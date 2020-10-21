Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 4)

Continued from: Of Eugenicists, Oligarchs and Psychopaths (part 3)

By Outsider

For over 200 years an ‘elite’ core of powerful ‘global’ leaders and grossly affluent individuals and foundations have promulgated the fear of over-population. They have persisted with devious, and some quite bizarre, schemes to control the earth’s population.

As already noted the eugenics ‘principles’ were advanced by Margaret Higgins Sanger, founder of the American Birth Control League and later, in 1934, Planned Parenthood. Try as they may Planned Parenthood found it difficult to disguise Sanger’s eugenic legacy – by attempting to ignore her ‘negro project’ (It was one of the first major undertakings of the new Birth Control Federation of America, the product of a merger between the American Birth Control League and Sanger’s Birth Control Clinical Research Bureau, and one of the more controversial campaigns of the birth control movement). However, as acknowledged by Alan Guttmacher, when he succeeded her as President of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America; “… we are merely walking down the path Mrs. Sanger carved out for us.” (E. Drogin, Margaret Sanger: Father of Modern Society (Cul Publications, New Hope, Kentucky, 1979, at 102).

It may help to explain here what Sanger meant when she spoke and wrote of using birth control and sterilisation “to eliminate human waste” and “to create a race of thoroughbreds.” In her Birth Control Review she promoted truly Nazi eugenics and white supremacy. As one contributor to Sanger’s Birth Control Review wrote: “It is the lower elements of the population, the negroid aboriginal tribes and the pariahs or outcasts, who are gaining the fastest.” She was not alone. Sanger’s same magazine published a favourable review by her lover, Havelock Ellis, of the book The Rising Tide of Color: Against White World Supremacy by T. Lothrop Stoddard (Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York, 1920). Ellis noted that Stoddard chose to “concern himself mainly with … the maintenance of White supremacy.” Ellis agreed that “by prejudice of color, we must mostly be on his side in this matter.” Ellis also shared his concern about African Americans: “the migrations of lower types, even within the white world, such as those which have worked havoc in the United States, must be rigorously curtailed.” Ellis also wrote the preface to Sanger’s 1920 book, Woman and the New Race, Brentano’s, New York 1920).

In a later Birth Control Review article, Sanger called for giving “certain dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization.”

In her autobiography she would recall: “I accepted an invitation to talk to the women’s branch of the Ku Klux Klan… I saw through the door dim figures parading with banners and illuminated crosses… I was escorted to the platform, was introduced, and began to speak… In the end, through simple illustrations I believed I had accomplished my purpose. A dozen invitations to speak to similar groups were proffered.” (The Autobiography of Margaret Sanger, W.W. Norton, New York, 1938 at 366).

Sanger was, first and foremost, a eugenicist – one who believed in the ‘inferiority of non-white races’. In 1939 she proposed the infamous ‘Negro Project’, a plan which had its roots deeply steeped in Nazi ideals, and would be developed at the behest of public-health officials in southern states, where – she wrote – “the most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the Minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.” Sanger also attempted to set up birth-control clinics in poor New York City neighbourhoods to target “Blacks, Hispanics, Slavs, Amerinds, Fundamentalists, Jews and Catholics.”

An even greater pursuit of eugenics might be levelled at the door of the Rockefellers. In the 1930s they funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Germany which directed the infamous eugenic schemes of the Third Reich. Hitler’s criminal practices brought embarrassment to eugenic sentiments but in no way halted the ambitions of the elite community committed to population control.

As already noted, the Wilhelm Institute – previously the Kraepelin Institute – as funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, invited the Swiss born psychiatrist, Dr. Ernst Rüdin to be its first head. He founded the German Society for Race Hygiene and was appointed by Heinrich Himmler to draft the Gesetz zur Verhütung erbkranken Nachwuchses – the Law for the Prevention of Genetically Diseased Offspring, also known as the Sterilisation Law – adopted under Adolf Hitler’s signature in 1933. These laws were patterned after ‘Race Laws’ which had been drawn up by the Rockefeller organisation and introduced as statutes in the American State of Virginia.

Meanwhile, in the United States eugenics ideas were embraced by the setting up of the Human Betterment Foundation by philanthropist Ezra Seymour Gosney. Its first President Paul Bowman Popenoe (The Progress of Eugenical Sterilization, Journal of heredity, vol. 25:1, 1934) was also a member of the American Eugenic Society. This too was originally funded by John D. Rockefeller and Max Forrester Eastman. From these foundations the World Wide Population Control movement might be said to have grown.

