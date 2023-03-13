One step away from total fascism

Most of the news coming out of America over the last seven years has left us horrified: mass shootings (as always), the dismantling of Roe V Wade, former President Trump’s incompetent handling of the pandemic, corruption in the Trump administration, acts of treason (again, with Trump involvement), the storming of Congress on Jan 6, 2021 … I could go on.

You’d think we’d be immune to it by now. Surely it couldn’t get any worse.

Guess what? It keeps getting worse. And surprise, surprise: There’s always a God-fearing, out of touch, stark raving mad, fascist-in-the-making Republican at the root of it.

Here are a handful of news items over the last couple of weeks that a perfect examples of fascism on the march.

1 Big, fascist brother is watching you. He wants to know if you’ve had an abortion.

“Police are prosecuting​ abortion seekers using their digital data – and Facebook and Google help them do it. “As abortion bans across the nation are implemented and enforced, law enforcement is turning to social-media platforms to build cases to prosecute women seeking abortions or abortion-inducing medication – and online platforms like Google and Facebook are helping. Through data collected by online pharmacies, social media posts, and user data requests from law enforcement for message and search logs, cases for prosecution can be built against women for seeking abortion – and it has been happening since before Roe was overturned. This spring, a woman named Jessica Burgess and her daughter will stand trial in Nebraska after being accused of performing an illegal abortion – with a key piece of evidence provided by Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Prosecutors said Burgess helped her daughter find and take pills that would induce an abortion. The teenage Burgess also faces charges of illegally disposing of the fetal remains.”

2 Ron DeSantis – governor of Florida and 2024 presidential hopeful – doesn’t like the idea of people saying bad things about him so he’s doing what any fascist would do; he’ll fine you for it. Bloggers beware.

“Senate Bill 1316 is the latest entrant in Florida lawmakers’ ongoing fight with the First Amendment. If enacted, the legislation would require anyone other than a newspaper journalist who writes online about Florida’s government leaders – its governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet officer, or any member of the state legislature – to register with the state if they receive any “compensation” for the post. And they must do so within five days – and then file a monthly report with state regulators if they write about Florida officials that month. Those who violate the law risk up to $2,500 in fines per report.”

3 In South Carolina an abortion might see you receive the death penalty if the state’s lawmakers have their way:

“A bill currently in the statehouse could make the death penalty a possible punishment for women in South Carolina who undergo an abortion. If passed, the bill would make getting an abortion equivalent to committing a homicide.”

4 Meanwhile in Arizona, if big brother has his hands full, why not get little brother to help: “Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced this week that he’s set up a new hotline that parents and students can use to report teachers who are delivering what he deemed “inappropriate” lessons. USA Today reports that Horne, who was elected last year on a platform of back-to-basics learning that did not include questions of identity, wants to hear reports of teachers who disobey his instructions and teach “critical race theory or emotional-support curriculum” or other forbidden topics. Horne has vowed that teachers who violate his orders will immediately become subject to investigations and will be told to immediately stop their purportedly inappropriate instruction. If they refuse then they could face disciplinary punishments.”

Goodness me! Fancy a state being so scared about history being taught in schools.

5 This one scares the bejeezuz out of me. Imagine a mob of heavily armed drunk Texans being called upon to enforce the law:

“Texas House proposes state border unit, enlisting citizens to help with border operations. A bill that would create a Texas Border Protection Unit, allow the governor to declare a migrant ‘invasion’ and let the new border unit enlist the help of citizens was introduced in the House late Friday. House Bill 20, authored by Tyler GOP Rep. Matt Schaefer, one of the chamber’s most conservative members, is ‘a bold new approach to border security,’ Schaefer said in a written statement. ‘Enough is enough. If Biden won’t defend this country, we will,’ said Schaefer, referring to President Joe Biden.”

You’re probably agreeing with me that some of the states in America are one step away from total fascism. Should someone like Ron DeSantis win the presidency in 2024 … then it’s goodbye to the Land of the Free. America no more.

6 Just one more to add to this list because it’s fun to knock anything to do with spoiled man-baby, Elon Musk:

“Twitter insiders: We can’t protect users from trolling under Musk. Twitter insiders have told the BBC that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-co-ordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under owner Elon Musk. Exclusive academic data plus testimony from Twitter users backs up their allegations, suggesting hate is thriving under Mr Musk’s leadership, with trolls emboldened, harassment intensifying and a spike in accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles.”

