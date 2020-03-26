Peter Dutton is NOT the man we need in this crisis

Peter Dutton just can’t help himself. Appearing on 2GB this morning in his regular chum session with Ray Hadley, he has made the most outrageous claims.

Speaking about the docking of the Ruby Princess in Sydney, Dutton said he would not get into a political game or “hang anyone out to dry” whilst then going on to say that the person in NSW Health that made the decision to allow the passengers to disembark would “have to live with that mistake”.

This was in response to that fool Hadley suggesting that “someone died, because of a decision taken by a public servant, or by someone in government, and that person needs to be held accountable for that death.”

What an utterly ridiculous irresponsible thing to say. No public servant was responsible for people on that ship getting sick. Certainly, the decision to allow them to disembark unchecked was a mistake. To suggest they are responsible for the death of someone who contracted the virus onboard is wrong and pointless.

Dutton went on to contradict his own ABF Commissioner by saying that Australia was dealing with a “difficult situation” because of ‘lies’.

“Some cruise ships are lying about the state of passengers” said the man who chose to fly overseas in the midst of the crisis, not in any way enforce his own personal hygiene and social distancing, then go to a gym when he got home and spread the disease he had contracted.

When I rang the Minister’s office to express my concern, they hung up on me. Sure, they are busy, but Dutton seemed to find the time to pass on misinformation on 2GB.

We cannot afford idiots to be giving out the wrong information or for politicians to be wasting everyone’s time looking for someone to blame.

But that is all Dutton is capable of.

As queues of travellers arriving from overseas formed at Sydney airport this morning, Border Force operatives were asked why social distancing was not being enforced. The reply was “not our problem, that’s biosecurity.”

If I allowed people to cram in like that to my business, I would face hefty fines and possible jail time.

Dutton is incapable of dealing with this. Shut the fool up.

