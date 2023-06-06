Phil Lowe Builds A Cubby House!
Some of you may remember a photo of Scott Morrison building a cubby house for his teenage daughters. While most of the social media comments centred on how they were too big for a cubby, followed by people attacking them for body shaming, followed by people explaining that the “too big” comments were about age, following by abusive comments, one person – who clearly was a bit of a handyman – pointed out that most absurd thing about the photo was that Morrison was holding a hammer while the cubby was being put together with screws.
I was reminded of this photo by the RBA decision to lift interest rates yet again. Phil Lowe, it seems to me, is using a hammer to belt in the screws and when anyone points out that a screwdriver would be better, the response is that a hammer is the only tool that he has.
Of course, this is an interesting way of looking at things. There are all sorts of decisions which can be justified with this simple logic. For example, “I didn’t do the dishes because I didn’t have any detergent so instead I let the dog lick them clean” or “We don’t have any anaesthetic, we’re just going to knock you unconscious with this brick”.
Now I do know that Phil the Inflation-slayer is pretty single-minded when it comes to getting things in the 2-3% target range. I mean we all understand that it would be the end of civilisation as we know it if the figure didn’t come down before September when Mr Lowe is looking more and more likely to be without a job. However, I’m yet to hear an explanation for why this figure is so much more important than an unemployment rate of under five percent or why we need to cause a recession in order to take it down so quickly. Would it really destroy the economy if it were, say 3.83% next year? And when I say destroy the economy, I mean would it lead to things like mass unemployment and slow growth and… You know – all those things that seem preferable to an inflation rate outside the Reserve Bank’s target range.
While I lack the economic expertise of economists who manage to accurately predict what the Reserve Bank will do each month on at least two or three occasions out of fourteen (to be fair, it IS a lot harder now they’ve stopped leaving them on hold every month!), it seems to me that we have a number of factors driving inflation:
- A problem with supply chains due to Covid, floods and associated problems. Interest rate rises may send some firms with loans out of business, exacerbating supply problems. I think we can all agree that rising interest rates will not fix these problems, although a hammer might be useful if that’s the tool that you haven’t been able to access due to a breakdown in the supply chain.
- Energy prices. Apart from the war in Ukraine, the lack of replacement for some of the aging coal-fired power stations which are being shut down before they break down is causing some spikes and this is another problem that will only be partially solved by rising interest rates. Once more of us are homeless and having to move in with others, houses will be so crowded that we’ll all be toasty warm, just from the human bodies all crowded into the same bed… Although this may be a problem in summer.
- Petrol prices. Some minimal relief when people lose their job and don’t have to travel to work, although this probably won’t be enough to bring inflation into that magic number of 2-3%.
- Housing supply. Of course, if interest rates go up, less people can afford to build and developers are less inclined to build new houses. This worsens the housing supply rather than improves it.
And, just to be fair, I did hear Michaelia Cash on the radio a couple of days ago telling us that it was important to get real wages moving but not at a rate faster than inflation because if you did that, you’d just get more inflation and Tony Burke is insulting employers by suggesting that some of them use labour-hire companies to pay people less and under Labor’s proposal of equal pay would push up inflation because they’d have to pay people the same rate. Or something like that. I find it very hard to understand what she’s saying a lot of the time. Something to do with pitch and the human ear.
Like I said, I’m no economist. So if you can get a professional to explain the flaws in my logic, they’d be most welcome to write me a simple thesis on how this can all be blamed on a refusal to accept whatever economic theory they’ve been espousing for years. And when I say “a refusal to accept”, I don’t mean by governments. No, it’s often that reality stubbornly refuses to accept the wisdom of excellent economic theory.
Even if the Reserve Bank is using a hammer, the fact is that it’s really only those with mortgages and loans that are being screwed.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
6 commentsLogin here Register here
Rossleigh, following on from point #4, here are 3 more:
#5 – a Banking System that creates debt out of thin air (fiat system) to help inflate property prices.
