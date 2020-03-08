Principles Dropped in Real Time: Bill Maher Loses His Mind

Over the last year or so, I have been quite critical of HBO’s Bill Maher. Formerly an acerbic firebrand during the Bush Administration, this softened during the Obama years. However, like so many in the elite echelons of the Democratic Party and the media class, the election of Donald Trump had a profound effect on him. He developed a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. This is the idea that everything Trump does, whatever the actual consequences, is bad because Trump did it. This takes the pithy form Orange Man Bad. The actual substance of the act is not important: Trump did it therefore bad because Orange Man Bad.

In this piece, I want to take a look at Bill’s most recent New Rules segment on his show Real Time. In it, he tells Democrats to basically take money from corporate lobbyists and SuperPACs because Orange Man Bad. This is a useful example of principles being abandoned quite literally in Real Time.

Bill Opens His Bazzoo, Part One: What Principles?

Bill opens his final New Rule, which is typically an editorial comment on an issue of the day, with this

And finally, New Rule, Democratic candidates have to stop telling me who they will not take money from. Money? From bad people? I don’t care if they’re bad. I just want to know if their money is good.

So the point here is to set aside corruption, set aside the fact that corporate and billionaire money usually comes with policy strings attached; set all that aside because Orange Man Bad. He accuses all Democrats of not taking billionaire and corporate money. The reality is that, in fact, only Bernie Sanders has actually done this. More to the point, his campaign, which is entirely funded by the people (aside from a few unions), has been remarkably successful. So it actually is possible to run a campaign without reference to what is in all but name the American Aristocratic Class.

Bill then makes a flagrantly dishonest comment about fundraising when he says that

Bernie Sanders does the best among Democrats, raising $46m in February, but in the same period the Republicans raised $86m. Some of it from Americans!

Did you catch it? He compared the fundraising efforts of one man to an entire party! Remarkably dishonest commentary: an utterly false comparison. But then recently Bill has never let the facts get in the way of discrediting populism. Also, nice subtle dig there at Trump and Russia there, you corporate hack.

Bill Opens His Bazzoo, Part Two: Purity Tests – Again

Maher then turns his attention to the Democrats (read Sanders), saying

Democrats are competing to see not who can attract the most donors, but to see who can refuse the most: because they’re pure: Pure losers!

Yes, because the process of running for political office is actually a circus where you see who can amuse the donors the most. It is for this reason that you run for office: to raise money! To sellout! To be a streetwalker for corporate and billionaire wants while playing the civility card! I shall show decorum as I bomb the sh*t out of brown people and cut corporate taxes, Good Sir! Makes me sick.

Bill then focuses on the fact that Sanders has taken no corporate or billionaire money, saying

Bernie Sandes brags that he accepts no money from corporate PACs, SuperPACs, follil fuel, insurance [and] drug companies. No siree: if you want to give Sanders money you had first better be able to prove you don’t have any

The bias is strong in this one. So if a citizen does not have the multi-millions or billions of dollars that the corporate and rich worlds have, they have no money? Now you might say that is a strawman of what he said – not by much. Also, a none-too-subtle dig at populism there Bill: only the poors support Sanders. The principle of electoral funding is the same for Sanders and the other candidates, even if the source is different. Contributors, whether PACs with unlimited funds or Mrs Smith in Virginia with $18, want you to implement certain policies. There are expectations attached to political contributions whatever the source. Regular citizens have money, Bill, just much less than the elite world of which you are so clearly a part.

Bill Opens His Bazzoo, Part Three: Standards as Unilateral Disarmament and Revisionist History

Bill then comments that having a campaign funded by the people and refusing corporate and billionaire cash is ‘vanity’, adding

It’s unilateral disarmament: it’s bringing a hug to a gun fight

That is mindless crap. The Sanders campaign has run ads both in support of his own policies and against his opponents. The Senator also has many fan-made ads (how many other candidates can say that?). So the idea that a populist campaign cannot compete is simply not supported by the evidence.

In a remarkable piece of revisionist history, Bill takes us back to 2008 and notes that no-one took more Wall St cash than (then Senator) Obama. Bill notes that Obama took their cash, got elected and then

Passed the biggest Wall St reform in generations

Ok, the ‘biggest Wall St’ reform to which he refers is the Dodd-Frank Bill, which had loopholes through which a truck could be driven. Also, after the 2007-8 crash, not a single banker was even prosecuted, never mind gaoled. Oh yes, Obama was so tough on Wall St. Indeed, to this day, he gives speeches to Wall St for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Yeah – proper Wall St Sherrif he was.

Bill Opens His Bazzoo, Part Four: He Did It First, Pathetic Spin and Optics

In what is perhaps the weakest argument in the entire segment, Maher then says that if Trump can take money from disreputable sources, so can Democrats. Yes, because nothing quite legitimates bad behaviour like seeing someone else do it. By his logic, if I see a soldier murder someone, I can do it too. Idiot. It truly is remarkable how poor his argumentation is.

Bill then attempts to rationalise taking bribes (which is what campaign contributions are) by saying such contributions are ‘fines’. Fines typically are not paid voluntarily, Bill. Furthermore, fines usually do not influence policy the way political bribes do. He then shifts his focus to Democrats, specifically Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, returning money they received from Harvey Winestein because ‘the money didn’t rape anybody’. Seriously: Maher has no concept of political optics. To keep that money gives the impression, whatever the reality, that you support Winestein. Perception is more important than reality in politics Bill, even when it comes to money.

Bill Opens His Bazoo, Part Five: Some Fleeting Sense at Last

Maher attempts a pathetic hypocrisy burn on Sanders by describing his donors as ‘a donor class’ since half of adult Americans live near the poverty line. While it is true that not everyone can afford to donate to political candidates, do you think Bernie is going to ignore those who were unable to contribute? He is unlike other politicians, Bill. He does not only listen to his donors. To think this man was once considered an intellectual is amazing.

All is not lost though: he does offer a ray of hope, however fleeting

The only fair solution is complete public financing of campaigns. But until that happens, get off your high-horse about ‘winecaves’ and billionaires who want to help

Right, and those billionaires ‘who want to help’ are doing so for entirely altruistic reasons and want nothing for themselves. Do you hear yourself, you out of touch elitist clown? They want to help, alright: help themselves! The idea of the benevolent billionaire as somehow the compromise in the current system is absurd.

Bill’s Trump Derangement Syndrome went off the scale when he said

Purists say [in reference to billionaires] you can’t buy an election! I say, against Trump, please do!

This drew loud cheers from his audience. Wow – so Bill is willing to risk oligarchy to see Trump out of office. His hatred of Orange Man burns so strong that not only should Democrats have no principles, they should prostitute themselves to billionaires.

Conclusion

This crap continues, but I think I have made my point. Maher has advocated a Faustian bargain due to his hatred of Orange Man. He is so blinded by hatred that he would advocate open oligarchy, where the elections of what used to be a Constitutional Republic and a Representative Democracy would now be up for grabs to the highest bidder. If you think this hyperbole, consider this: politics is like the law, built on precedent.

