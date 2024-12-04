Oxfam Australia welcomes Australia’s UN vote on the occupation of Gaza

Oxfam Australia Media Release

Oxfam Australia welcomes the Australian Government’s decision to vote in favour of a United Nations resolution urging Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian Territories.

This shift in Australia’s stance aligns with the UN resolution demanding that “Israel bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.”

The resolution, adopted by the UN General Assembly, also calls for a halt to all new settlement activities and the removal of settlers from the occupied territories. Australia was among 157 nations voting in favour, while seven countries abstained, and eight, including the United States and Israel, opposed the measure.

Lyn Morgain, Oxfam Australia Chief Executive Officer, praised Australia’s vote and urged further action.

“We commend the Australian Government for supporting the UN resolution calling for an end to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territories, including Gaza and the West Bank.

“Oxfam remains deeply concerned by the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Millions of Palestinians are enduring extreme hardship, as ongoing bombardments lead to widespread casualties, forced displacement, starvation, and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

“We are also deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence in the West Bank.

“The Australian Government must take additional steps to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the siege on Gaza, which constitutes a violation of International Humanitarian Law, and for peace in the West Bank.”

