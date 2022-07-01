Opposition to continue recycling old policies, while the government gets on with the future

1 Apparently, after being soundly defeated at the election, the Coalition still thinks there is mileage in continuing to oppose climate change while supporting coal. This sort of talk takes us back to the Neanderthal age. It’s flat Earth stuff.

Wouldn’t you think that after a thrashing at the election, mainly because of lousy policy on energy, anyone with a scintilla of intelligence might have admitted defeat and quietly backed down? No, not this mob.

Most normal people would accept the loss and back away. Even with the loss of “Wentworth, North Sydney, Mackellar, Kooyong, Goldstein, Curtin, Bennelong, Higgins and Ryan,” they still think they can front up to the next election with the same policy. It goes to show how far right they have gone. Having said that, I still believe that Labor has a lacklustre target for 2030.

Traditional economic thinking says that it is the less well-off who will have to forgo wage growth to bring inflation under control: Cap on wages or cap on profits.

Why not a Resources super profits tax? I’m in favour of real wage growth rather than wage stagnation. Just a thought.

I still believe that the tax cuts for the more privileged should be cancelled as part of an economic crisis plan. You can hardly expect others to have their wages held down when the more advantaged are getting tax cuts. Use it to cut the deficit. The rich don’t need it. As Abbott said about the ‘carbon tax’, if it can be legislated, it can be unlegislated. Well, words to that effect.

2 The new Minister for Workplace Relations, Tony Burke, has promised:

“More than eight million Australians will have access to 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave by the end of the year as the new government pledges to make workplace equality reforms a priority.”

3 The final two-party preferred count has Labor on 52.1 per cent of the vote and the Coalition on 47.9. How that many could vote for the Coalition astounds me. And guess who gave it victory? It was the better educated, the under 55s, and women.

4 The government confirms it will terminate the controversial Cashless Debit Card trial across Australia.

5 In 2015 Bill Shorten asked:

“… if we were drafting our Constitution today, does anyone seriously dispute that we would require our head of state to be an Australian?”

That is just as important today as it was in 2015. Indeed, the Monarchy belongs to our past, not our future.

The same can be said of our flag. It also speaks of our past and says nothing of our future. Most of it contains another nation’s flag, and the balance is a few stars. Nothing in it recognises our First Nations People or our future. And contrary to some views, we don’t fight for a flag; we fight over right versus wrong.

6 Peter Dutton doesn’t understand that not everyone acts in a grubby self-interest.

I just saw Peter Dutton accuse me of acting because I “want a job on the Reserve Bank board”! He doesn’t understand that not everyone acts in grubby self-interest. I’ve already got a job thanks! #insiders — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) June 25, 2022

7 The new education Minister, Jason Clare, has decided to do away with the compulsory religious element of the national school chaplaincy program and open up the program to allow schools to choose either a chaplain or a professionally qualified student welfare officer.

8 America may be the most advanced technological nation on earth. However, its social progress on matters of great moral importance is still fighting its way out of the Dark Ages when mysticism was rampant.

9 Cross benches advisor allocation has been reduced from 4 to one. The parliamentary Library will be given more resources to assist them. I expect it will finish at two.

10 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese continues to repair our international relations. (It was, of course, in dire need of much repair.) Big kudos also for our Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, who looks quite at home on the world stage.

11 A new budget on October 26. Parliament reconvenes next month and a jobs summit shortly.

My thought for the day There are three kinds of people. Those who know. Those who know when they are shown and those who have no interest in learning.

