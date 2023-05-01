Preparing for War: The Global Military Budget
US$2.24 trillion is a mighty amount. It’s also a sickening figure when considering the object of this exercise. The flickering tease of war, the promise of bloodshed and an increasingly large butcher’s bill, are inevitable suggestions from such a figure. The scenes are also clear: well-paid suits dazed by theories of the next war; policy wonks jabbering over mock war games. A huge amount of money is being pushed into the venture, and the sceptics are being held at bay.
Much of this news comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s latest findings that countries are spending 2.2% of the world’s gross domestic product on armaments. Of that amount, the United States, China and Russia accounted for 56% of the total. Global military spending, the SIPRI report also notes, grew by 19% over 2013-2022, rising every year since 2015.
The amount is slightly more than the previous year, when SIPRI announced that total military expenditure had risen by 0.7% in real terms in 2021 “to reach $2113 billion.” The largest contributors to the binge on that occasion were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia. In sum, the five countries accounted for 62% of expenditure.
This reads differently from the more optimistic International Monetary Institute’s assessment from 2021: “Worldwide military spending, when estimated on the basis of unweighted country averages, has declined by nearly half, from 3.6 percent GDP during the Cold War period (1970-90) to 1.9 percent of GDP in the years following the global financial crisis.” When it comes to variations on the figures in this field, best stick with SIPRA.
2022 proved to be a boon for militarists the world over, though there were particular regions that saw more growth than others. In Europe, levels of spending had reached levels unseen since the Cold War, up from 13% from the previous twelve months. The reason commonly given: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In East Asia, the justification is the increasingly hostile US-Chinese rivalry, though those in Washington’s corner are ever pointing the finger to the Yellow Horde’s ambitions in Beijing.
The picture in Europe is an ugly one, with concerns being expressed in certain strategic circles that not enough is being done to move away from dependency on the US imperium. The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has even posited that Europe is the victim of US “vassalisation”, notably in light of the Ukraine War. Visions of strategic autonomy are more distant than ever.
Such sentiments, however, do little to discourage the militarists: whether Europe chooses to throw in its lot with Washington or not, the arms dealers and manufacturers will do a merry jig. To prove that point, the ECFR advocates the deployment of “western European forces to the east in greater numbers, offering to replace US forces in some cases.” The only difference here is the burden shared, rather than the amount spent.
In terms of individual countries, Finland’s military expenditure rose by 36% in 2022 to reach $4.8 billion, the largest in the country’s year-on-year increase since 1962. Polish military expenditure grew by 11%, reaching $16.6 billion over the course in 2022. The passage of the Homeland Defence Act, designed to reorganise the military and raise defence spending, promises to eventually push the levels to 4% of GDP. Warsaw has made no secret of the fact that it wishes to have the continent’s largest army, a daft and distinctly draining exercise.
The figures are also significant given the increasingly proxy nature of the Ukraine War’s balance sheet. Ukraine, for its part, rose from its position at 36 on the league of arms spenders to 11 in 2022, with a figure of $44 billion. But SIPRI has a modest confession to make: it is unable to furnish us “an accurate assessment of the total amount of financial military aid to Ukraine.” This is largely because the donor countries have, for the most part, not released disaggregated data. A rough estimate of $30 billion is provided, which “includes financial contributions, training and operational costs, replacement costs of the military equipment stocks donated to Ukraine and payments to procure additional military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.”
Some of this must be factored into the increased budgets of the UK (top European spender at 3.1%), with Germany and France coming in at 2.5% and 2.4% respectively. Of the three, the UK has given the most military aid to Ukraine, and is second only behind the United States, which allocated $19.9 billion.
As for the US itself, the Biden administration has already mooted the idea that it will increase the number of troops deployed to Europe by 20,000 personnel to 100,000. The measure is part of the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), an effort to, according to the US Department of Defense, “enhance the US deterrence posture, increase the readiness and responsiveness of US forces in Europe, support the collective defense and security of NATO allies, and bolster the security and capacity of US allies and partners.”
While China, with a bill of $292 billion, is leant upon as an excuse for increased military expenditure by other powers, the United States remains the undisputed premier spender, making up a staggering 39% of the global total at $877 billion. Hardly the sort of figure to be sported by a peacemaker.
