Oh what a shame, who shall we blame!

Are the LNP preparing to throw chief Medical Officer under a bus?

Saw Angus Taylor this morning on the ABC, and noticed how many times he STRESSED that the government is providing advice (regarding leaving the schools open) from the Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy.

Not once did Taylor state the advice was the government’s position. Instead he stressed over and over and over again “We are taking the advice of the Chief Medical Officer”.

What we need to be mindful of is the fact that our Chief Medical Officer, Mr Brendan Murphy, is the man that was advocating hand shaking just four days ago on the ABC program INSIDERS.

So we need to ask ourselves, is Brendan Murphy’s advice the advice we want to trust for our and our family’s safety? What would lead a thinking person to conclude that his advice today is any better than the advice he offered last Sunday? Especially when all advice is getting walked back on daily basis.

When government ministers are distancing themselves from their own stated advice it certainly raises some questions. Is Angus Taylor lining up their chosen scape goat for when the “schools open/business as usual” message backfires horribly?

Given the UK has just closed schools, it can’t be too far behind for us. The much trusted Norman Swan, who expressed some relief that the decision was not his, stressed that his view was that a school shut down would be the most prudent course.

Time is of the essence. Everyday we avoid lockdown is another day of exponential spread and rising mortality. Things are moving so fast, infection rates are skyrocketing, and people are rightfully skeptical of the government’s advice.

If the LNP are reluctant to claim ownership of, and stand behind their own advice, how can they seriously expect us to trust it?

We all need to make our own decisions with what is currently permitted under law. It is difficult for all of us to decide on the best course, and we all must do what we feel is best. My reading of the situation is those that are able to do so should stay home and stay safe.

