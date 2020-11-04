Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 8)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 7)

It may appear premature, but one could very well ask, even at this point: who is controlling the United States response to COVID-19: the White House or Bill Gates?

The answer seems irrefutable: Bill Gates is indeed the one who has crafted the U.S. response to COVID-19.

Donald J. Trump started his current office as President of the United States in January of 2017. Based on the upcoming elections of November 2020, his office will end either in January of 2021, or January of 2025. His position is a temporary one, lasting either 4 years, or 8 years at the most.

William Henry ‘Bill’ Gates, III is not an elected official, but he is one of the wealthiest persons on the planet. At this point, ‘wealth’ – even by American standards – requires some clarification.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Ann French Gates, founders and co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and their three children, not the two that champions of ‘population control’ have long been calling for, live in Xanadu 2.0, an earth-sheltered mansion in the side of a hill overlooking Lake Washington in Medina, Washington. Some details about Xanadu 2.0 may help to appreciate Gates’ wealth – hence power.

At a value estimated at $154-million-dollar, the 66,000 square feet – 6,131 square metres – Xanadu 2.0 has seven bedrooms, six kitchens, 24 bathrooms, a huge aquarium alongside one of its several living rooms, a swimming pool with an underwater music system, and a trampoline room with a 20-foot ceiling. (M. Stone, The incredible real estate portfolio of Bill Gates, the world’s richest man, Business Insider Australia, 6-05-2015).

The sand on Gates’ private beach on the private Lake Medina was imported from the Caribbean.

For their frequent activities the Gates own four private jets – one of them a Bombardier BD-700 Global Express valued at $ 9.5 million, according to Wealth-X, a Cessna seaplane, and – as they declared – “a collection of helicopters.” (P. Yachtfan, Bll Gates Private Jet-SuperYachtFan, 25.05.2020).

The Gates also have a collection of sports cars worth an estimated $650,000, including a Porsche 911, a Jaguar XJ6, a Porsche Carrera Cabriolet 964, a 1988 Porsche 959 Coupe and a Ferrari 348.

Gates also owns a private island. According to Wealth-X, Gates’ island in Belize, called Grand Bogue Caye, is valued at about $25 million.

Gates possesses an extensive art collection, which includes works by Leonardo da Vinci, Winslow Homer and Andrew Newell Wyeth. His collection is valued at an estimated $130 million, according to Wealth-X.

All the rest of Gates’ fortune is tens of billions of dollars in private holdings and common stock, including an estimated $15.4 billion worth of shares in Microsoft – which had a market cap of $1.15 trillion on 23 April 2019. He also has $13.8 billion in cash from sources like previous salaries, bonuses, investment dividends, et cetera, according to Wealth-X. (S. Berger, This is how Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates spends his money, CBNC, Apr 26 2019).

The Gates also owns several horse ranches, and other real estate that Bill has bought so secretively that one does not know what or where it is.

In any case, the mansion, and jets, and cars, and objets d’art, et cetera do not quite square with the Gates’ ‘green’ pretensions. Xanady 2.0 must require the use of a lot of electricity.

Gates did eventually divest from ExxonMobil, then BP, under pressure from climate activists, though he did it grudgingly, since he believes that fossil fuel divestment has ‘zero’ impact on the climate, as he told the Financial Times in 2019. (Shortly after that interview, The New Yorker broke the news that Gates had donated $2 million to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Laboratory, at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein. Gates refused to grant Financial Times a follow-up interview on that white-hot topic. (R. Farrow, How an Élite University Research Center Concealed Its Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, The New Yorker, 07.09.2019).

Bill Gates, who illegally invests in the same industries to which he gives charitable donations, and who promotes a global public health agenda which benefits the companies in which he has invested, has gone on record saying life will not go back to normal until ‘we’ have the ability to vaccinate the entire global population against COVID-19.

To that end, he is pressing for disease surveillance and a vaccine tracking system which might involve embedding vaccination records on bodies.

One example of how this might be done is using an invisible ink quantum dot tattoo, described in an 18 December 2019, Science Translational Medicine paper. (K. J. McHugh, (and others), Biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches record vaccination, vol. 11, issue 523), Science Translational Medicine is an interdisciplinary medical journal established in October 2009 by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

According to statements made by Gates, societal and financial normalcy may never return to those who refuse vaccination, as the digital vaccination certificate for which Gates is pressing might ultimately be required to go about one’s day-to-day life and business.