German eugenic practices, seemingly an embarrassment, actually continued unabated amongst the political elite. For instance, Prof. Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer – Dr. Josef Mengele’s mentor during the Nazi holocaust – Director in 1937 of the Third Reich Institute for Heredity, Biology and Racial Purity later founded, and continued actively within, the Institute of Human Genetics in Munster, until his death in 1969. He also remained a foreign member of the American Eugenics Society.

Nevertheless, the disturbing condemnation of the German eugenic experiments embarrassed the American Eugenics Society, and consequently its members transferred some support to the Family Planning Association, Planned Parenthood and later the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

In the United States other strong ties to eugenic views are connected with the Draper family.

In 1932 General William Henry Draper Jr. provided the finances for the Third International Eugenics Congress in New York and facilitated the appointment of Dr. Ernst Rüdin as Chief of the World Eugenics Movement – The International Federation of Eugenic Societies. General Draper went on to form the Population Crisis Committee/Council, recruiting the respected Generals William Childs Westmoreland and Maxwell Davenport Taylor to activate Zero Population Control Strategies. These activities were sponsored by funds from the Rockefeller and Du Pont Foundations.

General Draper, as advisor to President Lyndon Baines Johnson, also recommended the setting up of the United States Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.), which was instrumental in financing ‘birth control’ and ‘population control’ schemes in tropical countries. This was said to safeguard America from the threat of development in ‘over populated’ countries.

In addition General Draper took a leading role in Planned Parenthood becoming an active Vice Chairman. In 1966 he was one of the first recipients of the Margaret Sanger award; “for his singular contributions … to resolve the world population crisis.” In the early 1970s he was appointed by President Richard Milhous Nixon to the United Nations Population Commission.

The general’s son, William Henry Draper lll, became a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Deputy Advisor on National Security in the George Herbert Walker Bush presidency. He served, amongst other Boards, on the Population Action International formed out of the Population Crisis Committee founded by his father.

Another of the Draper clan was Wickliffe Preston Draper the founder of The Pioneer Fund in 1937. This was one of the most controversial non-profit organisations in the United States involved with the funding of plain, ‘scientific’ racism. In 1986 he was appointed to Head the United Nations Development Programme and, as Director of the U.S.A.I.D., according to a 1991 report he prepared, he “… assisted 254 million couples to be surgically sterilized over the 90s.”

The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (U.N.F.P.A.) now claims that 37 per cent of Ibero-American and Caribbean women have been sterilised.

In 1969 the setting up of the U.N.F.P.A. could be traced to Julian Sorell Huxley, the English evolutionary biologist, eugenicist and internationalist, largely responsible for the foundation of U.N.E.S.C.O. in 1947. Huxley had close links with the British Population Investigation Commission and the Eugenics Society.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, Professor Glanville Williams, Fellow of the Eugenics Society-England and author of The Sanctity of Life and Criminal Law (Alfred A. Knopf, New York, 1957), was one of the elite few boldly to expose the ideology of population control when he commented: “since industrialisation, the upper stratum of society fail to replace themselves, while the population as a whole is increased by excess births among the lower and uneducated classes.” In addition, Professor Williams’ book had a remarkable influence upon the case of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113, the landmark legal decision delivered on 22 January 1973, in which the United States Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute banning abortion, and effectively legalising the procedure across the United States This was reflected in comments made by Justice Blackmun, in the majority verdict, concerning the definition, or lack thereof, of personhood.

Nevertheless the Rockefeller Foundation continued its support of eugenics, both in the United States and overseas. In Japan, for instance, it continued to support the initiatives undertaken in favour of legalised abortion approved under the Eugenic Protection Act. (J. B. Sharpless, The Rockefeller Foundation, the Population Council and the Groundwork for New Population Policies, Rockefeller Archive Center Newsletter, Fall, 1993). Preservation of Japanese homogeneity was necessitated, amongst other reasons, because of the more obvious consequences of post-war American occupation.

In 1952, in company with Major General Frederick Henry Osborn, former President of the American Eugenics Society, John Davison Rockefeller Jr. founded the Population Council which, in more recent days, has been associated to the promotion and production of the pill RU 486.

One other tributary flowing from the leaders of the Human Betterment Foundation was the formation of the Association for Voluntary Surgical Contraception – A.V.S.C.. Another incarnation used the name Birthright International. A.V.S.C. has been at the forefront of pro-coercive or other encouragement, for sterilisation and contraception as population control measures; embracing abortion and other ‘reproductive health’ projects. In March 2001 A.V.S.C. became Engender Health.

