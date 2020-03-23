Here … a bit of Australiana to cheer the place up a tad … as Barry Humphries says: “It’s nice to be in the cheering-up business.”

‘Precious’ was a travelling stores requisitioner and supplier for a large mineral drilling company. He was called Precious because of his penchant for slapping on the after-shave and a Dandy for the attire … In town it would be Fletcher Jones and Julius Marlow … in the Outback it was strictly R.M.Williams, right down to the Cuban heels .. and always particular about things right down to the hair-oil.

Back in my youth, when a bad case of industrial diarrhoea forced me from the building industry for a short break, I took a job with that drilling supply company, building specialised shipping crates for machinery and drilling equipment … it was a dumb job, just what I wanted … didn’t have to think much, and we could play “shoot-‘em-up” target practice with the air-compressed nail gun (they didn’t have safety locks those days) … one of the shipping clerks would make a dash past the timber racks and I’d try and get him with the “rat,tat,tat” nail gun … great fun!

Come smoko, a group would gather and yarn about life and things … you know … the usual crap. One of the sales reps used to work on the rigs and one day he told about this chap nick-named Precious … I’ll relate it to you as best I remember he told us.

Doug Orchard’s (Orchies) crew had set up camp on a grid-line somewhere way out west of Longreach in Qld’ in January … Lethargy usually sets in by that month in Summer, due to the heat and isolation from all forms of civilised discipline.

When the camp was first set up, Doug discovered an old, dry bore hole about fifty yards from the camp.

“This,” he thought “will do for a dunny-hole and will save me from setting up and drilling one.”

He asked the ‘cocky’ about using the old bore hole and the farmer shrugged and said; “Sure, why not?” So the rickety site dunny was erected over the old bore hole. This toilet hadn’t a roof because of the horrors of being trapped in such a sweat box under an unforgiving sun with a bad … bad conscience (shall we say?).

It was January and a Sunday and it was hot so that most of the team were sitting outside under the mess-van annex in canvas deck chairs having a cold beer. There were a couple of dogs lolling about there too.

Who should turn up but Precious … Actually, they could see someone approaching by the thin streak of dust rising over the dirt road on the distant plain rising to the low plateau on which they were camped.

“A fiver it’s Precious,” one of the men spoke languidly to no-one in particular.

“You’re on,” … replied Bob.

When Precious stepped out of the truck, a fiver changed hands with a fatalistic sigh from Bob.

“Hello chaps,” greeted Precious, without a hair out of place and a smile on his face.

“ ‘day Precious” … they replied and greetings were exchanged in monosyllabic words as only can be understood by those who have spent time in the Outback and mixed with the many and complex eccentrics that inhabit those remote parts … and it is said that an open mouth only attracts flies.

Precious settled down in an empty chair and partook of a nice cool beer … only he drank from a glass … his own … After a short interval of idle chatting, he indicated he wanted to use “the conveniences” (his words).

“Down by the big tree,” Bob pointed with his chin.

“Flamin’ long hike,” exclaimed Precious.

Bob shrugged and flicked the ash from his cigarette.

After returning from the dunny. Precious complained, with a screwed-up nose:

I can see why you’re so far from that dunny! … Geez, fellahs, it’s a bit on the nose!”

“It don’t bother us, Precious,” said Bob.

“No … I s’pose it wouldn’t,” said Precious with a sigh; “anyway, I’ll do you a favour and burn it out … er … where’s some petrol?”

One of the men motioned to some five gallon drums in the shade of a lean-to. Precious doffed his Akubra, took one of the drums and headed down to the toilet.

As Precious told his story later … ”A man’s a fool. I’ll tell you what happened … I emptied the whole drum down that hole … say; How deep is it? … you don’t say … well, no wonder I didn’t hear it splash on the bottom. Well, after I’d emptied the drum, I lit a match and threw it down … nothing happened (it musta blew out before it got deep enough). I tried again and still nothing, so I got a few bits of toilet paper, lit them and dropped them down and stepped back … still nothing!! … Well, I don’t know what made me do it, I shoulda’ known better … but I gingerly leant out over that hole and looked down … and suddenly … god! it was frightening.”

Doug was up at the rig and arrived at the mess van as Precious was walking down to the dunny with the drum of petrol. The boys told him what precious was up to. He just grunted … ”Good luck to him,” he thought and sat down to a beer with the other blokes.

“A fiver says he’ll blow himself up.”

“You’re on,” said Bob.

He’d only a couple of draws on his beer when suddenly … and it’s strange how, at a distance, the action happens before the sound reaches you … like a person chopping wood with an axe, and you can see the axe fall before the “chop” sound reaches you.

They saw Precious’ Akubra hat flip, spinning away out the top of the dunny like a frisbee with bits of snowy stuff floating with it, then the ‘WHOOMPH’ of the explosion and Precious crashed out of that dunny, ‘swimming’ sort of out of the smoke and coughing heavily. Bob reached into his pocket and gave over the fiver … Doug, not to miss a chance at dry humour asked; “Baked beans for tea again tonight, Bob?”

The sales rep said they all just sat there like they were the audience in a theatre watching a show. Precious came stumbling back shaking his head and cursing … when he got closer, they could see bits of toilet paper and … stuff … stuck all over his face … ”an’ his eyebrows were all burnt off.”

“You’re gonna have to change your after-shave, Precious,” Bob said, shaking his head.

Anyway, that’s why you’d know Precious if’n you met him … He’d probably tell you his tale if you showed curiosity in his complexion.

He’s a bit nervous around petrol these days, and even traded in his old petrol driven truck he swore by and bought a diesel …

“Better mileage,” is what he says.

