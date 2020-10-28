Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 6)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 5)

By Outsider

David Rockefeller, Sr., the last surviving member of the so-called ‘third generation’ of the ‘Rockefeller dynasty’, died in his sleep on 20 March 2017, aged 101.

If one lived in a world where headlines bore any connection to reality, the front pages of newspapers around the world would be informing that one of history’s richest and most powerful eugenicists, an arch-globalist is gone.

Instead one is served by The New York Times with titles such as this: “David Rockefeller, Philanthropist and Head of Chase Manhattan, Dies at 101.”

According to the popular media he was no more than a billionaire philanthropist and businessman. (See also: Chapter 3. At the school of Doctor Rasputin).

Of course, it would be impossible to condense such a long life in a single headline.

But where does one begin when attempting to enumerate the many sides of such a man?

Chase Manhattan Bank? Check: Chairman and C.E.O., David Rockefeller.

Council on Foreign Relations? Check: Chairman, David Rockefeller.

Bilderberg Founding member and advisor to the steering committee ? Check: David Rockefeller.

Trilateral Commission? Check: Founder, David Rockefeller.

Rockefeller Brothers Fund? Check: Co-founder, David Rockefeller.

Eugenicist? When the world’s richest eugenicists meet ‘to plan how to reduce the world’s population’, they are called to the table by David Rockefeller and they meet at The President’s House of Rockefeller University. But where else?

Recolonisation of China? Check: advocated by David Rockefeller.

Chairman Mao ‘revolution’? Check: admired by David Rockefeller.

North American Union? Check: Yes, possibly combining North and South, for one larger union.

Globalist? Well, one should read: “Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” (David Rockefeller, Memoirs, Diane Publishing Co, Darby, PA, 2002 at 405).

As James Corbett put it: “I could go on. And on and on … But let’s be clear: There is no joy to be had in the death of another, even a Rockefeller. He left this world as he came into it: filthy rich, gluttonously greedy and mercilessly cruel. He has bequeathed that to the next generation of minions who will swoop in to fill his place in the power vacuum. The world has gained nothing by his death, surely not a respite from the powers-that-shouldn’t-be who will continue on exactly as before.

As always, the solace is to be found not in the death of a Rockefeller but in the mass of humanity that is awakening to his machinations.” (The Corbett Report podcast, David Rockefeller, Eugenics-Obsessed Globalist, Dies at 101, 21/03/2017).

The death of David did not bring to an end the Rockefellers’ nefarious activity – far from it. It has been around for about a century, during which it was a major force in much of American imperialism.

The Rockefeller Foundation remains the prime sponsor of public relations for the United Nations’ drastic depopulation programme, that the world was invited to accept at the U.N.’s population conference in September 1994 in Cairo, Egypt.

Evidence in the possession of a growing number of researchers in America, England and Germany demonstrates that the Foundation and its corporate, medical and political associates organised the racial mass murder programme of Nazi Germany.

These globalists, who function as a conduit for the old British Empire geopolitics, were not stopped after the second world war.

Oil monopolist John D. Rockefeller Sr., who had set up the family-run Rockefeller Foundation, by 1929 had placed $300 million worth of the family’s controlling interest in the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey – now called ‘Exxon’ – to the account of the Foundation.

In 1922 Margaret Higgins Sanger wrote The Pivot of Civilization (Brentano’s Publishers, New York) with an introduction by eugenicist H. G. Wells. The Rockefeller Foundation “enthusiastically supported the concept of ‘eugenics,’ which encourages the reproductive efforts of those deemed to have ‘good’ genes, while discouraging or stopping procreation by undesirables. But Rockefeller and others were anxious to go even further to mold America’s breeding patterns along evolutionary lines.” (J. A. Reisman, Kinsey: Crimes and Consequences, the Red Queen and the Grand Scheme, Institute for Media Education, Scottsdale, Arizona, 1998 at 202).