Gates has a history of ‘predicting’ global pandemics with vast numbers of deaths, and with his call for a tracking system to keep tabs on infected/non-infected and vaccinated/un-vaccinated individuals, he is ensuring an unimaginably profitable future for the vaccine makers he supports and from which he makes money by investing through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This is the kind of social control that the Rockefeller Foundation advocated in its paper for the implementation of draconian COVID-19 tracking and tracing measures which are clearly meant to become permanent.

At least the Rockefeller Foundation provided an explanation for its plan. In the foreword, Rockefeller Foundation president Dr. Rajiv J. Shah wrote:

“In the face of an ineffective nationally-coordinated response, insufficient data, and inadequate amounts of protective gear and testing, we need an exit plan. Testing is our way out of this crisis.

Instead of ricocheting between an unsustainable shutdown and a dangerous, uncertain return to normalcy, the United States must mount a sustainable strategy with better tests and contact tracing, and stay the course for as long as it takes to develop a vaccine or cure.

Any plan to do so must win the faith of private and public sector leaders across the country, and of individual Americans that they and their loved ones will be safer when we begin to return to daily life.

The Rockefeller Foundation exists to meet moments like this.

In the past two weeks we have brought together experts and leaders from science, industry, academia, public policy, and government – across sectors and political ideologies – to create a clear, pragmatic, data-driven, actionable plan to beat back COVID-19 and get Americans back to work more safely.” [Emphasis added]

The plan calls for testing and tracing 1 million Americans per week to start, incrementally ramping it up to 3 million and then 30 million per week (the “1-3-30 plan”) over the next six months until the entire population has been covered.

Test results would then be collected on a digital platform capable of tracking all tested individuals so that contact-tracing can be performed when someone tests positive.

According to the “National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan”:

“Policy makers and the public must find the balance between privacy concerns and infection control to allow the infection status of most Americans to be accessed and validated in a few required settings and many voluntary ones.”

To this end, they suggest using incentives “to nudge the voluntary use” of tracking and contact tracing apps rather than making them mandatory.

They also call for the use of “innovative digital technologies” aimed at improving “workforce monitoring and early detection of recurrent outbreaks.”

“When integrated into national and state surveillance systems, such innovations may enable the same level of outbreak detection with fewer tests.

Promising techniques include anonymous digital tracking of workforces or population-based resting heart-rate and smart thermometer trends; continually updated epidemiological data modeling; and artificial intelligence projections based on clinical and imaging data.” the document states.

A modern ‘wartime’ effort will be necessary and will cost billions.

“Monitoring the pandemic and adjusting social distancing measures will require launching the largest public health testing program in American history …

The effort will ultimately grow to billions of dollars per month … But with widespread business closures costing the country $350 billion to $400 billion each month, the expense will be worth it. [Emphasis added]

This testing infrastructure is intended to tide the country over until a vaccine or therapy is widely available.

Coordination of such a massive program should be treated as a wartime effort, with a public/ private bipartisan Pandemic Testing Board established to assist and serve as a bridge between local, state, and federal officials with the logistical, investment and political challenges this operation will inevitably face.”

It demands no great imagination to look at these plans, whether by the Rockefeller Foundation or by Gates as a way to surveil Americans so that they can easily be tracked down for mandatory vaccination once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

It also creates the necessary infrastructure for vaccination tracking across the board, for all vaccines.

While they give lip-service to privacy and guarantee of anonymity of data, privacy promises have been repeatedly broken in the past. Besides, the Rockefeller Plan clearly states that: “Some privacy concerns must be set aside for an infectious agent as virulent as COVID-19, allowing the infection status of most Americans to be accessed and validated in a few required settings and many voluntary ones.

The loss of privacy engendered by such a system would come at too high of a price if the arrival of a vaccine early next year was a certainty.

But vaccine development and manufacture could take years, and when it comes certain populations may be excluded from receiving it for health reasons.”

In the meantime, infection status must be known for people to participate in many societal functions. Legislation protecting people from being fired over infection status must be passed.

Those screened must be given a unique patient identification number which would link to information about a patient’s viral, antibody and eventually vaccine status under a system which could easily handshake with other systems to speed the return of normal societal functions.

Schools could link this to attendance lists, large office buildings to employee I.D. cards, the Transportation Security Administration – T.S.A. to passenger lists, and concert and sports venues to ticket purchasers.

“Such connections should be made in a way which protects personally identifying information whenever possible … Whenever and wherever possible data should be open.”

Furthermore: “Privacy concerns must be set aside.” Infection status must be “accessed and validated in a few required settings.”