The USA discovered, in W W 2, that it all made “sense”; prosperity, employment, meaning, investment, mechanisation, production, full employment, security…war was the “Merkin” way. Built in to the heart of USA economic, social and political thought was supremacist, righteous, ambitious, triumphal war preparedness from then on. The cold war grew and expanded, ;practice was available in Sth. and Central America, foreign interventions gave USA folk some travel, investement and work opportunities and polished the natural xenophobic outbursts. Coloured and tinted people were inferior anyway, for age old slavery showed the superiority of the plantation owners and controllers. As technology expanded, so did budgets. Huge real sums are spent by USA forces, agencies, strategic planners. And, we Suckers are on the fringe, drawn in, controllable, fleeceable, gullible, expendable. So, let us be resigned, and equip our subs with bayonets, cavalry cutlasses, flying Chinese-made Aussie flags…
With current rumours of World War III, of ironic relevance at this time is the remarkable perspective of over a century ago — prior to World War I — by Commander E. Hamilton Currey (Paradoxes of Peace: perpetual preparation for war, Naval and Military Record / The Examiner: Launceston, 1 March 1913) which I happended to discover in Trove (https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/50695442). I used and corrected the following extracts because of Trove’s scanning difficulties:
Paradox is the note of the international politics of to-day. Never since the beginning of time has there been a greater desire amongst those who call themselves “the Great Powers” to avoid war; never has there been such ceaseless and costly preparation for the one thing above all others that everybody desires to avoid. It is a curious, and to the moralist a saddening, reflection, that men in the mass — that is to say, nations — attribute to others sinister and treacherous designs that they would never accuse individual units of these nations of harbouring. At the moment when this is being written the whole civilised world is on tiptoe of strained expectation and anxiety as to what is going to happen concerning the aspirations of Serbia and the ambitions of Austria-Hungary; whether the greater nation will concede to the smaller “the little window” that she desires on the Adriatic, or whether the Dual Monarchy is about to repeat the coup of Bosnia-Herzegovina and impose her will on the Balkan League…
At least, that is what we think, but we, the men in the street, are quite unaware of the manner in which these men — the apparently mighty ones of the earth — are swayed by forces of which we have no conception. These forces are many, and take various forms. In England there is the force of pacifism — so-called — an idea formulated by persons whose hearts are so much better than their heads that they imagined all their country has to do is to disarm, and then all the nations, stimulated by so excellent an example, will go and do likewise…
There is also in this country of ours, and all the other countries, both civilised and uncivilised, one power in the present day which in reality transcends all others; this is the power of the financiers, the money men, without whose concurrence the fleets and armies cannot be moved, almost, one might say, cannot he constructed. And yet even here we light on another paradox; for to speak generally, the interest, the supreme and paramount interest, of great traders is peace, yet are there those who live by war, not directly, but indirectly.
In Germany there is what is known as “the armour-plate press”. The duty of this press is to magnify and distort from its proper perspective all international incidents, in order that they may present as sinister an aspect as may be. Construct your crisis, and then announce to the world the miserable and contemptible weakness of the fatherland on the sea….
The paradox of peace is that it can only be maintained by perpetual preparation for war, and it is not alone in the fatherland that those who are engaged in this work are the persons who make the biggest fortunes of modern times. The armour-plate people, speaking of them generally by this term, buy all the best brains in the market, and do not grudge the price they have to pay for them; therefore the race never ceases and fresh devices are placed on the market almost weekly…. and we are faced with another paradox: that of a nation with whom we profess ourselves to be on terms of the greatest love and intimacy, assisting to arm our enemies…
There is one paradox of the present armed peace of Europe which is decidedly unfavourable to our own country. In the last two decades, and more particularly in the last, we have seen a remarkable change. The saying is attributed to Bismarck, who was commenting on the ill will between England and Russia and the possibility of war between those countries, that it was not possible for there to be a conflict between an elephant and a whale. Now, all the elephants of the continents have been developing into whales — that is to say, they are building up large and formidable navies….
Perhaps the greatest paradox of peace in the present day is the spectacle of people in the United Kingdom wrangling as to whether it is, or is not, the duty of the manhood of the country to fit themselves for the defence of their women folk, their children, their property, all, in fact, that they hold dear in the world. There remains, however, this much to be said on the matter, that the politicians by whom we are governed have never placed this question before the country as a straight issue. Some day it is to be hoped they will, for even the veriest pacifist would surely be ashamed to say, outright that on his shoulders there rested no responsibility whatever.