John D. Rockefeller Jr., following the advice of Raymond Blaine Fosdick, a lawyer and president of the Rockefeller Foundation for twelve years, provided financial support for Sanger’s Planned Parenthood movement. (The Proud Internationalist, the Globalist Vision of David Rockefeller, also available in Nexus Magazine, Vol. 10, No. 5 (August-September 2003); Vol. 20, No.6 (October-November 2003); and Vol. 11, No.1 (December 2003-January 2004), Rockefeller Internationalism – 4).

Sanger, a feminist and birth control activist, established the first family planning clinics in New York City. Several United States foundations financed eugenic research, including the Carnegie Institution, which funded Davenport’s eugenic studies at Cold Spring Harbor, and the Rockefeller Foundation, which gave grants in the 1930s for eugenic research at the Galton Laboratory at University College in London and to the Cornell Medical School in New York. (R. Lynn, Eugenics: A Reassessment, edited by Seymour W. Itzkoff, Praeger, Westport, CT., 2001 at 27).

The Foundation’s money became responsible for the medical specialty known as Psychiatric Genetics. For the new experimental field, the Foundation reorganised medical teaching in Germany, originating and thenceforth continuously directing the ‘Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry’ and the ‘Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Eugenics and Human Heredity.’ The Rockefellers’ chief executive of these institutions was the Swiss psychiatrist Dr. Ernst Rüdin, assisted by his protégés Dr. Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer and Dr. Franz Josef Kallmann.

In 1932 the British-led ‘Eugenics’ movement designated the Rockefellers’ Dr. Rüdin as the president of the worldwide Eugenics Federation. The movement called for the killing or sterilisation of people whose heredity made them a public burden.

The Bush family joined John D. Rockefeller and the British Royal Family in sponsoring the eugenics initiatives which gave rise to Hitler’s racial hygiene programmes. Prescott Bush was later found guilty of trading with the Nazis during the second world war. According to court records, the Rockefeller family and their Standard Oil Company supported Hitler more than they did the allies during the war. In fact, one judge declared Rockefeller guilty of treason. Dr. Gary Glum documented the insidious eugenics programmes to create a “superior race,” which were initially sponsored not by Adolph Hitler, but by the American elite like the Rockefeller, Carnegie, Harriman, Morgan, DuPont, Kellogg and Bush families. (American Bar Association).

Adolf Hitler, who had been financed by international bankers, became Chancellor of the Third Reich on 30 January 1933.

Hitler took over Germany and the Rockefeller-Rüdin apparatus became a section of the Nazi state. The regime appointed Rüdin as head of the Racial Hygiene Society. Rüdin and his staff, as part of the Task Force of Heredity Experts chaired by Reichsführer of the Schutzstaffel – the SS, Heinrich Himmler, drew up the sterilisation law.

“Wilhelm Frick, Reich Minister of the Interior, introduced the early sterilisation law, which was enacted within six months after Hitler was appointed Chancellor. Described as ‘an American model law’, it was adopted in July 1933 and proudly printed in the September 1933 Eugenical News (U.S.A.) with Hitler’s signature. Sterilisation was used for ‘life unworthy of life.’ Certain individuals who reportedly warranted sterilisation included those with: “congenital feeblemindedness – now called mental deficiency, an estimated 200,000; manic depressive insanity, 20,000; schizophrenia, 80,000; epilepsy, 60,000; Huntington’s chorea – a hereditary brain disorder, 600; hereditary blindness, 4,000; hereditary deafness, 16,000; grave bodily malformation, 20,000; and hereditary alcoholism, 10,000. The projected total of 410,000 was considered only preliminary, drawn mostly from people already in institutions; it was assumed that much greater numbers of people would eventually be identified and sterilized.” (R. J. Lifton, The Nazi doctors: Medical killing and the psychology of genocide, Basic Books, New York, 2000, at 25). They were all those ‘burdensome people’ to whom, in a characteristic statement, Henry Kissinger would refer as “useless eaters.” (A. Chaitin, Population Control, Nazis, and the U.N.! cited in D. Spingola, Depopulation by government edict, edited by Ken Freeland, 27 January 2010).

The Rockefeller group assisted in drawing up other race laws. Dr. Kallmann and his assistant Dr. Josef Mengele together wrote reports for special courts which enforced Rüdin’s ‘racial purity law’ against cohabitation of Aryans and non-Aryans.

Under the Nazis, the I.G. Farben and Rockefeller’s Standard Oil of New Jersey were effectively a single firm, merged in hundreds of cartel arrangements. I.G. Farben was led up until 1937 by the Warburg family, a German family of German Jewish and originally Venetian Jewish descent, whose members were eminent in banking, philanthropy, and scholarship, who found themselves Rockefeller’s partners in banking and in the design of Nazi German eugenics.

Following the German invasion of Poland in 1939, Standard Oil pledged to keep the merger with I.G. Farben going even if the U.S. entered the war. This was exposed in 1942 by Sen. Harry Truman’s investigating committee, and President Roosevelt took hundreds of legal measures during the war to stop the Standard-I.G. Farben cartel from supplying the enemy war machine.

In 1940-41 I.G. Farben built a gigantic factory at Auschwitz in Poland, to utilise the Standard Oil/I.G. Farben patents with concentration camp slave labour to make gasoline from coal. The SS was assigned to guard the Jewish and other inmates and select for killing those who were unfit for I.G. Farben slave labour. Standard-Germany president Emil Helfferich testified after the war that Standard Oil funds helped pay for SS guards at Auschwitz.

In 1940, six months after the notorious Standard-I.G. Farben meeting, European Rockefeller Foundation official Daniel O’Brian wrote to the Foundation’s chief medical officer Dr. Alan Gregg that “it would be unfortunate if it was chosen to stop research which has no relation to war issues” so the Foundation continued financing Nazi ‘psychiatric research’ during the war.

In 1936 Rockefeller’s Dr. Franz Kallmann interrupted his study of hereditary degeneracy and emigrated to America because he was half-Jewish. Kallmann went to New York and established the Medical Genetics Department of the New York State Psychiatric Institute.

Kallmann’s book The genetics of schizophrenia; a study of heredity and reproduction in the families of 1,087 schizophrenics (co-author Jonas Senta Rypins), J. J. Augustin publishers, New York 1938) was published in Nazi Germany. It would be used by the T4 unit as a rationalisation to begin in 1939 the murder of mental patients and various “defective” people, perhaps most of them children. Gas and lethal injections were used to kill 250,000 under such programme.

In 1943 Dr. Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer’s assistant Dr. Josef Mengele was made Hauptstuermfuehrer and medical commandant of Auschwitz. As wartime director of Rockefeller’s Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Eugenics and Human Heredity in Berlin, Verschuer secured funds for Mengele’s ‘experiments’ at Auschwitz from the German Research Council.

Verschuer wrote a progress report to the Council: “My co-researcher in this research is my assistant the anthropologist and physician Mengele. He is serving as Hauptstuermführer and camp doctor in the concentration camp Auschwitz … With the permission of the Reichsführer SS Himmler, anthropological research is being undertaken on the various racial groups in the concentration camps and blood samples will be sent to my laboratory for investigation.”

Mengele prowled the railroad lines leading into Auschwitz, looking for twins – a favourite subject of psychiatric geneticists. On arrival at Mengele’s experimental station, twins filled out “a detailed questionnaire from the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.” There were daily drawings of blood for Verschuer’s “specific protein” research. Needles were injected into eyes for work on eye colour. There were experimental blood transfusions and infections. Organs and limbs were removed, sometimes without anaesthetics. Sex changes were attempted.

Females were sterilised, males were castrated. Thousands were murdered and their organs, eyeballs, heads, and limbs were sent to Verschuer and the Rockefeller group at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.