Infection status will be linked to schools, office buildings, places of work, airports, concert and sport venues – in other words, most areas people need or want to frequent, if not daily, then at least occasionally.

Infection status must be known “for people to participate in societal functions.”

Legislation must be passed to protect people from being fired from their jobs based on their infection status.

Anyone who remembers the tactics employed in Nazi Germany will realise where this is headed.

Reading through the plan, it should also be crystal clear that this tracking and surveillance programme is not designed to be temporary.

One should be strongly assured this will be permanent. It calls for hundreds of thousands of new employees, updating computer systems and new laws which in many ways resemble the implementation of T.S.A. post-9/11.

One immediately encounters the question of just how often one would have to undergo testing.

A negative test today may not be valid tomorrow, if one happens to come across someone who is infected between now and then. So, would one have to undergo testing every single day? Once a week?

If regular retesting is not part of the plan, then the whole system is worthless as one’s infection status could change at any time.

There are also other questions, apparently not contemplated:

If one happen to be in the vicinity of someone who tests positive in the near future, would one have to quarantine for two weeks? Will one’s employer continue to pay for that time off? Will one still have a job after coming out of quarantine?

What if one quarantines for two weeks but does not get sick and tests negative for antibodies, then goes out and happens across yet another person who ends up testing positive shortly thereafter, would one be forced into quarantine again?

The tracking system advocated for both by the Rockefeller Foundation and Bill Gates is eerily similar to that already being used in some countries where residents are required to enrol in a health condition registry.

Once enrolled, one receives a personal Quick Response code (Q.R. code), that one must then enter in order to gain access to grocery stores and other facilities.

The plan also demands access to other medical data. According to the ‘National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan’: “This infection database must easily interoperate with doctor, hospital and insurance health records in an essential and urgent national program to finally rationalize the disparate and sometimes deliberately isolated electronic medical records systems across the country … Unfortunately, obtaining the necessary clinical data to bring these powerful analytic tools to bear has been difficult due to information-blocking tactics of ‘electronic health records’ vendors. Among the longtime tactics used by such vendors has been charging unreasonable fees for data access, requiring providers to sign restrictive contracts, and claiming patients’ clinical data is proprietary.”

On 9 March 2020 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released two long-awaited final rules which would prohibit information blocking in health care and advance more seamless exchange of health care data.

“But publication in the Federal Register, necessary to activate the rules, has been inexplicably delayed. This delay must end.”

In other words, the suggested plan is far more comprehensive than merely tracking COVID-19 cases.

It is designed to replace the current system of “disparate and sometimes deliberately isolated electronic medical records systems across the country.”

While The Rockefeller Foundation’s white paper simply calls for the use of a digital “patient identification number” without indicating exactly how one would carry this I.D. number on one’s person, Gates has repeatedly talked about the “need” for some sort of implantable vaccine certificate.

In 1999 the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $750 million to set up Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), The Vaccine Alliance. Gavi, in turn, has partnered with the ID2020Alliance – a nongovernmental organisation which advocates for digital I.D. for the billion undocumented people worldwide and under-served groups like refugees – along with the Bangladeshi government, to launch a digital identity programme called ID2020.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also funded the Global System for Mobile Communications, now G.S.M. Association launched in 2019, the aim of which is to promote access to digital and biometric identity services and systems. ID2020, which also was launched in 2019, is designed to “leverage immunization as an opportunity to establish digital identity.”

This digital identity system is said to carry “far-reaching implications for individuals’ access to services and livelihoods,” so to think that Gates’ call for implantable COVID-19 vaccine certificates would be limited to that alone would again be a grave mistake.

Like the Rockefeller Foundation, Gates is not presenting short-term, temporary measures. They are both aiming to implement a totalitarian control system.

It is not so far-fetched to imagine a future in which one’s vaccine certificate or “unique patient I.D. number” would replace personal identifications such as one’s driver’s licence, I.D. card, Social Security card and passport, and would be tied not only to one’s medical records in total, but also one’s finances.

One must conclude that it would be a tragic mistake to trust the Rockefeller people, or Gates, or any wise-rich-powerful player being introduced as the saviour of the day.

While most people are well-acquainted with the Rockefeller name, few probably know the true history of the Rockefellers’ rise to power.

If in doubt, one would be advised to access ‘How the Oil Industry Conquered Medicine, Finance and Agriculture’, which features an excellent video report by James Corbett.

It is – in the words of Dr. J. Mercola – “a brilliant piece of investigative journalism presented by James Corbett, revealing the immense extent to which the oil industry has shaped and is ruling the world as we know it.” (Corbett Report, Episode 310).

