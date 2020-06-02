Court rulings and judgments are guided by many factors, one of which is precedent.

Precedent

There is a strong connection between the cattle export ban and Robodebt.Precedent."Reckless"…

When is a miracle the ultimate disaster?

When it results in a man who is bent on destroying all…

Is China a bully?

By Ad astra  Is China a bully? If you stopped the average person…

Let’s Burn the Whole Thing Down: Death, Protest…

Mobs are unruly, headless things. The message is the action. The platform…

The killing of America

By Christian Marx  America is teetering on the edge of collapse and possible…

Running with cows

I admit I was pleasantly surprised that my stories of growing up…

Letters from the Queen’s secretary on a touchy…

To people of my vintage it seems like yesterday that these events…

Change and difference

I would like to amend the statement "The only certainties in life…

«
»
Facebook

Precedent

Image from ia.acs.org.au

There is a strong connection between the cattle export ban and Robodebt.

Precedent.

“Reckless” disregard of consequences has resulted in the Federal Court finding the Australian government guilty of causing financial damage to the cattle exporters affected by the decision.

Damages are yet to be determined.

The government has also admitted to being guilty of illegal action in imposing the Robodebt regime on Centrelink clients.

A class action has yet to be heard.

Court rulings and judgements are guided by many factors, one of which is precedent.

And there is now a clear precedent set in relation to the effect of government decisions on those adversely affected by them

Watch this space.

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Donate Button

1 comment

Login here Register here
  1. Jack Cade

    It was a Labor government wot done it. And as far as I can recall, there was universal approval in the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: