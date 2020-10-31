Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 7)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 6)

By Outsider

Two events, interesting if nothing else, occurred in April 2020.

On 9 April 2020 former Texas Republican Congressman Ron Paul called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading President Trump’s medical response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Paul, a retired doctor who ran three times for president during his decades in politics, criticised Dr. Fauci and called him a “fraud” and encouraged Americans “to quit listening to him.”

Mr. Paul made the remarks during an internet programme he co-hosts, the Ron Paul Liberty Report, after Dr. Fauci – whose National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases gave a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan laboratory at the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak – slashed the number of Americans projected to die from COVID-19. (Newsweek would confirm that the Chinese scientists who were said to have been doing ‘crazy’ things with coronavirus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, were funded by the White House senior health advisor Dr. Fauci as recently as 2019).

“Even the bad guys are admitting it, and that is they made these dire predictions so that they could go ahead and destroy peoples’ civil liberties and spend a lot of money and make up an excuse on why the stock market actually went down – all kinds of things by having this coronavirus event blown way out of proportion,” Mr. Paul said.

“He should be fired,” Mr. Paul said about Dr. Fauci. “But if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him. And they have to fire him by saying ‘he’s a fraud’.”

Dr. Fauci, a member of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, told N.B.C during an interview aired on the same 9 April 2020 that the COVID-19 may cause far fewer deaths within the United States than previously estimated because of Americans following social distancing practices recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The real data are telling us it is highly likely we are having a definite[ly] positive effect by the mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation,” Dr. Fauci said on the Today show, adding that the number of deadly COVID-19 cases in country could be closer to 60,000 rather than the 100,000 to 240,000 projected by his task force days earlier.

Mr. Paul subsequently responded on his internet programme by alleging that future efforts to curb the pandemic will further erode civil liberties.

“The plan that they have is when things are getting back to normal, yes, people can return to their work, and they do things, and go to the golf course – if you get a stamp of approval,” Mr. Paul said. “Your liberties are there if you get the proper stamp from the government.”

“It’s an excuse to have total control over the people.” Mr. Paul claimed during his podcast. (Former Rep. Ron Paul: Trump should fire Dr. Fauci, ‘fraud’ leading coronavirus response, The Washington Times, 10.04.2020).

Mr. Paul had previously referred to Dr. Fauci as the “chief fearmonger of the Trump Administration” in a column he published and was titled “The Coronavirus Hoax.”

The second important event of 2020 was the publication on 21 April of a Rockefeller Foundation Paper urging the testing and tracing of the entire United States population. The Paper is entitled National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan – Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities.

The paper proposes the next phase of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis – after the 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Paper which predicted and analysed the problem and reaction. It appeared as a problem-reaction-solution, Rockefeller-Gates style.

This happened after countless main-stream-media appearances by the ‘New world order’ front-man, eugenicist and depopulation-through-vaccines enthusiast Bill Gates claiming that one would need digital certificates and immunity passports to travel around again, and that one’s inherent rights such as the right to gather or assemble may never return unless one is vaccinated.

Predictably, the April 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper is a blueprint for the creation of a colossal nation-wide DNA database of the entire United States population.

The Paper even admits that “The Rockefeller Foundation exists to meet moments like this” although to be fair it would be more accurate to say ‘The Rockefeller Foundation on behalf of its NWO masters exists to orchestrate crises like this, then pose as the saviour to solve them.’

The Paper calls for testing and tracing of all Americans – initially 1 million per week, then 3 million per week and finally 30 million per week (the “1-3-30 Plan”) until every single American is assimilated into the database.

The brainwashing is nothing if not blatant and transparent. The Rockefeller Foundation and Bill Gates have the same puppet-master and thus read from the exactly same script. Gates has repeated the scheme ad nauseam: no return to normalcy until one is vaccinated … no return to normalcy until one is vaccinated … no return to normalcy until one is vaccinated.

The Paper’s foreword paints a grim picture – with propagandistic ideas of a resurgence and a second wave in the background:

“… instead of ricocheting between an unsustainable shutdown and a dangerous, uncertain return to normalcy, the United States must mount a sustainable strategy with better tests and contact tracing, and stay the course for as long as it takes to develop a vaccine or cure.”

The Paper advocates a military force to administer ‘health’:

“The plan also includes: launching a Covid Community Healthcare Corps so every American can easily get tested with privacy-centric contact tracing; a testing data commons and digital platform to track COVID-19 statuses, resources, and effective treatment protocols across states and be a clearinghouse for data on new technologies … at least 100,000 people and perhaps as many as 300,000 must be hired to undertake a vigorous campaign of test administration and contact tracing.”

One should notice how the plan includes a ‘Healthcare Corps’ which is exactly what Bill Clinton was planning a few weeks before in his talks with the Californian and New York Governors, when they spoke of an “army of tracers” – Cuomo’s words – and using the AmeriCorps – set up by Clinton – to become America’s new national contact tracing force.

What is truly audacious and disgraceful about this part of the scheme is that some governors are shamelessly calling for the very people who have been put out of work by their policies now to go and sign up to be a contact tracer or contact investigator, so as to continue to enforce the same tyranny on others which caused them unemployment.

The next reference is to the insidious ‘1-3-30 Plan’, which aims to test every single American within six months:

“We are proposing our nation come together around the bold, ambitious, but achievable goal of rapidly expanding testing capacity to 30 million tests per week over the next six months. This 1-3-30 Plan would be achieved by: (1) creating an Emergency Network for COVID-19 Testing to coordinate and underwrite the testing market, (2) launching an eight-week National Testing Laboratory Optimization Initiative to increase output to 3 million tests per week from the current one million, and (3) investing in a Testing Technology Accelerator to further grow U.S. testing capacity from 3 million to 30 million tests per week.”