“From farm to pharmaceutical, diesel truck to dinner plate, pipeline to plastic product, it is impossible to think of an area of our modern-day lives that is not affected by the petrochemical industry.

The story of oil is the story of the modern world. And this is the story of those who helped shape that world, and how the oil-igarchy they created is on the verge of monopolizing life itself.”

Corbett carefully details the sordid back story of today’s ‘oiligarchy.’ (How the Oil Industry Conquered Medicine, Finance and Agriculture, 16.01.2016).

Those who are ignorant of history are bound to repeat it, and if the Rockefeller story tells one anything, it is that unless one realises what has been done, one will continue to be deceived again and again, because this extension of the oiligarchy’s end game is yet to be realised – if people would let them. (Dr. J. Mercola, Bill Gates and Rockefeller Foundation Plan to Track Americans, 16.05.2020).

As things stand at present Donald J. Trump is not likely to be re-elected. In that case, a public official will have ceased his function.

The present president offers no other qualifications than a toxic mix of profound ignorance and shameless mendacity.

Bill Gates, on the other hand, is not an elected official. Yet, because of his descendence, connections and wealth, he has influenced public health policy for decades, spanning the administration of several presidents: Obama, George W. Bush and B. Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Neither Trump nor Gates has a formal education. Gates however has succeeded beyond any expectation as a software developer, investor, entrepreneur and now as a philanthropist.

He is not going to end his ‘job’ anytime soon, and it is doubtful that there is any entity on earth powerful enough to force him to do so.

On 7 April 2020 President Trump announced that the United States may no longer support the World Health Organization, because he believes that the organisation has handled the COVID-19 pandemic wrongly. The relationship was terminated on 29 May 2020.

The President stated that the W.H.O. had received more funding from the United States than from any other country.

That may very well be the case as far as countries go, but nobody contributes more to the W.H.O. than Bill Gates does, either directly through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, or through other organisations and enterprises he funds. Bill Gates, richer and more powerful than most countries in the world, is accountable to nobody.

So what is his ultimate purpose in the COVID-19 response that Gates has prepared, and which has crippled the economy not only of the United States but virtually every other country of the world as well?

The White House Coronavirus Task Force was setup late in March, and although it may seem an eternity, the recommendation was for all Americans ‘to lock down’ for 15 days and practice social distancing, among other things.

As Americans watched with horror, the United States economy came to a screeching halt, and President Trump seemed to prepare the American public to go back to work and resume normal activities in the midst of the COVID-19 fear. The statement he kept delivering the country was: “The cure cannot be worse than the problem.” He seemed to believe that the consequences, including health consequences, of keeping people out of work and socially isolated, were far worse than fears of what COVID-19 could do.

The President’s medical advisers seemed to be reassuring Americans that it was mostly the aged and feeble who were at risk, and not the majority of the population. But that all changed very quickly, and it was soon announced that restrictions would continue for another thirty days.

However, Bill Gates seemed to have other plans.

Two well-known doctors, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have appeared with President Trump at most of the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings, and it is clear that these two doctors convinced President Trump to keep the country shut down longer than he apparently had wanted and promised.

But what most of the country probably did not know, is that both of these doctors have financial connections to Bill Gates.

In 2019 the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease – N.I.A.I.D., a division of the National Institutes of Health – N.I.H., announced that it was spending $100 million, coming from government funds “to develop gene-based therapies for 2 diseases: HIV and sickle cell disease – SCD.” Dr. Anthony Fauci happens to be N.I.A.I.D.’s director.

In the same announcement, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also pledged $100 million in a collaboration with the N.I.H.

The Gates Foundation and N.I.A.I.D., a part of the N.I.H., are both currently exploring gene-based treatments for HIV, together with other therapies, and they noted that this collaboration will allow them to intensify their research, coordinate their efforts, and accelerate studies into early clinical trials to test-promising interventions.

“This collaboration is an ambitious step forward, harnessing the most cutting-edge scientific tools and N.I.H.’s sizable global HIV research infrastructure to one day deliver a cure and end the global HIV pandemic,” said Dr. Fauci, in a statement announcing the initiative.

The drug company Moderna was the first company to receive funding to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. It is to be developed under the supervision of Dr. Fauci and the N.I.A.I.D.

