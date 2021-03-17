Patriarchy has had its day
By Loz Lawrey
When it comes to toxic masculinity, neither Labor nor the Coalition occupy the moral high ground.
Both parties have male “rats in the ranks.” Women in both camps, whether politicians or staffers, continue to suffer from the insidious repression of their power, forced upon them by our patriarchal system.
It’s clear that our overarching Australian male-dominated social culture itself is the problem and, when it comes to the mistreatment of women, neither side of politics is beyond reproach.
Liberal MP Nicole Flint has called out sexist attacks and stalking she has endured, claiming that the safety of women should be “above politics,” while in the same breath accusing Labor of refusing to condemn the perpetrators.
As a woman, she deserves support and redress for any mistreatment she has suffered, yet her Labor-blaming demonstrates the usual right wing conservative politicisation of issues and response to criticism: avoid responsibility, refuse to address the facts and deflect, deflect, deflect…
Yet patriarchy is non-partisan. Male privilege and entitlement is everywhere.
It’s on the right, the left, and in the centre. Our system entrenches it as if this is nature’s way, the “natural order.”
It’s so easy, as a man, to accept that this is simply “the way of things” and thank our stars we weren’t “born a woman.”
To my shame, at times in my own life, I have had this very thought.
I’m now in my seventieth year. Yet still I continue to try to learn and grow my understanding. We can all improve on our former selves.
As I hear more and more women speak out about the mistreatment they endure,
I learn. My instinct is not to try to shut them down, but to listen. I know that if I do, I will learn, grow, and become a better person. I will connect with my own empathy and understand in some small way what it is to walk in a woman’s shoes.
Whatever my own political affiliation, I must listen and act on the knowledge and understanding that listening delivers.
At this moment in time, our federal parliament stands exposed as a disgusting cesspit of sexism and exploitation.
In the parliamentary workplace, which has no human relations department to address the issues of those who work there, a toxic culture endures, nurtured and maintained by men of privilege from across the political spectrum.
There’s an opportunity here.
Australia needs to change.
Who should lead that change? Our federal government.
Who speaks for them? Scott Morrison.
Is this man capable of even comprehending and addressing the problem?
Sadly, no. Scott Morrison is the emperor with no clothes, a hollow man of “faith” devoid of the consideration and understanding needed to change our system.
The activist Grace Tame highlighted his gormless response to the issue of women’s safety during her speech at the National Press Club, pointing out that; “It shouldn’t take having children to have a conscience.”
Morrison’s pathetic reference to his own wife and daughters, while intended to imply; “I understand the problem – I get it,” did just the opposite.
He doesn’t understand the problem. He simply doesn’t “get it,” which is why he sought guidance from his wife.
Scott Morrison is, purportedly, the leader of our nation.
He sits at the top of the very system that perpetuates the repression of women.
He himself is a product of that system, and thus a part of the problem.
Will he do anything to address the issues of women’s safety and inequality at their source?
Will he encourage cultural change in schools, sports clubs and churches, those petri dishes of toxic masculinity?
Will he call for mutual respect our streets?
Will he speak for “equal rights for all, regardless of gender”? Probably not.
Make no mistake. Private boys’ schools exist to entrench and maintain the patriarchy and the “male power” that sustains it. They are breeding grounds for the sexism that preferences one gender over another, and the entitled men these institutions produce go on to infect our culture and society at large with their toxic attitudes and behaviour.
I myself am a product of this system, and it’s taken me a lifetime to understand this.
Toxic masculinity exists everywhere – in all polical parties, in the business world, in our wider communities. It is not partisan, and the issue of women’s safety should certainly be above and beyond politics.
Addressing this issue requires more than the mumblings of a conservative evangelist, one who appears completely unable to even understand the problem.
We need a real leader.
Australia needs a female prime minister, one who can foster greater understanding and acceptance between men and women.
We had one once.
Her name was Julia Gillard, and we all witnessed the champions of patriarchy in Rupert Murdoch’s The Australian attack and revile her throughout her term in office.
What a cringeing embarrassment that was to witness: our nation at its very worst. What a poisonous presence in our society Murdoch has been.