Five very important points should be kept in mind about these so-called tests:

Initial batches of tests overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were found to be contaminated themselves with the COVID-19; Scientific studies such as this one found the error rate for false positives was an astronomical 80 per cent; The tests are based on the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction – RT-PCR or Polymerase Chain Reaction – PCR test which merely isolates genetic Ribonucleic Acid/Deoxyribonucleic Acid – RNA/DNA sequences and cannot prove causation or show if that genetic sequence has anything to do with one’s state of health. Thus, a positive or negative result is meaningless in any attempts to show whether the alleged ‘virus’ has anything to do with one’s state of health or one’s capacity to ‘infect’ another; The current tests use a DNA swab and thus are engaged in DNA harvesting. This is connected to the synthetic biology/synthetic DNA/genome editingindustry in which, coincidentally, Bill Gates has heavily invested (e.g. two small examples of many: Gingko Bioworks and Editas Medicine); and The virus allegedly causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV2, fails Koch’s postulates and has still never been isolated, purified, re-injected to cause disease and 100 per cent proven to exist. How can these tests identify a virus which has never been conclusively proven to exist?

One further point in the Paper is about surveillance and monitoring:

“Integrate and expand Federal, state, and private data platforms to cover the full range of data required to monitor the pandemic, deploy resources, and remove bottlenecks … develop and integrate a real-time data platform … monitoring the pandemic and adjusting social distancing measures will require launching the largest public health testing program in American history … coordination of such a massive program should be treated as a wartime effort.”

One should notice the reference to war – as in the new war on bio terror – and the tyrannical appeal to fear to justify more surveillance. This quote also brings to mind the late ‘New world order’ insider Zbigniew Brzezinski, who wrote about the coming technetronic era as he called it. This is his neologism for what is essentially technocracy.

He said that “Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.”

The Paper mentions a ‘Unique Patient Identification Number’, while Gates calls it a digital certificate or immunity passport, but it conveys the same idea:

“Some privacy concerns must be set aside for an infectious agent as virulent as Covid-19, allowing the infection status of most Americans to be accessed and validated in a few required settings and many voluntary ones …

“Those screened must be given a unique patient identification number that would link to information about a patient’s viral, antibody and eventually vaccine status under a system that could easily handshake with other systems to speed the return of normal societal functions. Schools could link this to attendance lists, large office buildings to employee ID cards, TSA to passenger lists and concert and sports venues to ticket purchasers.”

In other words, this is going to determine whether one can work, trade, travel and partake in any inherent, fundamental rights.

The Paper calls next for formation of new board with new powers:

“The plan also includes … a Pandemic Testing Board, in line with other recommendations, to bridge divides across governmental jurisdictions and professional fields …”

“… with a public/private bipartisan Pandemic Testing Board established to assist and serve as a bridge between local, state, and federal officials with the logistical, investment and political challenges this operation will inevitably face.”

It is not a difficult prediction to say that this Pandemic Testing Board may turn out to be another public-private monstrosity with way too much power, just as many Big Tech companies have become.

The Pandemic Testing Board may just start in the United States but what is to stop it expanding?

It really sounds just like another, familiar appeal for ‘World Government’ because ‘there is a big, big problem which crosses jurisdictions and the only way to solve it is a big, big government.’

One final, significant quotation from the Paper runs as follows:

“The good news is that in the coming weeks the country could have the tools needed to allow governors and other officials to lift the most severe lockdowns and begin a phased reopening of some businesses. The goal is to allow enough economic activity to forestall a full-blown depression while keeping Covid-19 infection rates low enough to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and thereby causing a wider and more deadly health crisis.”

The only point which is full-blown is that this is assuredly a full-blown lie. The goal is actually to destroy as much of the economy as possible – short of riot and revolution, but enough to annihilate numerous small and medium-sized businesses, and throw many people below the poverty line.

This will result in desperation, dependency and soften resistance to a ‘universal basic income’, first with no strings attached, but later with conditions.

The absurd lockdown policies will absolutely have the effect they say they are trying to avoid, because keeping people locked up – away from vitamin D and an active social lifestyle – lowers people’s immune systems, so when they are released, disease and hospitalisation will increase, not from the fake COVID-19 virus, but from other opportunistic diseases which will strike those with weakened immunity. Doctors such as Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi have explicitly stated this. Dr. Erickson of Bakersfield, CA works mainly in the emergency with the other co-owner of Accelerated Urgent Care Facility Dr. Artin Massih.

This engineered COVID-19 crisis is a worldwide agenda. Whether it is the Australian Government releasing creepy tracking apps such as COVIDSafe, (which is a digital contact tracing app announced by the Australian Government on 14 April 2020 to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The app is based on the BlueTrace protocol developed by the Singaporean Government, and was first released on 26 April 2020) or Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu calling for microchipping children, the ‘New world order’ agenda of surveillance, mandatory vaccination and microchipping is advancing full steam ahead around the world.

This scheme is well beyond national borders. It affects every single person on Earth. At the rate at which this is unfolding, it will not be long until it comes knocking at one’s door. Time is running out. What is needed is to be informed, to spread the word and to gather with others who understand this nefarious agenda. Informed and united, an awakened and determined humanity can stop this scheme and maintain freedom. (April 2020 Rockefeller Foundation Paper Urges Testing and Tracing Entire US Population, Global Research, 14.05.2020).

To be continued …