Moderna dispatched vaccine vials to the N.I.A.I.D. in Bethesda, Md. The clinic was aiming to test the vaccine on about 20 to 25 healthy volunteers, possibly by late April. The goal of the study was to see if two doses of the vaccine were safe and would produce a response in the immune system to fight off COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Fauci publicly expressed the view that this was an unprecedented speed at which a potential vaccine for a global disease outbreak could be produced. Interestingly, the vaccine was going to be mRNA-based – something which has never previously been in the market. It was thought to have the potential to alter human DNA.

Moderna was already developing a potential mRNA-based vaccine along with Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates for HIV infection.

But, thanks to the invoking of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, for the first time in the United States’ history the COVID-19 vaccine was being fast-tracked without the usual testing and safety precautions, and was undoubtedly to become the first mRNA-based vaccine to be tested in the U.S. and world population.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the other doctor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has worked with Dr. Fauci on HIV/AIDS research and vaccine development, and also has financial ties to Bill Gates.

According to Patrick Howley, an American journalist, the editor-in-chief of Big League Politics, a far-right news site, writing for the National File, Dr. Birx discarded several proposed models for the COVID-19 outbreak and chose a single model funded by Bill Gates, through the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (I.H.M.E.).

Howley reported that Dr. Birx sits on the Board of The Global Fund, which is heavily funded by Bill Gates’ organisational network, as journalist Jordan Schactel, a National Security Correspondent for Breitbart News, another far-right site, had discovered. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had given The Global Fund a $750 million promissory note in 2012.

The Global Fund explains: “The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a key partner of The Global Fund, providing cash contributions, actively participating on its board and committees, and supporting The Global Fund’s advocacy, communications and fundraising efforts. The Gates Foundation has contributed US$2.24 billion to The Global Fund to date, and pledged US$760 million for The Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment, covering 2020-2022.”

Bill Gates’ global agenda is no secret, and he has frequently made the media circuits to promote his agenda. He wants the entire population vaccinated with a new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, and he wants the lock downs to continue until this vaccine is developed. Once it is developed, only those who have a COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be allowed to travel.

Gates’ plan has been in place for many years, and with the current COVID-19 difficulties and world-wide lockdown, he is coming close to seeing his project dreams of vaccinating every human being on the planet with a vaccine that he funds come true.

People have been sounding the alarm on Bill Gates’ global agenda for years, and not just those who take a sceptical view of vaccines. Even some among the corporate-sponsored media have raised concerns over the years about Gates’ control of global health and the influence he has over the W.H.O. (C. K. Chumley, Bill Gates and his coronavirus conflicts of interest, The Washington Times, 02.04.2020, and N. Huet and C. Paun, Meet The World’s Most Powerful Doctor: Bill Gates, 04.05.2020).

The media have been reporting for years that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the largest contributors to W.H.O., second – as it was until recently – only to the United States, and outspending all other nations of the world.

W.H.O. has two primary sources of revenue: assessed contributions – set amounts expected to be paid by member-state governments, scaled by income and population – and voluntary contributions – other funds provided by member states, plus contributions from private organisations and individuals.

However, that is just measuring direct contributions. The W.H.O. derives less than 20 per cent of its budget from the governments of nations around the world. The other 80 per cent come from mostly private institutions and individuals.

The bulk of spending through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is for the development of vaccines. The Gates are behind the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (G.A.V.I.), organisation which supplements what W.H.O. spends on vaccine development.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation teamed up with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum in 2019 to present Event 201, which ran simulation exercises on how to plan for a world-wide pandemic due to a coronavirus, six weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan, China occurred.

Almost everything they planned for has now happened with the current COVID-19 reactions.

What has not yet happened is an Internet blackout to control the flow of information. The most likely reason this has not happened, is that the public for the most part has complied with their agenda and stayed home. There are no protests or civil unrest; there has been almost full compliance to locking down the country and in the process seriously damaging the economy.

And with everyone staying at home there has been a record surge in Internet usage as people are bored with nothing to do and are streaming content like never before. As a result sites like ‘Health Impact News’ continue publishing information which is contrary to the controlled narrative coming from the White House and corporate media, at least for the time being.

There is little doubt that Bill Gates and not President Trump is currently in charge of the United States response to COVID-19.

Possibly, if President Trump truly represented the interests of the American population, then he should consider setting Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx apart and allow other voices – who do not support Bill Gates’ agenda – to become part of the national dialogue. (B. Shilhavy, Editor, Health Impact News, Who is Controlling the U.S. Response to COVID19: The White House or Bill Gates?, Who is Controlling the U.S. Response to COVID19: The White or Bill Gates?, vaccineimpact.com,17.04.2020).