In 1946 Verschuer wrote to the Bureau of Human Heredity in London, England, asking for help in continuing his “scientific research.”

In 1947 the Bureau of Human Heredity moved from London to Copenhagen. The new Danish building for this was built with Rockefeller money. The first International Congress in Human Genetics following the second world war was held at this Danish institute in 1956. By that time, Verschuer was a member of the American Eugenics Society, then indistinguishable from Rockefeller’s Population Council.

Dr. Kallmann helped save Verschuer by testifying in his denazification proceedings. Dr. Kallmann set up the American Society of Human Genetics, which organised the ‘Human Genome Project’.

In the 1950s the Rockefellers reorganised the United States eugenics movement in their own family offices, with spinoff population-control and abortion groups. The Eugenics Society changed its name to the Society for the Study of Social Biology. The name was most recently changed to Society for Biodemography and Social Biology.

The Rockefeller Foundation had long financed the eugenics movement in England, apparently repaying Britain for the fact that British capital and an Englishman-partner had started old John D. Rockefeller out in his Oil Trust. In the 1960s the Eugenics Society of England adopted what they called ‘crypto-eugenics’, stating in their official reports that they would do eugenics through means and instruments not labelled as eugenics.

With support from the Rockefellers, the English Eugenics Society set up a sub-committee called the International Planned Parenthood Federation, which for twelve years had no other address than the Eugenics Society. (A. Chaitkin (Director), Rockefeller and the Nazis, 8 October 2010, New World Order University Forum).

The Rockefeller family and Foundation wielded extraordinary influence on the State Department. Every man who served as Secretary of State in the critical ‘cold war’ years ranging from 1952 to the end of Jimmy Carter’s Presidency in 1979 had formerly been a leading figure from the Rockefeller Foundation.

Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, a Wall Street lawyer, was Chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation before he moved to Washington in 1952. John Kennedy’s and later Lyndon Johnson’s Secretary of State, Dean Rusk, left his job as President of the Rockefeller Foundation to go to Washington in 1961. Nixon’s National Security Adviser and Rusk’s successor in 1974 as Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, also joined the inner circle of the Rockefeller Foundation. Moreover, Jimmy Carter’s Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance, arrived in Washington from his post as Chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation … Dulles, Rusk, Vance and Kissinger – all understood the Rockefeller views on the importance of private sector activity over the role of government, and they understood how the Rockefellers viewed agriculture as a commodity – just like oil, which could be traded, controlled, made scarce or plentiful depending on foreign policy goals of the few corporations controlling its trade. (F. William Engdahl, Seeds of Destruction: Hidden agenda of genetic manipulation, Global Research, Montreal, Qc, 2007, at 114).

The following picture more than anything else supplies significant evidence of the connections and power of the American establishment.

The picture must have been taken before the end of January 2003. The first sitting person, from the left, is Irene Levine Diamond, known as a Hollywood talent scout and later in life a philanthropist. She died on 21 January 2003. Next is Leonore Cohn Annenberg, an American businesswoman, diplomat, and philanthropist. She was noted for serving as Chief of Protocol of the United States from 1981 to 1982. And to the right is Roberta Brooke Russell Astor, an American philanthropist, socialite, and writer who was the chairwoman of the Vincent Astor Foundation.

Standing behind them, again from the left are: Robert Edward ‘Ted’ Turner III, an American media proprietor, founder of C.N.N., producer and philanthropist. Next to him is William Henry Gates II Sr., a retired attorney, philanthropist, former head of Planned Parenthood and the father of William Henry ‘Bill’ Gates III. Next is George Soros, born Schwartz György, a Hungarian–American billionaire investor, philanthropist and one of the biggest sponsors of depopulation through famine and abortions. (As of May 2020 he had a net worth of $8.3 billion, having donated more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations), and last is David Rockefeller.

There is another interesting picture of the cabal – enlarged this time. It was taken at the conferral of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2001. Among the additional participants is Dr. Anthony Fauci.

To be continued …

