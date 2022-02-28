Politicians should stop using the word “unprecedented” as an excuse for their lack of action
Parts of NSW and Queensland are suffering unprecedented floods. At the same time, they are experiencing an unprecedented pandemic.
Before that, they were dealing with unprecedented bushfires, following unprecedented heatwaves causing unprecedented drought.
The loss of biodiversity is being labelled an extinction event as we clear land and destroy habitats. More pandemics are inevitable as we further crowd the planet.
Despite decades of warning from every credible expert about the inevitable consequences of constant growth with no regard for the environment, our politicians assume surprise when their unbridled fetish for wealth and power wreaks havoc on the world.
We have to sell coal because it increases our GDP. Temporarily. Until the next unprecedented “natural” disaster comes along.
We have to have an arms industry to employ people to make weapons so young men can kill each other and destroy the homes and lives of the women and children caught in the middle of men’s power games.
We have to accumulate more wealth because that equates to success. For an increasingly few.
Knowledge has become private property and disinformation a tool to be used.
Politicians oppose what their opposition suggests purely for political purposes wasting decades, halting progress, and ignoring risk management and prevention planning.
Stop with the Fight Club, the Wolverines, and the Big Swinging Dicks. Stop with the fixation on GDP growth. Stop with the fossil fuel protection gang and the Make-Gina-Richer mentality.
Until you realise that it is going to take an all-hands-on-deck concerted effort to save this planet from the wanton destruction caused by “unprecedented” pollution, we will continue to suffer the unprecedented consequences of your hubris.
Bingo!
Bingo to everything else in the post, too.
Spot on, Kaye. Thanks.
I can’t help thinking that we’re not going to change our ways until we absolutely must. Unfortunately, we mightn’t realize in time that the time has come – There seems to be quite a lag between the ‘unprecedented’ indications of cataclysmic problems, and our realisation that it is so. I just keep hoping that when we actually do realise the necessity, Necessity really will turn out to be the Mother of Invention.
Dom Perignon has bypassed the “unprecedented” schtick with “a 1 in a 1000 year event”..full marks to whoever came up with that, and it should carry through to the next”1 in a 1000 year” event next year.By the way,we have an unprecedented number of flat out morons occupying critical positions of authority..for example, the entire Federal government front bench.
I wonder if it woud be unprecedented if the Australian public were to suddenly become aware of the warnings that have been given to howard, abbott, turnbull, morrison, hunt, dutton, joyce, canavan, christensen, taylor, ley, kelly, broadbent etc etc etc. over the last 20+ years. Every one of these clowns has been fully briefed about the increasing effects that their policies, or lack of policies, re. Climate Change was having, This disastrous flooding has been warned about for years, as with the recent bushfires, droughts etc, even the pandemic was forecast, it was just a matter of where and when. THEY HAVE CHOSEN to disregard the science over many years, and each one of them should be held personally partly responsible. How many of these willfully ignorant fools will dip into their own retirement “entitlements” to help with reconstruction of the damage they have each added to? Bit hard to do anything constructive when you’ve got water sloshing around your feet ey dutton?
Gillard also introduced a temporary flood levy which people didn’t have a hissy fit about. Labor should not make a commitment to the stage 3 tax cuts. It would be fiscally irresponsible. It would also give them an extra $15-30 billion a year for the next decade to help the recovery and to invest in prevention and mitigation – an easy sell right now one would hope,
The old class that gave the British its squires, nobles, lords, overseers, gave it its political representatives, people bought, sold, rented, bent, keen, takers, abusers, promoters, all with rellies in the church, army, civil service, finance and anything selfishly lucrative. Adversarial aggression partnered with naked bribery for imperial purposes in slavery, bullion hunts, bases, promotion, office for money. Principle was a word to bend for personal aggrandisement or selfish accumulation. Australia’s current conservative vultures are a cheaper, inferior version…Expect nothing good, decent, honest from a Peter Duckwit -Futton or a Joyce Morrison bacillus, except festering. All the observations here are very accurate. Sad.
Phil,
Peter Dutton’s great, great grandfather was former Queensland lands minister Charles Boydell Dutton.
The Queensland Figaro in 1884 described Charles Boydell Dutton as a “squatter of the squatters” and “an out and out Tory in the guise of a Liberal — a wolf in the guise of a lamb…”
In 1887 they wrote “Charles Boydell Dutton is a man of sublime parts. If he isn’t an idiot himself, he must fancy that the average elector is a born fool, or he would not attempt to gull him with such transparent rot as that with which he dosed the people at the Ipswich Show banquet.”
Again in 1887 “Dutton couldn’t get his back up about the Press, if the Press hadn’t first made that back smart with the lash of its telling criticism. He knew he had “no case” so he “abused the other side”. He is a fool for his pains. He has made his Press opponents laugh at his helpless rage, and he has made those pressmen who excused and shielded him turn angry at his base ingratitude.”
https://www.buzzfeed.com/markdistefano/dutton-through-the-ages
“Unprecedented” or as Jeff Sparrow says ” this isn’t extinction it’s extermination the people killing nature know what they are doing “