One step away from total fascism (part 2)
Q: What is more threatening to a democracy than a fascist?
A: A stupid one.
The Republicans have them in abundance.
My piece of a couple of weeks ago; One step away from total fascism singled out a few of them. I did not expect that in the short number of days since then that they would reach an even higher level of fascism and/or stupidity.
But here we are.
Let’s take a look at some examples:
1 What every good fascist needs is a little bit of Hitler in their daily lives.
“Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers Could Be Paid $22,000 to Teach Their Kids About Hitler.
Ohio’s “Backpack Bill” would funnel over a billion dollars of taxpayer money into homeschooling and private schools, including the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool Network.”
The neo-Nazi homeschooling couple [Katja Lawrence] was unmasked earlier this week along with her husband Logan Lawrence from Upper Sandusky, Ohio could receive a huge taxpayer-funded windfall of up to $22,000 per year if Republican-backed legislation known as the “Backpack Bill” is passed by state lawmakers.”
2 They are obsessed with drag queens. Keep them away from hotels or they could become the pubs with no beer.
“DeSantis Admin Seeks to Revoke Miami Hotel’s Liquor License Over ‘Drag Queen Christmas’
Officials from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to revoke the alcohol license for the Hyatt Regency Miami after one of its facilities hosted a Christmas-themed drag show opponents called a “sexually explicit performance marketed to children.”
Ron DeSantis certainly ticks all the boxes for being a dangerous fascist.
MUST WATCH! This video explains why DeSantis and the Maga GOP is even more dangerous than Trump, They are actually doing things! pic.twitter.com/3nb6u6ya1q
— PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse) March 15, 2023
As a follow up to Clara’s video that I posted a moment ago. This is her follow up.
I for one will be listening to what she has to say.#DemsAct #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE #ONEV1 #FAM46 pic.twitter.com/Xh6tkzXwnd
— 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) March 17, 2023
Ron DeSantis is Trump 2.0 and is a threat to our freedoms. Whether it’s banning books, Don’t say gay, Don’t say black or FL is where woke goes to die, this guy can never be allowed near the Whitehouse. He is a threat to the Constitution and Democracy. #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/MDpt6zBcaj
— Brian Cardone 🏴☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) March 16, 2023
3 Guns are OK, but every Republican knows that drag queens are far more dangerous to a child’s well-being. Scarred for life, they will be, should a drag queen roll up to little Jimmy’s 5th birthday party. Send in the bounty hunters! (Yes, you read that right: bounty hunters.)
“Texas Republican Introduces Bounty Hunting Bill Targeting Drag Queens.
A Texas lawmaker proposed a bill allowing everyday people to sue anybody who hosts or performs in drag where any child is in attendance.”
But it’s OK about the guns. Especially for bounty hunters, perhaps.
It’ll be like the wild, wild west again, but 21st Century style.
4 This is too disgusting to be true, but true it is. Make sure you’re sitting down when you read it.
Lawmaker Cites the Bible in Defending Use of Corporal Punishment Against Children with Disabilities.
State Rep. Jim Olsen argued against a bill that would prohibit school employees from using corporal punishment on children with disabilities, citing Proverbs to argue, “The rod and reproof give wisdom … arguing that the Bible “would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment.”
Speaking on the Oklahoma state floor during debate this week, Olsen argued, “God’s word is higher than all the so-called experts.”
“Several scriptures could be read here,” Olsen added, The Washington Post reports. “Let me read just one, Proverbs 29: ‘The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.’ So that would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment.”
5 DeSantis again. He’s certainly getting in a lot of fascism practice.
A new Florida bill criminalizes not just undocumented Floridians but anyone who associates with them.
If this sounds familiar think Hitler and the Jews.#wtpBLUE #DemVoice1 https://t.co/7g7RxV4Ooh
— GramGram (Dr. Betsy) 💙🥰 (@GramG46133627) March 22, 2023
From the article:
“Ron DeSantis Wants to Make It a Felony to Have an Undocumented Person in Your Home or Car.
A new Florida bill criminalizes not just undocumented Floridians but anyone who associates with them.”
I wonder if he’ll also get some bounty hunters after them. It seems to be the done thing.
Friends in America tell me that DeSantis is worse than Trump. It’s hard to imagine, but I trust their word.
