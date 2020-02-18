Political donations: buying votes?

Listening to ABC’s QandA last night (17/02/20), I had a light bulb moment.

When the politicians whom we elect are members of a major party, we elect puppets.

What makes me think that?

In discussing questions concerning donations, Jacqui Lambie drew a direct connection between a donation and the desire of the donor to influence her campaign.

The Labor and Liberal party members, however, knew they received donations but saw no direct connection between the source and their performance.

Why the difference?

(Drum roll, please!!)

(Light bulbs flashing!!)

Because the donations to the major parties go straight into party coffers, to be doled out when and how is deemed appropriate.

Because behind the scenes party apparatchiks have considerable influence on party positions on policy matters. (Why do you think so many people like Phil Gaetjens are political advisers before becoming Public Servants?)

Because Labor and Coalition politicians are told how to vote – that is why those parties have Whips!

I think the Greens have a consensus approach.

I just remembered, there was an interesting situation, I think in the Senate, some months ago when the how to vote message did not reach the Coalition members in time and the matter had to be raised again the next day so they could change to the ‘correct’ intention.

Yes!! My memory is better than I thought! This is the record from 16/10/2018 – the day after the incident!

For anyone who really thought that elected politicians, as individuals, have to examine their brains and their consciences when voting on Bills and motions – relax! They merely follow the Party directions, and any dissent is kept in the party room, to ensure a united front in the House or Chamber.

In reality, the amount of money we spend on bringing politicians to and from Parliament is a total waste. They could just stay in their constituency offices, travel to regional centres, cut ribbons etc and stay in contact with the Party by Skype.

They can get more information that way as to their constituents’ wants and needs and email them back to the relevant (Shadow) Minister’s office.

Meanwhile the Ministers and Shadow Ministers could be in a smaller and cheaper to run building in Canberra, connected to their Party HQs by mobile, and nut out the discussions at a more intimate level.

We have lost trust in politicians because we no longer vote for individuals if we vote for a member of a major party.

They have no choice but to vote on party lines or leave the party – and without the party, and all its influential donors, they lack the funds, at least in most cases, to cover the cost of the campaign.

And because such massive donations are allowed – and reducing them will be fought, tooth and nail by all major parties – it is hard to impossible for an honest candidate, who genuinely cares for the country, and acts with integrity and transparency, to raise sufficient funds to establish a public profile and gain a seat!

As each day goes by, I find it harder and harder to remain optimistic about the future for my great grandchildren!

We do not trust the government which we have ourselves elected.

We are told by Scott Morrison that he ‘believes’ in climate change.

Now if he said he accepts the science on climate change I might be a little happier, but I still would have difficulty in accepting he means what he says.

Why?

Because there is so much planning needed and he has not even started.

Also, because he says he ‘believes’ in Jesus Christ and that is not true.

Because if he did, he would be following Christ’s teachings and that he most definitely does not do!

Once more – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

