POTUS and FLOTUS getting it together

So, the man who has spread more misinformation about COVID-19 than any other individual on the planet has caught the coronavirus. The fact that he will now not be able to campaign personally will, ironically, perhaps save some lives.

On October 1 President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

What would his supporters be thinking? He told them it was all a joke and with the breeze it would wistfully flutter away. Even his tweet makes a nonsense of all his prophecies.

Only the like-minded would fall for his uneducated divinations and insights that have their genesis in an unsound mind.

Donald Trump may not have acted swiftly to contain the spread of the virus, but he hasn’t remained silent on the subject (most of which are bizarre and pushing crazy conspiracies). There are many to quote, but here are just a few of his thoughts on COVID-19.

On January 22, when the disease started to raise a few eyebrows he tried to put everybody’s mind at ease with this little lie:

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Then five weeks later on February 27 he brushed the virus aside:

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

And this gem on April 23 as a possible cure:

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

On August 20 Trump publicly:

“… praised the supporters of QAnon, a convoluted, pro-Trump conspiracy theory, and suggested he appreciates their support of his candidacy. At a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump courted the support of those who put stock in the conspiracy theory, saying, “I heard that these are people that love our country.” It was his first public comment on the subject.”

On September 9 the nation learned what Trump really thought:

“He (Trump) knew (about the dangers posed by COVID-19), and purposefully played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people… And while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job – on purpose. It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people.”

No doubt tying to come up with an election winner on September 16 he boasted that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ‘three weeks, four weeks’ away.

Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden, somewhat more rationally pointed out the next day that:

“The idea that there’s going to be a vaccine and everything’s gonna be fine tomorrow – it’s just not rational.”

Joe you of all people should know the POTUS have never been and never will be rational.

He was quick to blame China for the virus (again) on September 22 in remarks delivered remotely to the U.N. General Assembly, he said that:

“We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world, China … The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization – which is virtually controlled by China – falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later on, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease … The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

At the risk of sounding sarcastic, he has with his own words his own cure. By all means, check it out.

Will we ever grow intellectually to the point where we are able to discern, understand and act on those matters that seek the good within us? Some countries make a habit of institutionalising mediocre minds.

Back on July 10 Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, lamented that:

“It’s just disheartening because the selfishness of (not wearing a mask) versus the selflessness of my staff and the people in this hospital who are putting themselves at risk, and I got COVID from this.”

Dire warning, indeed. Did Trump listen? And how many have died? Well it’s fast approaching 210,000.

Universally this virus has proven to be a tragedy for the world. That it has been treated so flippantly by men such as the POTAS is further proof that the world needs men and women in leadership who speak words of truth, of love, of compassion, of equality. Not gutter language that maltreats the office of the President.

Not those of insanity as expressed by President Trump. It is a time in world history for those with calm thoughtful voices to overshadow those crass voices of hatred, the dictators think they know all, but in reality, know very little.

From our own SBS:

“US President Donald Trump has been the world’s biggest driver of COVID-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University said Thursday.”

Our initial response to any situation or question should be a consistently good and thoughtful one.

Yet Trump kept rolling along spreading misinformation, leading Twitter to temporarily block Trump’s campaign account for spreading this misinformation:

“The authors found that comments by Mr Trump drove major spikes in the “miracle cures” topic, led by his 24 April press briefing where he mused on the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to cure the coronavirus. Similar spikes were seen when he promoted unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine. We conclude therefore that the president of the United States was likely the largest driver of the COVID-19 misinformation ‘infodemic’, the team wrote. Attacks on US government scientist Dr Fauci, references to the debunked “Plandemic” video, and blaming the virus on Chinese people consuming bat soup rounded off the list.”

Now the President must face the reality of his own disbelief. He also needs to be upfront with the people of not only the United States but the entire world and say that he was wrong.

He must explain to us where he gets his information from and how he fact checks it.

Within his own body this virus dwells. Was he lying when he said he had taken a course of Hydroxychloroquine? He choose to play politics with this most deadly disease but it has caught up with him.

Just how seriously he has it is anyone’s guess. Whatever the case he will, I’m sure, twist it to his own advantage unless it is life threatening. If it is mild, he will make himself into the “it couldn’t defeat me” man and continue with his propaganda.

Most problems that society faces today arise from the fact that men have never really grown up.

If it is serious, he will suffer for his apathy. He will have on his conscience the words “If only I had taken it seriously and believed the scholarship. The science spoke but I knew better.”

My thought for the day The dead are many. Only they have seen the end of it. PS: There are those who wish to see Donald and Melania Trump succumb to the disease. I am not one of them.

