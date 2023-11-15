Pass the Parcel is not a solution !
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court in the UK has ruled that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda for their refugee status to be assessed, is unlawful.
As my wife frequently observes : ‘well, I could have told them that !’
The British government had made a fatal mistake in managing their asylum seeker challenge : they took their lead from Australia’s offshore processing policy and worse, at various times, they sought advice from former Australian politicians such as Alexander Downer and Tony Abbott. As Bill Hayden may have noted, a ‘drover’s dog ‘ could have told them that wasn’t going to work out too well.
The British government have so far committed one hundred and forty million pounds to the Rwanda solution ; some have suggested that this was just blatant bribery of corrupt Rwandan politicians and a necessary component of offshore processing. Certainly the Rwandan government has never demonstrated any ability or interest in processing refugee applications in the past and as they would assume the responsibility of processing these applicants from Britain there is no certainty that they would lift their game into the future.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has responded to the Supreme Court decision with the typical conservative solution and that is to pass some dodgy legislation in the House of Commons, get the Lord’s to sign off and thus get around the court’s decision – possibly they are still taking advice from Lord Downer (will they never learn).
As far as PM Sunak is concerned any set back can be overcome by a ‘dodge’. He demonstrated this when he considered that former prime minister and misguided lobbyist, his mate David Cameron would be a useful ally in Cabinet.The only problem was that Cameron had not been democratically elected to office by the long suffering British people : no problem, just hustle him through the back door of the House of Lords, a quick sword tap from King Charles, ‘arise Lord Cameron’ and bingo you have a new Foreign Secretary ready to serve .
A bit of advice for PM Sunak : offshore detention is not a solution it is a nightmare for all concerned although some host countries and dodgy politicians will make a nice little earner out of unsuspecting British taxpayers.
‘Pass the parcel’ is not a legitimate nor a viable strategy for processing asylum seekers !
Given the forelock tugging preference for the Canberra bubble ….. now that England has abandoned the 147 MILLLION POUNDS STERLING ”Rwanda solution” to the many persons wanting to take part in the economic miracle created in England using raw materials from their home countries over the past 300 years, will the present Australian LABOR government begin to consider the waste of talent represented by legal refugees rotting off-shore in Manus, New Guinea and Nauru?
It is long past time for these poor souls to be transferred to the Australian mainland, given any necessary health care, language education, work opportunities and short term income support so that they may rebuild their lives after suffering at the hands of xenophobic Canberra desk jockeys mindlessly enforcing political policies designed to break the spirit of legal refugees.
Perhaps we could send the Robodebt perpetrators off to Manus without air-conditioning, mobile phones or medical support while any government Inquiry decides whether they have committed treason against Australian taxpayers and should have their Parliamentary pensions cancelled with a demand to repay their income while a politician.
Maybe even this LABOR government will recognise the commonsense of Australian workers processing Australian raw materials and manufacturing Australian products to sell to the world, rather than kow-towing in colonial servitude to any foreign entrepreneur claiming a ”vision for the future” where most profits are exported off-shore.
Given the heads up the arse outlook of the Tory class along with their holier than thou outlook on life they’d see Lord Downer as one of theirs, as the stockinged frolicker from Adelaide no doubt also sees himself, the toffy accent and primal affiliation for all things British affording prima facie evidence to that fact: Abbott also, let’s not overlook, was born British and his post-political life would attest to his affection for that blighted country.
As far as the majority of Aussies would feel, all the better that they stay there and never return, and long may they continue to dispense their pearls of whatever – wisdom?, nah, more like narrow-minded self-serving issues of bile and bullshit.
It’s oxymoronic in extremis to ever expect a Tory or Conservative or Liberal/National to be able to act in a way that is humane, legal & beneficial to all parties concerned, given the serious defects in their gene pool. Rabid dogs & mongrels, the lot of them.