’t do anything about it.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-05-20/cardinal-george-pell-tried-to-bribe-paedophile-victim-inquiry/6484420
Joe, our first disagreement came because you were describing women as ripe fruit ready to peel and I told you it made me uncomfortable. That didn’t stop you – it led to personal abuse about how no man would be interested in me.
Does that make it a tad clearer perhaps?
I would suggest (and hope) that Pell’s legal woes are not over.
Rosemary, because a part of it reminded me of a case in Adelaide back in the 1980s.
A young girl of 4 was raped by a family ‘friend’. He continued with the rapes for the next seven years, threatening to kill the child if she were to tell her parents.
At 11, the girl could contain her nightmare no longer, and told her parents what had been happening for the past seven years.
The child rapist was brought to trial, charged and imprisoned. Before too much time had passed, he walked away a free man.
Upon his release the mother of the girl wrote to one of the Adelaide papers listing cases where people had served longer sentences for unpaid parking fines.
I’m a law-abiding person, but sometimes the law (or perhaps the courts) absolutely suck.
I am also feeling for Keith Thomas at the moment. A post of his last year – about his raping at the hands of a priest – made me weep.
A point that ought to be examined but will not in this climate of oligarchy with NO conservative political figure or friends of the same being truly investigated, let alone charged and brought to trial, is how or who is the “shady character” pulling the strings..and when those strings extend right up to the highest legal authority in the land..we got a problem so much bigger than the interpretation of a point of law…
I have said before that the most difficult problem to be overcome in todays aquittal would be in how to frame the legal vocabulary so that they could get away with the decision.
Kaye Lee..if you are looking for a quarrel, I am not biting tonight…so good night.
I am never looking for an argument Joe. I am looking for understanding.
Further, I would predict, with little chance of fail, that those eight civil cases against the bishop will be forwarded to chancery to await either the bankruptcy of the complaintants or the blowing of Gabriel’s Horn….whichever comes first.
So WTF was your first comment supposed to be about Joe? Seemed like arrogant dismissal to me.