Ms Gillard did her best. Her “misogyny speech” resounded around the world.
History will remember her kindly. Murdoch? Not so much.
In Australia, sadly, the patriarchy is entrenched.
Dismantling it requires the collective effort of us all.
Our nation must change.
Our culture must change.
The education and upbringing of men must change.
These things will only happen once we all work together to change the very system that entrenches patriarchy and male entitlement.
Men must realise that this implies no threat to them, no disenfranchisement nor emasculation.
Empowering women will not disempower men but rather help to, as Robert Kennedy said in 1968; “tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world.”
In the civilised world, in these troubled times, the very survival of humankind depends upon collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding.
Patriarchy has had its day.
Doctor Wu Loz Lawrey Kaye Lee Arnd Kaye Lee Arnd
Yes indeed Loz, patriarchy certainly has had its day. But with what do we propose to replace it? Those who have lived for any length of time in a matriarchal society, (as have I, among Khasis in NE India and among Aboriginal clans in Australia), will tell you from experience that power structures inverted along gender lines merely exchange one privileged power base for another. I have seen what would be called “toxic femininity” in matriarchal societies if the same criteria were applied as are being employed to (rightly) skewer Scummo et al.
“The education of men [and women] must change.” Too right, if you will allow what the parentheses contain. It must be replaced by the education of people – starting with children in the family home.
What is necessary, if equality of existence and opportunity are to be achieved, is an end to any consideration of gender and a focus on merit in all social and guvmint matters. And to teach our children to respect others irrespective of gender, race, religion, or any of the other petty distinctions we use to elevate ourselves above the other 10,000 things with which we share this planet … (Apologies for the spelling. I learned “guvmint” from GW Bush and cannot resist using it. Same same “nuklya”.)
Thanks for your considered comment, Dr Wu.
I’m not suggesting we replace patriarchy with matriarchy. I agree with the points you make, particularly those in your last paragraph. I’m a naive idealist really, just calling it as I see it.
Doctor Wu,
‘Toxic femininity’ is a thing but I don’t think it is what you mean.
“Toxic femininity is sweet and placatory, it never demands or defends, it has no strength and can only submit without protest or defiance. Women become possessions, owned by the dominant male in their life, either their father or their husband. This concept is central to patriarchy, it has traditions that go back thousands of years. Fathers give their daughters to husbands, women change their name to indicate a change of ownership and husbands then take on the role of provider, protector and owner.
Women in all of this have no agency, no ability to exist as a person in their own right. They are defined by their relationship to a man and their ability to produce and care for his children.”
I would be interested to hear what sort of experiences you found toxic.
A commenter in a different forum recently called private boys’ schools “a twelve year course of instruction in how to be an entitled alpha male”. Just about sums it up, doesn’t it?
I mean, parents don’t invest $40,000/year each to have their sons become bus drivers, posties or short-order cooks.
The King’s School in Parramatta will charge $40,714 for year 12 after additional technology and meal fees are included, an increase of $11,809 on raw fees seven years ago.
Federal government funding per student for King’s is set to rise by 50 per cent of its 2017 levels by 2027 under the ‘Gonski 2.0’ scheme, a total of $19.3 million.
“There are very few junior and primary schools that enjoy a more gracious and attractive site than the King’s School Preparatory School. Nestled among 300 acres of gracious parkland, complete with lakes, lawns, gardens and woodland, the boys at the Prep School are able to learn and play in an environment which is a ‘boy heaven’.
“Modelled on the Oxford and Cambridge model of grassed quads, the Senior School is made up of graceful colonnaded buildings. The terracotta columns, sandstone and open veranda areas evoke a distinctly classical feel … Its sports facilities feature extensive playing fields, a strength and conditioning centre, tennis courts, rowing facilities, rifle range, basketball courts and swimming pools.”
Well … – and what is wrong with that, Kaye?
Do you not also find it reassuring in the extreme, that the future captains of industry and finance, and the prospective political and legal leaders of this country are the beneficiaries of such comprehensive and well-rounded educational efforts?