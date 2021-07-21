Our future is being destroyed

And – more importantly – so is the future of our descendants.

The Coalition government is deaf to the pleas of those who understand the science, and who are asking for realistic action to reduce the risks associated with acknowledged global warming.

IMHO, anyone who votes the coalition government back into power is accepting responsibility for deaths and disasters affecting current and future life on earth.

Have the giants of the fossil fuel industries offered him a reward he feels he cannot refuse, or is he just both stubborn and stupid?

A quick examination of his past – and current – career is not inspiring.

He clearly lacks even a modest level of competence at planning and his highest priority is to avoid taking any actions which might cause his political allies to consider ousting him.

Every day there are new reports of global, climate-change linked, disasters.

He might be the Prime Minister of Australia, but Australia is only a small part of a world where all other developed nations are frantically trying to reduce their carbon emissions by moving away from fossil fuels.

Is our PM’s ego so overpowering that – like the Emperor who believed he was wearing magnificent robes when he was really naked – he does not realise how stupid he seems to those with far greater scientific knowledge than he possesses?

How can we accept his policies when every other developed nation is frantically trying to act to reduce the damage of climate change – and consequent global warming?

The only question that can be validly put is – have we already left it too late?

We do, fortunately, have State and Territory leaders who mainly understand the need for action – hence our progress in developing sources of renewable energy.

But more needs to be done, and faster, and the State/Territory actions need to be also those of the federation.

We need an EV industry.

We need to be building batteries.

We need to be prepared for more climate-change linked disasters – as well as for more pandemics!

We need a government which is not stupid and self-satisfied, but which expands CSIRO and stops being so smug and self-confident, by realising that we should be relying on expert knowledge to a far greater extent.

Clearly, our population is far from being well enough educated to recognise that our government is not using expert advice to our advantage.

Smart politics is not the answer to a world-threatening disaster!

WAKE UP!!!