Banks throw more fuel on the credit fire in co-ordination with a tax system that encourages investors to buy up homes with interest-only loans, etc. The best example I heard of recently was a few weeks back on Q&A when a Greens politician mentioned one investor was paying off 362 properties. Any one person only ‘needs’ one home, any more is ‘a want or desire’, not a need. The tax system or the banks could intervene and limit this market distortion and return to treating properties as homes, not tax shelters for investors or permanent income streams of interest-only loan repayments for banks – but they don’t;
#6 – a Tax System that advantages investors in numerous ways to the detriment of new entrants to the home market;
#7 – a ridiculous Immigration Intake Quantum, uncapped, that has (i) never matched the existent infrastructure (ii) is currently predicated on filling a “skills shortage”.
Labor never seems to be able to qualify the current “skills shortage” as being caused by vaccine mandates for an experimental product with no long term safety study results, a regime of mandates that caused 10s of thousands, if not 100k+ nurses, doctors, teachers, aged care workers, pilots & airline staff, council workers, etc to leave the workforce under coercive pressure. The Federal govt could have stepped in and banned mandates, but they didn’t. The fact that the govt excluded itself from mandates says it all.
Phil, the overpaid rates whisperer is behaving like a high priest of economics with only one (1) religious tenet: smite those who are struggling the most.Phil and the RBA board must sit around in private chanting “Inflation must be killed,and damn the consequences”.Where is our latter day Jesus to upend this failed economic model? Has nobody got any imagination?Is our current government going to take all this nonsense lying down.?
I have two (2) predictions…we’re going to have a recession,and Phil the unfabulous has got zero(0) chance of keeping his job.
Chalmers needs to step up and knock this bullshit into the long grass…no more weaselese,no more Liberal Lite…Are you there, Jim?
The “desired/required inflation rate of inflation” seems to me a lot like an enemy spy plane. It’s up there somewhere.
Our phil is going to get it before it gets him, and bugger the poor fools on the ground who might get struck by the wreckage when his stray shot hits. While everyone with even half an opinion carries on about the pros and cons, or even the mere existence, of target x , phil and his buddies man the guns and blast away into the night sky, hoping that one time they might get lucky.
I don’t know about a cubby hut, but it strikes me that the rba board might be more like a Tool-Set, and with a busted phillips-head doing the screwing.
“We’ll all be ‘rooned”
A number of economists have pointed out that the banks do not need to pass on Reserve Bank increases to punters holding existing loans and mortgages.
Indeed, it used to be the case that a federal Treasurer would take the banks to task if they chose to pass on Reserve Bank interest increases. Because, it is a discretionary choice that the banks make and, as we all know, if the banks pass on those increases to borrowers as they are wont to do, the extra money goes straight to the banks’ bottom line and into the well lined pockets of shareholders – it doesn’t affect inflation at all.
The Reserve Bank tell us that the only tool they have is interest rates to dampen demand and curtail borrowing so why not be honest and demand that existing mortgages be left alone and unaltered ?
Terence,because those “too big to fail” banks have governments scared shitless…same as those big bogeymen mining wallahs.No need to wonder why the government fiddles at the edges.the pursuit of money trumps everything,even the fate of the planet,never mind those poor mortgagees being put to the sword.Most of us were looking for real change after the criminally incompetent previous mob,but it looks like all we’re getting is more bullshit.
Rossleigh, you have done it again. Getting readers to question the infallibility of the RBA clown prince drawing a comfortable salary package reported as about $1 MILLION per year plus perks. What the hell would he know about the rising cost of living, finding rental accommodation in a scarce market, or feeding families with rapidly reducing disposable income???
.
The real beneficiaries of this ”unfortunate policy” are the corporate banks, the greedy landlords & their rapacious agents, and the profit absorbing bosses blame shifting for this profit induced inflation.
.
Reforms are required in the real estate industry – remove negative gearing on used residential properties, remove Australian citizenship inducements for North Asian persons bringing $5 million into Australia and staying 160 nights over four (4) years, & set maximum of two investment properties for all landlords.
.
The beneficiaries of these changes would be working persons, the ”losers” would be the many professional persons legally minimising their taxable income via negative gearing. Well, it is good to pay taxation, so the professionals, many trained during the Whitlam free university period, may just have to be socially responsible in this matter ….. and governments could also reduce/eliminate government funding to private schools.