Oxfam Australia welcomes Australia’s backing of UN Resolution on “permanent sovereignty” of Palestinians

Oxfam Australia Media Release

Oxfam Australia welcomes the Australian Government’s vote in favour of a United Nations resolution affirming the “permanent sovereignty” of Palestinians’ over their natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

By supporting this resolution, Australia has made a significant statement in support of Palestinians’ fundamental rights.

Oxfam is deeply concerned by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Millions of Palestinians’ face severe deprivation as Israel continues its bombardment, resulting in mass casualties, forced displacement, starvation, and the destruction of essential infrastructure.

Lyn Morgain, Oxfam Australia Chief Executive Officer, welcomed the vote, and reiterates that the most pressing need is a permanent ceasefire to end the ongoing violence.

“We welcome news that the Australian Government backs the UN resolution on Palestinian sovereignty, after abstaining on the vote for 13 years.

“Civilians continue to pay the price for the failure of their leaders to resolve a conflict that has led to the longest occupation in modern history.

“The Australian Government must further use its influence to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the siege of Gaza, which is a breach of International Humanitarian Law. Conditions on the ground are deteriorating rapidly, and it is nearly impossible for humanitarian operations to resume amidst relentless bombings and blockades. The siege must be lifted, and life-saving resources—water, food, and fuel—allowed to reach those in need.”

