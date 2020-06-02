There is a strong connection between the cattle export ban and Robodebt.

Precedent.

“Reckless” disregard of consequences has resulted in the Federal Court finding the Australian government guilty of causing financial damage to the cattle exporters affected by the decision.

Damages are yet to be determined.

The government has also admitted to being guilty of illegal action in imposing the Robodebt regime on Centrelink clients.

A class action has yet to be heard.

Court rulings and judgements are guided by many factors, one of which is precedent.

And there is now a clear precedent set in relation to the effect of government decisions on those adversely affected by them

Watch this space.

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



