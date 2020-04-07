Our Compelling Witness!
Thousands upon thousands of Survivors of childhood sexual abuse could have written this brief article.
Their experiences may differ from mine in detail. But what we all have in common together is that we are living proof of the negative legacy that our experiences of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church has had upon the course of our whole lives. We are the most compelling of witnesses where the highlighting of this type of heinous crime is concerned.
Across all legal cases where witness is borne against the Catholic Church, and other institutions, there exists an echo of commonality.
In the late 1950s I was physically abused and sodomised by a Catholic Priest in the Church Sacristy of St. Vincent’s Orphanage, Nudgee, near Brisbane. That rape experience was not one of a kind. I was subject to far more than that over an interminable period of time.
There were no ‘dissenting’ witnesses to my experiences, there were no ‘witnesses of opportunity’ rounded up to oppose my case and support the Church. Yet my case was so easily minimised and pushed aside by the power of the Catholic Church – I was brow beaten into accepting a minor settlement and I did not even receive the pretence of an apology.
How many other Survivors of childhood sexual abuse have also been terrorised down that path by the Catholic Church?
Today, a judgement was handed down in the highest Court in this country. One man had his day in court. Some people are concerned that from now on Survivors will be reluctant to come forward. Some may be, but many of us will not be dissuaded from our efforts to achieve real and lasting justice.
I will re-pursue the Catholic Church. Many other Survivors will pursue or re-persue the Catholic Church.
We are the most Compelling of Witnesses!
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
17 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Jack Cade
-
Isabella
-
Isabella
-
wam
-
Uta Hannemann
-
Vikingduk
-
Ross
-
Keitha Granville
-
Baby Jewels
-
Hotspringer
-
pierre wilkinson
-
TuffGuy
-
Keith Davis
-
Rene Bosshard
-
Lambchop Simnel
-
New England Cocky
-
Anne Byam
This matter just reinforces the impression that most thinking people have about our governance, justice system, law enforcement, religious houses, infrastructure.
Rotten to the core.
Thanks Keith for telling your story. Thanks for continuing the fight for justice, both for yourself and everyone else!
There’ll be no peace for George Pell.
He now faces a number of fresh civil cases, prepared by Vivian Waller and ready to go.
Sarah Ferguson / ABC series : Revelation Episode 3
I am sorry to say I can see these lie-induced lawyers turned judges saying he has suffered enough.
Too many of your contemporaries had reached the ‘had enough’ stage and killed themselves.
As long as the church harbours a god given right to absolve such men there will always e the chance of a child being abused and an abuser being forgiven.
Yes, it is a heinous crime!
Why was there nobody these children could have talked to?
And why were they not believed when they were able to talk to someone?
Shame, shame, shame
Go hard, Keith, these rotten to the core, traitorous bastards deserve, at the very least, complete contempt. They have absolutely failed one of the prime directives given us humans by betraying those in their care. They no longer have the right to be recognised as humans nor their institution the respect some still give this fucking hypocritical “church”. A further reflection of this sick, perverted, corrupt construct we live by.
Go well, Keith, may you and all victims receive the justice you and they deserve and I hope you can achieve a semblance of peace and contentment. Love to you, Keith, from us here at chez duk.
Don’t despair Keith, the ABC seems keen to keep the pressure on the Catholic Church over child sex offences.
If the ABC is right George Pell’s troubles are a long way from over. The police may yet get a warrant to stop him leaving the country and may wish a further interview on several matters regarding his time in several parishes. Who knows George Pell may get his old cell back.
I cry for you.
But I fervently support your choice to keep on keeping on, you need to know that majority of decent fair minded people everywhere are in YOUR side.
George Pell may have been acquitted by a higher version of the old boys club, but he will never be freed from the condemnation of many. And if there is a god, he can never be forgiven.
Power to you all.
“I will re-pursue the Catholic Church. Many other Survivors will pursue or re-persue the Catholic Church.” That’s what I was wanting to read. You must receive your justice, every one of you. You all matter, if not to the Catholic Church, but to all those of us to whom justice is vitally important.
Friends in high (court) polaces, how good is that!
and once again justice is thwarted
a judge and jury found against Pell
a majority 2 of 3 judges found Pell guilty but the High Court suggests that errors were made
because although the accusations were believable and compelling
there was sufficient wriggle room to consider that he might be innocent after all
despite all the other circumstantial evidence
a sad day for our country and justice system
Be brave Keith, you have more support than any old paedophile priest
As was probably expected we continue to see the rich and powerful looking out for each other. Personally I fail to see how there can be a trial won, an appeal won, then 7 so-called judges sit down with the paperwork from both and summarily dismiss everything. WTF???
Good comments. Good people. When I posted the above I was not feeling angry, upset, devastated, or gutted. I was simply not at all surprised. Maybe the last few years of pursuing action against the Catholic Church have hardened me up. I observed today’s result with a quiet resolve … and I am sitting here with a steely determination to bring the Church to account.
I feel for every Survivor of childhood sexual abuse who was never seriously listened to, and who is now contemplating standing up and taking on the behemoth called the Catholic Church.
The Devil looks after his Own!
Thing is, even if he didn’t molest anyone himself he is still an accessory, right throughout his decades in authority.
Go Hard Keith Davis, Nil Bastardo Carborundum!!
A quick look at the politicians of all parties suggests that there are many alleged Christians owing allegiance to Rome and ensuring that religious crimes are protected from scrutiny. Sadly, Joanne McCarthy has hung up her typewriter after exposing the priestly pederasty of poor parishioners progeny in Newcastle Maitland Roman Diocese. Unfortunately, the continuing funding of private schools, especially the child minding Roman parochial schools, will only extend these disgusting practices. The “good Christian politicians” refuse to take proper action like immediately stop school and all other government funding to any diocese where a conviction against a priest abusing a professional position of authority occurs.
Yes Ross, ” If the ABC is right George Pell’s troubles are a long way from over”…. I would think that his troubles are only just beginning. I think he would be of the mind to scarper back to the Vatican and hide. But with others coming forward, a stop well could be put to that. I sure hope so. There must have been a lot of vile behaviour in the diocese he ‘led’.
He and his ilk will get their punishment somehow. These creeps often want to be thought of as powerful and attractive people – and there could be no greater smack in the face, than for a large portion of the populace, to disown him, despise him – and his grandiose, filthily wealthy church.
I hope those continuing ( you Keith ) and re-continuing their pursuits of justice are 100% successful.
You have my support.