One step away from total fascism (part 2)

Q: What is more threatening to a democracy than a fascist?

A: A stupid one.

The Republicans have them in abundance.

My piece of a couple of weeks ago; One step away from total fascism singled out a few of them. I did not expect that in the short number of days since then that they would reach an even higher level of fascism and/or stupidity.

But here we are.



Let’s take a look at some examples:

1 What every good fascist needs is a little bit of Hitler in their daily lives.

“Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers Could Be Paid $22,000 to Teach Their Kids About Hitler. Ohio’s “Backpack Bill” would funnel over a billion dollars of taxpayer money into homeschooling and private schools, including the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool Network.” The neo-Nazi homeschooling couple [Katja Lawrence] was unmasked earlier this week along with her husband Logan Lawrence from Upper Sandusky, Ohio could receive a huge taxpayer-funded windfall of up to $22,000 per year if Republican-backed legislation known as the “Backpack Bill” is passed by state lawmakers.”

2 They are obsessed with drag queens. Keep them away from hotels or they could become the pubs with no beer.

“DeSantis Admin Seeks to Revoke Miami Hotel’s Liquor License Over ‘Drag Queen Christmas’ Officials from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to revoke the alcohol license for the Hyatt Regency Miami after one of its facilities hosted a Christmas-themed drag show opponents called a “sexually explicit performance marketed to children.”

Ron DeSantis certainly ticks all the boxes for being a dangerous fascist.

MUST WATCH! This video explains why DeSantis and the Maga GOP is even more dangerous than Trump, They are actually doing things! pic.twitter.com/3nb6u6ya1q — PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse) March 15, 2023

As a follow up to Clara’s video that I posted a moment ago. This is her follow up. I for one will be listening to what she has to say.#DemsAct #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE #ONEV1 #FAM46 pic.twitter.com/Xh6tkzXwnd — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) March 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis is Trump 2.0 and is a threat to our freedoms. Whether it’s banning books, Don’t say gay, Don’t say black or FL is where woke goes to die, this guy can never be allowed near the Whitehouse. He is a threat to the Constitution and Democracy. #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/MDpt6zBcaj — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) March 16, 2023

3 Guns are OK, but every Republican knows that drag queens are far more dangerous to a child’s well-being. Scarred for life, they will be, should a drag queen roll up to little Jimmy’s 5th birthday party. Send in the bounty hunters! (Yes, you read that right: bounty hunters.) “Texas Republican Introduces Bounty Hunting Bill Targeting Drag Queens. A Texas lawmaker proposed a bill allowing everyday people to sue anybody who hosts or performs in drag where any child is in attendance.” But it’s OK about the guns. Especially for bounty hunters, perhaps. It’ll be like the wild, wild west again, but 21st Century style. 4 This is too disgusting to be true, but true it is. Make sure you’re sitting down when you read it. Lawmaker Cites the Bible in Defending Use of Corporal Punishment Against Children with Disabilities. State Rep. Jim Olsen argued against a bill that would prohibit school employees from using corporal punishment on children with disabilities, citing Proverbs to argue, “The rod and reproof give wisdom … arguing that the Bible “would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment.” Speaking on the Oklahoma state floor during debate this week, Olsen argued, “God’s word is higher than all the so-called experts.” “Several scriptures could be read here,” Olsen added, The Washington Post reports. “Let me read just one, Proverbs 29: ‘The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.’ So that would seem to endorse the use of corporal punishment.”

5 DeSantis again. He’s certainly getting in a lot of fascism practice. A new Florida bill criminalizes not just undocumented Floridians but anyone who associates with them. If this sounds familiar think Hitler and the Jews.#wtpBLUE #DemVoice1 https://t.co/7g7RxV4Ooh — GramGram (Dr. Betsy) 💙🥰 (@GramG46133627) March 22, 2023

From the article:

“Ron DeSantis Wants to Make It a Felony to Have an Undocumented Person in Your Home or Car.

A new Florida bill criminalizes not just undocumented Floridians but anyone who associates with them.” I wonder if he’ll also get some bounty hunters after them. It seems to be the done thing. Friends in America tell me that DeSantis is worse than Trump. It’s hard to imagine, but I trust their word. I hope they never find out how bad he can really be.