In 1966 population control was officially authorised by the United Nations General Assembly by commending nations willing to decrease their populations. The following year the United Nations Fund for Population Activities – U.N.F.P.A. was launched. Other U.N. organisations, U.N.E.S.C.O., the United Nations Development Fund – U.N.D.F. and the United Nations Children’s Fund – U.N.I.C.E.F. continue to support the population control incentives of U.N.F.P.A.

In 1971 the International Planned Parenthood Federation was recognised by the United Nations as a major Non-governmental organisation and associate of U.N. Economic and Social Control, U.N.I.C.E.F. and the World Health Organisation and attracted hefty financial support. (S. Mosher, McNamara’s Folly: Bankrolling Family Planning, Population Research Review 13, no. 2. (March/April 2003 at 2).

In 1968 the World Bank had already determined that its foreign aid funding would be tied to population control advances. The World Bank moreover, has for over thirty years, provided in excess of $2.5 billion in grants to 130 reproductive health projects in some seventy countries. And in company with massive private funding from the foundations established by billionaires and their foundations – Rockefeller, Bergstrom, Buffett, Gates, Hewlett, Packard, Soros, Turner et cetera – the World Bank and the United Nations Population Fund, formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities – U.N.F.P.A. continue to provide incredibly large financial contributions for ‘population control’ projects. Many of them are co-ordinated through the International Planned Parenthood Federation and associated like organisations such as The Population Council, the Concept Foundation, EngenderHealth, IPAS – an international, non-governmental organisation which promotes access to safe abortions and contraception, Pathfinder International, a global non-profit organization which concentrates on reproductive health, family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, and maternal health, et cetera.

In 1968 the imaginations of a new elite family of ‘over-population scare mongers’, were stirred when Paul Ralph Ehrlich published his The Population Bomb (Sierra Club/Ballantine Books, San Francisco, CA). This was followed in 1991 when Ehrlich and his wife Anne, wrote The Population Explosion (Touchstone Books, New York)

As already noted, particular emphasis on racial aspects of population control can be traced to Henry Kissinger, who, in 1974, took responsibility for the National Security Study Memo 200. This memo discussed the implications of population growth. Essentially, it stated that population growth in the developing world would lead to a desire for self determination of their economies. Proposals were then made to see that their populations were controlled. Even so, this fact was to be withheld from the countries’ leaders. Amongst the countries specifically targeted were India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, Colombia and Indonesia.

In the light of contemporary issues it is interesting to note some of the proposals put forward by the Club of Rome as outlined in 1991 by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider. (The First Global Revolution, Pantheon Books, New York ). “In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution; the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill … the real enemy is humanity itself” (at 115).

So the web of ‘population control’ unfolds but one intriguing aspect remains. Twenty years before Mikhail Gorbachev and Stephen Rockefeller and Maurice Strong launched their draft of a new ‘Earth Charter’ before the United Nations Assembly, in June 1979 a man operating under the pseudonym of R.C. Christian – who in fact might have been one Robert Carter Cook – contracted the Elberton Granite Finishing Company, from Elbert County, Georgia U.S.A. to erect the Georgia Guidestones.

These stones represent a new – humanistic – ten commandments, ‘Ten Commandments of the New World Order’ for ‘Mother Earth’. They are articulated along four principles:

Reducing the world population Promoting environmentalism Establishing a world government, and Promoting a new [world] spirituality.

The 1st Commandment demanded that a stable world population of just 500,000,000, “in perpetual balance with nature,” was to be an initial goal.

The others are:

Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth, beauty, love, seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth; leave room for nature; leave room for nature.

By 1996, what had started in the late eighteenth century with Thomas Robert Malthus. who sounded the alarm that the population would outstrip the food supply, had been taken up in 1968 by Paul Ralph Ehrlich in his bestselling book The Population Bomb, for which he even organised the Zero Population Growth – later renamed Population Connection – arguing that the growth in global population would lead to famines and ecological crisis, and even suggested that people have no more than two children, a member of the Zero Population Growth struck out on his own with a much more radical agenda. One Les Knight launched the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (V.H.E.M.) with the goal of “Phasing out the human race by voluntarily ceasing to breed.”

The V.H.E.M. is an environmental movement which calls for all people to abstain from reproduction and thus the gradual voluntary extinction of humankind, thereby allowing the Earth’s biosphere to return to good health.

The motto of the Movement is: “May we live long and die out.” Les Knight of V.H.E.M. avowed: “No matter what you’re doing to improve life on planet Earth, I think you’ll find that phasing out the human race will increase your chance of success.” And “The sooner we go extinct, the greater the biological diversity we’ll leave behind to carry on.”

To be continued …

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