I hope they never find out how bad he can really be.
Truly the American Dream has morphed into the Nightmare on Main Street.
Ron De Santis is going to be republican choice for sure. God save the USA
A rigid, erect, romanist raving ratbag, De Santis, is so USA from family origins; he never has to think because infallible fraud and fable guides him. Mediaeval, savage, barbarian, benighted, a hun type, De Santis is also known as De Plorable, De Mented, De Luded, De Spicable, De Structive. Festering skinfuls of filth abound in the republican gang currently and like the pre 1945 lot, must be eliminated from public life for the sake of civiisation, which is again threatened with deep core criminality.
Amazingly the crook George Santos remains in Congress !
I’m confused. Who started the “reds under the bed” thing ?
Just a thought, but where is mrs olsen hiding, hanging her head in shame?
Long live Rock n’ Roll, but the plug needs to be pulled on the rest of it.
WOW, as each day passes, these war mongering, anti semitic, misogynistic, homophobic lunatics and nauseating bible-thumping hypocrites in the Republican Party just get worse and worse! When that corrupt, self-serving, totally deluded misogynist, Donald Trump, rose like a Behemoth to the helm of the Republican movement, the rest of the world looked on in horror, rolled our collective eyes and thought “ONLY in America!” Fortunately, common sense reigned, and Joe Biden and the Democrats rose to power!
However, sadly, like the Republican movement in America, Australia has the same deluded, misogynistic racists and religious hypocrites rising up in the LNP who have proven to be every bit as dangerous and undemocratic! These type of born-to-rule, “alpha male”, totally deluded, ultra-conservative fruit cakes ALWAYS seem to pop up on the right-wing side of the political fence which is WHY Australians need to be so careful to keep a very close watch on the type of fanatical politicians now being propped up and promoted in right-wing regimes like the LNP and One Nation. Ever since the war criminal, John Howard and his acolyte, that inarticulate oaf, Tony Abbott, rose to become two of the worst, most internationally-condemned prime ministers in our history, the LNP is NO LONGER rational, democratic or inclusive! The LNP has become a party of corrupt self-serving miscreants, insufferable misogynists, shrieking harridans, nauseating religious hypocrites and unconscionable pathological liars (like the appalling Scott Morrison) – none of whom truly represent ordinary working- and middle-class Australians.
Sadly, the Republican movement in America has reached an appalling and dangerously undemocratic level with the rise of autocratic right-wing extremists like Trump and the homophobic lunatic, De Santis! History has proven that democracy is indeed fragile and tenuous and, as such, it is imperative we keep a very close watch on the war mongering lunatics, sanctimonious religious hypocrites, xenophobic racists, undemocratic autocrats and irrational right-wing extremists like Abbott, Morrison, Sussan Ley and Dutton et al, who have “taken over” every dark corner of the LNP and – with considerable assistance from the conniving, lying Murdoch press and his army of talentless, totally right-wing-biased Z-rated hacks – are now hell bent on attaining total control over our nation and don’t care how low they have to stoop to attain it and maintain it!
The infiltration of war mongering right-wing extremism has not only impacted the LNP, but its ugly face is now rising in the ALP with Albanese’s insane and irrational decision to expend countless BILLIONS of hard-earned Australian taxpayer funds on two or three submarines – that will become obsolete even before they are delivered and will not serve ANY purpose other than to irritate our BIGGEST trading partner, China, and turn our isolated nation into a TARGET!
Thoroughly agree Kathryn with mst of what you posted. Like the USA, Australian fascists have dexlared war on democracy and their weapom of choice is capitalism.
Labor under Albanese, Marles and Wong has morphed into the L/NP. Labor once stood for peace and prosperity. Now Labor, like the L/NP, stands for war and adversity.
Besides peace, prosperity and security throughout the world and avoiding Armageddon
what else will happen if the AUKUS bullies don’t get their war?
Politiccians should regard diplomacy as a key macroeconomic tool. Governments seeking peace and cooperation rather then war and provocation will create the best remedies and outcomes to dangerous rising by the day economic and climate risks.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/07/biden-warns-world-would-face-armageddon-if-putin-uses-a-tactical-nuclear-weapon-in-ukraine
