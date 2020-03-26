Peter Dutton is NOT the man we need in this crisis
Peter Dutton just can’t help himself. Appearing on 2GB this morning in his regular chum session with Ray Hadley, he has made the most outrageous claims.
Speaking about the docking of the Ruby Princess in Sydney, Dutton said he would not get into a political game or “hang anyone out to dry” whilst then going on to say that the person in NSW Health that made the decision to allow the passengers to disembark would “have to live with that mistake”.
This was in response to that fool Hadley suggesting that “someone died, because of a decision taken by a public servant, or by someone in government, and that person needs to be held accountable for that death.”
What an utterly ridiculous irresponsible thing to say. No public servant was responsible for people on that ship getting sick. Certainly, the decision to allow them to disembark unchecked was a mistake. To suggest they are responsible for the death of someone who contracted the virus onboard is wrong and pointless.
Dutton went on to contradict his own ABF Commissioner by saying that Australia was dealing with a “difficult situation” because of ‘lies’.
“Some cruise ships are lying about the state of passengers” said the man who chose to fly overseas in the midst of the crisis, not in any way enforce his own personal hygiene and social distancing, then go to a gym when he got home and spread the disease he had contracted.
When I rang the Minister’s office to express my concern, they hung up on me. Sure, they are busy, but Dutton seemed to find the time to pass on misinformation on 2GB.
We cannot afford idiots to be giving out the wrong information or for politicians to be wasting everyone’s time looking for someone to blame.
But that is all Dutton is capable of.
As queues of travellers arriving from overseas formed at Sydney airport this morning, Border Force operatives were asked why social distancing was not being enforced. The reply was “not our problem, that’s biosecurity.”
If I allowed people to cram in like that to my business, I would face hefty fines and possible jail time.
Dutton is incapable of dealing with this. Shut the fool up.
-
Phil Pryor
-
nonsibicunctis
-
Dave G.
-
Aortic
-
Geoff Andrews
A repulsive ignorant serial liar from Queensbabwe is telling us his contrived rubbish to suit career obligations. Truth and lies are all the same to an unethical, immoral, indecent turd, but the story must be contrived and face and appearance preserved. This is the criminal shit we face from leaders in office. You could form a superior man than Dutton out of the local park’s dog droppings, and more fragrant.
Peter Dutton is not the man (is he one?) we need in any crisis. Indeed, Peter Dutton is not the man we need at any time, unless it is to exchange for a decent, ethical, selfless & honest individual who is otherwise detained by some obnoxiously behaved foreign power.
We don’t need a massive portfolio such as Dutton has been allocated, either. It embraces far too wide a field and allocates far too much power to an individual, without sufficient checks and balances. (If you are a North American reading this, please note that I’m not talking specifically about finance here, though that is certainly part of to what the checks and balances should apply). When a portfolio is so wide-reaching and so potentially harmful to so many, either individually or collectively, it becomes a tool for autocratic, even dictatorial, decision-making that reflect personal ideology, personal gain, and personal character more than they do the representative & duty of care role that they should.
Peter Dutton may be a beautiful soul in some areas of his life or in the opinion of his mother, relatives or friends. I don’t know and find it hard to imagine. What I do know is that regardless of what he is on the inside or when away from politics, his behaviour, his views, & his ideology as a politiian have been and are obnoxious and certainly not in the interests of the nation or its people.
Dutton & Hadley,Robert & Jones the combined wisdom & compassion of a blowfly.OH Australia what have you done to yourself.
This bastard was only granted all this power in an attempt by Morrison and previous incumbents to try to curtail his unbounded ambition to score the top possie. His ambition knows no bounds, only a pity that his competence doesn’t come anywhere near that ambition.
Ms Lee,
What we need in these times of crisis, which is not of the Government’s doing, is a strong leader like Pete (as I like to call him) to be firm, resolute, strong, & decisive; a doer getting on with the job, unlike the “leader” of the other faction, of which there is only one in the Party.
You were quite naughty to waste the valuable time of the Minister (don’t forget, every minute counts if we are, together, to save ourselves and the Government from this virus, which has really only made itself felt in the last couple of weeks).
Instead, publish the phone number so that we AIMN subscribers can all call to congratulate the Minister on his splendid job in public relations.
I’m sure a few hundred, nay thousands, of accolades would lift his and his loyal toilers’ spirits immeasurably.